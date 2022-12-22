If you discover mold in your rental home, don’t ignore it. Mold can damage your personal property, lead to structural problems, or even become a health issue.
A basic renters insurance policy may help pay for some of the costs involved after mold exposure. But it depends on what caused the mold and whether you take steps to solve the problem. Here’s what you should know about renters insurance and mold coverage.
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When renters insurance might cover mold
Renters insurance will only cover mold when a named peril caused damage that led to the mold growth.
For instance, say a pipe bursts and leaves standing water in a damp area of the home. Mold grows as a result of that water damage and ruins your sofa. You immediately report the issue to your landlord. In a scenario like this, you can typically file a claim through your renters insurance. The personal belongings portion of your policy covers this type of claim, up to your coverage limits and minus any deductible.
Another portion of your policy, loss of use, may kick in if you need to relocate for a few days while a mold-removal company cleans the affected area. This coverage pays for temporary living expenses, like a hotel stay and meals. If the mold damages the physical structure of your rental, like the walls or ceilings, your landlord may be responsible for some of the costs. The landlord may file a claim through their landlord insurance policy.
If any of the perils listed below lead to mold growth in your rental unit, your renters insurance policy should cover you.[1]
Fire and lightning
Windstorm or hail
Explosions
Riots
Smoke
Damage from vehicles or aircraft
Theft
Vandalism
Falling objects
Volcanic eruption
Weight of ice, sleet, or snow
Sudden and accidental discharge of water
Accidental tearing apart, cracking, etc.
Freezing of appliances or HVAC
Artificially generated electrical currents
Does renters insurance cover mold inspections?
Renters insurance policies usually won’t pay for mold inspections. Your landlord or rental company is responsible for covering the cost.
When renters insurance doesn’t cover mold
Renters insurance won’t cover a mold problem in many cases, including:
Your negligence led to the mold damage. When you rent a home, you’re generally responsible for maintaining the unit. If you don’t take reasonable steps to prevent mold or report it to your landlord in time, renters insurance won’t pay for any resulting damage.
Your landlord failed to prevent mold growth. Landlords are also responsible for maintaining a mold-free environment. They may need to make repairs to prevent mold growth or remove mold that a tenant reports. If your landlord doesn’t take these necessary precautions, they’ll be liable for the costs of any damage.
An outside flood damages your rental unit. Renters insurance policies won’t cover any damage resulting from a flood. But a separate flood insurance policy can protect your belongings against this type of water damage.[2]
A sewer line backup causes mold damage. A sewer line that causes flooding in your apartment may also lead to a mold issue. Renters insurance typically excludes this type of peril, but you may be able to buy a sewer backup endorsement.
How much does renters insurance cover for items damaged by mold?
Your coverage depends on your policy limits and the type of policy you have. Personal property coverage pays to repair or replace your belongings if a covered peril caused the damage. So if your renters policy includes $20,000 in personal property coverage, you can claim up to that amount, minus the deductible.
Renters insurance policies may cap the coverage for a mold claim. These caps often range from $1,000 to $10,000 per occurrence, but you may be able to buy a special endorsement from your insurer to increase the limit of your mold protection coverage.
When is your landlord responsible for mold?
Your landlord may need to pay for mold-related costs in some cases. If the mold damages your rental unit’s walls or ceilings, your landlord should file a claim through their landlord insurance policy. If your landlord’s negligence leads to the mold damage, they may have to pay the costs out of pocket.
Can a tenant be liable for mold damage?
You may need to pay for mold damage if your negligence causes it. For instance, this may happen if you let mold grow in your bathroom and fail to report it to your landlord.
Signs of mold
Look for these signs your apartment may have mold:
Appearance: Mold can stain your walls and other surfaces and can appear gray, black, green, or blue. A closer look may reveal a powdery, fuzzy, or slimy appearance.
Odor: You might catch a whiff of a musty, earthy, or sour smell that you can’t trace to another source.
Moisture: Mold may be growing if the walls, floors, cushions, or other surfaces in your home feel damp with no visible source. Humidity can encourage mold growth in visible and nonvisible spots.
Allergic reaction: Exposure to some types of mold, including black mold, can cause allergy-like symptoms that won’t go away. These symptoms may include a runny nose, congestion, coughing, and sneezing.[3]
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How to file a renters insurance claim for mold damage
Follow these steps to file a claim if you find mold damage in your apartment:
1. Prevent further damage
You may need to start mold remediation depending on what happened. For example, you may need to clean up standing water or turn off a burst pipe and move all wet items to a dry area.
2. Document the damage
Take pictures of any damaged personal belongings, the mold itself (if it’s visible), and anything else that can support your claim. If you reported the mold to your landlord, save the message to help prove you didn’t ignore the problem.
3. Verify you have coverage
Renters insurance only covers mold in some cases, so call your insurance company and explain the situation. A representative can help you determine whether you have coverage, explain your policy limits, and guide you through the claim process.
4. File the claim
If you’re eligible for renters insurance coverage, file your claim with the documentation you gathered.
Afterward, your landlord may need to hire a mold-removal specialist and send a mold inspection form to their homeowners insurance company.
5 ways to protect your rental from mold damage
Follow these steps to help prevent mold in your rental unit:[4]
Circulate air by using fans, opening windows, and using air purifiers.
Ventilate the bathroom after showering.
Wipe up spills and leaks as quickly as possible — especially on fabrics.
Clean and inspect the apartment regularly.
Tell your landlord (in writing) if you see mold develop indoors or find a moisture problem.
Your landlord can also help keep the unit mold-free by addressing roof leaks and cleaning major appliances.
Renters insurance and mold FAQs
If you still have questions about whether renters insurance covers mold, this additional information may help you understand the details.
Does renters insurance cover mold exposure?
In some cases, yes. If a named peril causes mold damage, a renters insurance policy should cover some of the resulting costs.
Can you claim mold damage on insurance?
If a covered peril causes the mold damage, yes. In this case, you may file a claim to repair or replace your personal belongings. And if you need to vacate your apartment because of the mold, renters insurance can cover some of your temporary living expenses.
Does landlord insurance cover mold damage?
It depends on the policy. Some landlord insurance plans have a fungi or bacteria exclusion, meaning they won’t pay for mold issues. But landlords may be able to buy an endorsement to cover mold.
Does black mold make a house uninhabitable?
Black mold can make you sick if you’re allergic to it. So if there’s black mold in your apartment, you may need to vacate until your landlord addresses the problem.
Whose responsibility is it to clean mold?
This may depend on factors like your specific lease, state laws, and who was responsible for the mold growth. For example, state law may require your landlord to maintain a unit that complies with health and safety standards. Some laws even specifically mention indoor mold growth.
But if you caused or neglected the problem, the landlord may clean up the mold and require you to pay for the expense.
Sources
- Insurance Information Institute. "Renters Insurance."
- Insurance Information Institute. "Your renters insurance guide."
- Environmental Protection Agency. "A Brief Guide to Mold, Moisture and Your Home."
- Minnesota Department of Health. "Mold in Rental Housing."
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed thousands of quotes from more than a dozen national renters insurance companies. Rates span all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and quote averages represent the median price for a given coverage level and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the median cost for 35-year-old tenants with no prior claims and good credit with a home construction year of 1980. The default coverage assumptions include:
- Personal proprietary limit: $30,000
- Liability coverage: $300,000
- Deductible: $500
- Medical payments: $1,000
Additional data points beyond these default values are sourced from Insurify’s proprietary database.