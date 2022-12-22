Does Renters Insurance Cover Mold?

When renters insurance might cover mold

Renters insurance will only cover mold when a named peril caused damage that led to the mold growth.

For instance, say a pipe bursts and leaves standing water in a damp area of the home. Mold grows as a result of that water damage and ruins your sofa. You immediately report the issue to your landlord. In a scenario like this, you can typically file a claim through your renters insurance. The personal belongings portion of your policy covers this type of claim, up to your coverage limits and minus any deductible.

Another portion of your policy, loss of use, may kick in if you need to relocate for a few days while a mold-removal company cleans the affected area. This coverage pays for temporary living expenses, like a hotel stay and meals. If the mold damages the physical structure of your rental, like the walls or ceilings, your landlord may be responsible for some of the costs. The landlord may file a claim through their landlord insurance policy.

If any of the perils listed below lead to mold growth in your rental unit, your renters insurance policy should cover you.[1]