Best Renters Insurance in Pennsylvania (2026)

8+ years writing about insurance, taxes, and personal finance
Certified public accountant
Janet applies her experience in personal finance, taxes, and accounting to make complex financial topics accessible. Her byline has appeared on numerous web media.
Featured in
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves yoga and knitting.
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Renters insurance protects your belongings and provides peace of mind by helping you avoid financial losses and preparing you for unexpected events.
While Pennsylvania law doesn’t require you to have a renters insurance policy, many landlords require tenants to carry it.[1] The average cost of renters insurance in Pennsylvania is just $12 per month, or $147 annually, and it offers affordable coverage for personal property, liability, and additional living expenses in case of a fire, break-in, or other natural disaster.
Here’s how renters insurance in Pennsylvania works and how to find the best coverage for your apartment.
Pennsylvania renters have lower premiums than renters in neighboring New York, New Jersey, and Ohio.
While renters insurance is relatively affordable, you can lower your costs by taking advantage of bundling discounts or increasing your deductible.
Rental insurance is particularly valuable in Pennsylvania, where lake-effect storms and nor’easters can result in severe winter weather claims.
How renters insurance works in Pennsylvania
Renters insurance typically includes three main coverages: personal property, liability, and additional living expenses. Personal property covers your personal belongings, such as furniture and electronics. Liability coverage protects you legally if someone sustains an injury in your apartment or you cause damage to another apartment. Additional living expenses covers your hotel and food costs if your apartment becomes uninhabitable from a covered peril.
Renters insurance is pretty easy to find because many car and home insurance companies also sell renters insurance. You may qualify for a bundling discount if you buy your renters insurance from the same company as your car insurance.
You should get renters insurance quotes from a few insurance companies to compare rates since each insurer has different rates and discounts. Some of the factors that influence your quote include:[2]
Location: You’ll pay more for renters insurance if you live in a high-crime or disaster-prone area.
Coverage amount: Opting for higher coverage limits means higher premiums.
Deductible: Selecting a higher deductible can lower your premiums but increases your out-of-pocket costs after a claim.
Filing a renters insurance claim in Pennsylvania
Submitting a claim is a straightforward process. While it varies based on the insurer, you’ll generally want to:
File a police report.
File a claim on your insurer’s website, app, or with an agent.
Provide information about what happened, including pictures and estimates.
Wait for your claim approval.
Receive reimbursement.
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Best renters insurance companies in Pennsylvania
The best renters insurance for you depends on your budget, coverage needs, and other specific requirements. To help you search, the table below shows five of Pennsylvania’s top renters insurance companies, based on average monthly premiums, coverage options, and reviews from renters.
Erie Insurance offers the lowest average monthly rates. State Farm’s average rates are higher, but it offers multiple discounts and has a strong track record for customer service.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Premium
Best For
|Erie
|$14
|Budget-conscious renters
|American Family
|$15
|Customizable coverage
|Travelers
|$17
|Renters who alter or improve their units
|USAA
|$18
|Military members and their families
|State Farm
|$18
|Renters looking for reliable customer service
What renters insurance covers in Pennsylvania
Renters insurance in Pennsylvania provides coverage for your personal belongings, liability, and additional living expenses if a covered claim damages your rental unit. It offers protection against common risks like fire, theft, and water damage, ensuring renters across the state have peace of mind.
Here’s what renters insurance typically covers:
Personal property: This covers your personal belongings, including furniture, electronics, and clothing. Your policy may limit coverage on certain types of property like jewelry, artwork, a coin collection, or property used in a home-based business. You can buy higher limits for these items if you need them.
Liability: This protects you if someone hurts themselves in your unit or you accidentally damage someone else’s property. For example, if a plumbing leak in your unit damages a neighbor’s property, your property damage liability may cover the damage.
Additional living expenses: This covers temporary housing costs, meals, and other essential living expenses if your rental becomes uninhabitable due to a covered event like a fire or windstorm.
