Best Renters Insurance in Maryland (2025)

Table of contents
If you’re a renter, could you afford to replace all your belongings if your apartment burns down? What about if someone sues you? Would you be able to pay for your living expenses if you need to relocate temporarily while your rental is being fixed? These are all situations where renters insurance can help, and if you answered “no” to any of those questions, chances are you need it.[1]
Renters insurance rates are relatively low, especially for Maryland residents. Nationwide, people typically pay $240 per year for coverage, while Maryland renters pay around $204 per year.
Here’s what you need to know about getting the best renters insurance in Maryland.
Baltimore renters pay the highest renters insurance rates in the state, at an average of $22 per month.
Your landlord may require you to carry a property damage liability waiver, but this isn’t rental insurance and won’t cover you.
Maryland renters pay an average of $17 per month for renters insurance.
How renters insurance works in Maryland
In general, Maryland renters insurance works the same as everywhere else in the country. Here are the basic details you need to know:[2]
How to get it: Start by getting some renters insurance quotes so you can compare prices, coverages, and deductibles. You’ll need to provide information about yourself, your rental unit, and how much coverage you want.
What it covers: Renters insurance consists of three parts: liability coverage if someone is injured in your rental, property damage coverage for your personal belongings, and additional living expenses if you need to live somewhere else temporarily.
How much it costs: Maryland residents pay average renters insurance rates of $17 per month, or $204 per year, based on Insurify data. Rates vary based on your neighborhood, deductible, and more.
How to use it: If you suffer a covered loss, you can file a claim to get reimbursed from your insurer. You’ll pay an out-of-pocket deductible first, and your insurance agency will pay the remainder up to your policy limits.
Best renters insurance companies in Maryland
Renters in the Old Line State have lots of coverage options when it comes to renters insurance. But you’ll quickly notice when comparison shopping that not all renters insurance options are the same.
Each insurance agency charges different rates based on factors like your ZIP code, the type of renters insurance policy and deductible you choose, and even whether you own certain breeds of dogs. Plus, companies may offer different policy options and have varying levels of customer service, too.
Here are some of the best renters insurance companies in Maryland. These companies offer a good blend of low rates, high-quality customer service, and widespread coverage availability.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Premium
Best For
|Erie
|$15
|Customer service
|Travelers
|$17
|Affordability
|Allstate
|$18
|Coverage options
|USAA
|$18
|Military community
|State Farm
|$19
|Bundling discount
What renters insurance covers in Maryland
Coverage options for Maryland residents are essentially the same as in any other state. Similar to home insurance, renters insurance covers certain perils. These include certain weather events, theft, vandalism, fires, and water damage from plumbing.
A covered peril could look like:[3]
Your roommates moving out and stealing your valuables
Water damage from upstairs tenants leaving their tub running
A neighbor starting a kitchen fire that burns into your apartment
Your rental company kicking you out temporarily while it completes repairs
Certain renters insurance coverages also come standard with most policies, and they protect more than you might think:
Liability coverage
Liability insurance reimburses other people for damage that you and your family (including pets) might cause to your rental unit or other people’s property. It also offers liability protection against lawsuits and pays some medical bills for people injured in your home.
Personal property coverage
Personal property insurance covers your personal belongings if they’re lost due to a covered peril. Replacement cost coverage reimburses claims based on an estimate to replace each item at its original price, while actual cash value pays out its depreciated worth.
Additional living expenses coverage
If you need to live somewhere else while your landlord repairs your rental, additional living expenses covers the cost of temporary lodging, meals, laundry, and other things you’re still paying for but don’t have access to.
Unique considerations for renters insurance in Maryland
Maryland renters don’t face as many risks as people living in some areas, like fire-prone California. But that doesn’t mean you’re free of certain considerations when it comes to your renters insurance policy, either.
Here’s what you should know:
Flood insurance: Maryland is a coastal state. That means some tenants could be vulnerable to flood damage, which standard renters insurance doesn’t cover. Instead, consider adding flood coverage to your policy to protect your belongings.
Property damage liability waiver: Some landlords require you to purchase this waiver, according to Maryland state insurance officials. But it’s not actually a true renters insurance policy and doesn’t protect you.
Home-based businesses: If you’re working from home as a freelancer, entrepreneur, or other small-business owner, be aware that your renters insurance policy may not cover you for business use. Instead, consider a business endorsement or separate policy.
How to save on renters insurance in Maryland
Renters insurance costs are low in comparison to other types of coverage, but that doesn’t mean it’s affordable for everyone. Luckily, you can use plenty of strategies to reduce your rates:
Ask about bundling discounts
Many insurance companies offer lower rates if you bundle policies, such as a pet insurance policy, auto coverage, or identity theft protection.
Compare quotes
Getting an estimate from more than one renters insurance company can help you find the lowest rates. You can get quotes yourself, use a comparison tool, or work with an independent insurance agency.
Shop before moving
If you’re looking for another apartment, try getting renters insurance quotes before choosing a property. Rates can vary by neighborhood even within the same city, and this information can help you choose the best coverage for your needs.
Bump up your deductible
Opting for a higher deductible generally means paying lower premiums. But remember that it’s good to keep enough in savings so that you can pay your deductible if you ever need to file any claims.
Choose lower coverage amounts
Opt for a policy that pays claims based on the actual cash value rather than pricier replacement cost coverage. The trade-off is that your policy won’t pay you the original value of the item. It’ll only replace the depreciated value of your belongings.
Renters insurance in Maryland FAQs
If you’re looking for more information on Maryland renters insurance, here’s a quick summary of renters insurance rates, insurance companies, and claims processing for Old Line State residents.
Is renters insurance required in Maryland?
No. Maryland state law doesn’t require renters insurance. But that doesn’t mean your landlord won’t require you to maintain a certain renters insurance coverage level under the terms of your lease agreement.
How much renters insurance do you need in Maryland?
You don’t technically need renters insurance, since Maryland doesn’t legally require it. But many landlords require renters insurance as a part of the lease agreement.
Your landlord may list a minimum amount of coverage, but a good rule of thumb is to get enough coverage to replace your high-value belongings. Coverage limits typically start at $100,000.
How do you file a claim for renters insurance in Maryland?
You can file a claim by contacting your renters insurance company online, over the phone, or through its mobile app, depending on its policy service options.
Which company has the best renters insurance in Maryland?
Erie offers the best renters insurance policy in Maryland. It combines low rates, excellent customer service, many policy service options, and good claims satisfaction. Travelers and Allstate also offer good renters coverage.
How much is $100,000 in renters insurance?
In Maryland, renters insurance costs an average of $204 per year for a policy with $100,000 in liability coverage and $30,000 in personal property coverage.
