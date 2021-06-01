Protect Your Paws: Pet Liability Insurance for Renters 

How Pet Liability for Renters Insurance Works

Renters insurance provides three essential types of financial coverage. They include:

Personal Property Coverage

Personal property includes the things inside your rental home, including personal belongings. What would you do if a fire ruined your apartment tomorrow? Would you be able to replace everything with cash? Your landlord likely has insurance to cover the building and any damages due to covered events. But you should have this type of coverage so you don’t have to carry the burden of replacing your personal property out of pocket.

Additional Living Expenses

Let’s say the hypothetical fire makes your apartment unlivable, and you have to live out of a hotel for a while. Under loss of use in your policy, additional living expenses cover any costs you have while living elsewhere. Your insurance company will reimburse you for these costs.

Liability Coverage

You or your family members could happen upon a sticky situation. Liability coverage is necessary if you’re held responsible for injuring another person or damaging someone else’s or your landlord’s property. This coverage applies whether the incident occurred in your rental or elsewhere. Your liability coverage will cover the costs of such instances. And an average policy will include up to $100,000 in liability coverage. Talk to your insurance agent if you think you need more liability coverage.

Possible Liability Insurance Scenarios with Pets

Pets can cause significant injuries or property damage. What’s worse is when these cases happen to others. Liability coverage is essential for these cases. This type of coverage provides financial protection for costs associated with the accident up to a policy’s limits. As a pet owner, you may face scenarios such as these:

Property Damage Liability

Let’s say you’re a dog owner. Your dog decides to chase a squirrel and barrels through your neighbor’s fence, breaking it. Your pet causes enough property damage that your neighbor doesn’t want to have to pay for it. You give your neighbor your renters insurance information. Then, they file a claim through your insurance company. In this scenario, your insurance company will help cover the costs of repairing or replacing the fence if you’re found liable.

Medical Payments and Injury Liability

Let’s say you own a cat, and they bite a visitor in your rental home. Your pet causes damage bad enough that your visitor requires medical attention. The damage prompts a visit to the emergency room. Luckily, you have renters insurance to cover your visitor. The visitor can file a claim through your insurance company. If you are found liable, your insurer will settle with your guest for medical payments and damages. If your guest doesn’t accept the settlement, they may take you to court. Your insurance company will pay the fees associated with the suit through your liability insurance policy.