College students living in a dorm generally don’t need renters insurance, as they’re covered by their parents’ homeowners insurance coverage. But if you’re living off campus, it’s a good idea to buy renters insurance. If you have roommates, make sure everyone living there is named on the policy or has their own coverage — anyone not named on the policy isn’t covered.
Unique considerations for renters insurance in Pennsylvania
Residents of Pennsylvania face unique risks that make renters insurance an important coverage to carry. Here are some key considerations for Pennsylvania renters:[3]
Wildfires
While wildfires aren’t as frequent in Pennsylvania as in many Western states, they still pose a potential threat — especially in rural or forested areas.
Water damage
Renters policies often cover water damage from internal incidents, like a burst pipe, but they don’t cover flood damage. Consider buying separate flood coverage if you live in a flood-prone area. You can buy coverage through the National Flood Insurance Program or a private insurance company.
Winter weather
Ice and snowstorms — common events in Pennsylvania — can lead to roof collapse, water damage, or claims from high winds. Make sure your renters policy includes coverage for damage caused by severe winter storms like lake-effect snow and nor’easters.
How to save on renters insurance in Pennsylvania
As a renter in Pennsylvania, you can take several steps to reduce your rates without sacrificing coverage, including:
Bundle renters insurance with other policies. Many insurance companies offer discounts when you bundle renters with other policies, like car insurance or life insurance.
Increase your deductible. Raising your deductible from $500 to $1,000 can reduce your renters insurance premiums by as much as 25%. But make sure you can pay the deductible out of pocket in the event of an emergency.
Install a security system. Some insurers offer discounts for safety features. Ask your insurance agent whether you qualify for a discount for adding smoke detectors, burglar alarms, or security cameras.
Pay your premium in full. Some insurance companies offer discounts or allow you to avoid installment fees if you pay your premium in one lump sum rather than monthly installments.
Ask about other discounts. Ask your insurance agent about other discounts you might qualify for. Some insurance companies offer discounts for members of certain unions or professional organizations. For example, Farmers Insurance offers discounts for United Steelworkers members, and Liberty Mutual offers discounts and special benefits for members of the Pennsylvania State Education Association.
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Renters insurance in Pennsylvania FAQs
Understanding the basics of this valuable coverage helps secure the best rate. Below are a few frequently asked questions about renters insurance in Pennsylvania.
How much does renters insurance cost in Pennsylvania?
Renters insurance coverage in Pennsylvania costs an average of $12 per month, or $147 annually. Your premiums may vary depending on your location, coverage needs, deductible, and any discounts you qualify for.
Can a landlord require renters insurance in Pennsylvania?
Yes. While Pennsylvania law doesn’t require tenants to carry renters insurance, a landlord can make it a condition of your lease agreement.
How much renters insurance do you need in Pennsylvania?
The amount of coverage you need depends on the value of your personal belongings. The Insurance Information Institute recommends creating a home inventory to figure out how much insurance you need.
Keep in mind that many insurance companies limit coverage for valuable items like jewelry, artwork, or electronics. You may need to buy extra coverage for these items if the value of your property exceeds these caps.
How do you file a claim for renters insurance in Pennsylvania?
To file a claim, contact your insurance company and provide details about the incident, such as the date and time it occurred and what happened. You may need to submit documentation like a copy of the police report (if applicable), photos, and receipts.
Your insurance company will usually assign an adjuster to work on your claim and send you payment, assuming your policy provides coverage for the claim.
Sources
- Pennsylvania Insurance Department. "Renters Insurance."
- III. "Renters Insurance."
- Weather.gov. "Types of Storms that Typically Produce Heavy Snow in PA."
8+ years writing about insurance, taxes, and personal finance
Certified public accountant
Janet applies her experience in personal finance, taxes, and accounting to make complex financial topics accessible. Her byline has appeared on numerous web media.
Featured in
Janet applies her experience in personal finance, taxes, and accounting to make complex financial topics accessible. Her byline has appeared on numerous web media.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves yoga and knitting.