Does Renters Insurance Cover Hotel Costs?

When renters insurance covers hotel costs

Loss of use, or additional living expenses (ALE) coverage, is a standard part of renters insurance. If your home becomes unlivable after a covered loss, this coverage helps pay for hotel stays, meals, and other living expenses that exceed your normal living costs while your home is being repaired.[2]

These are some typical scenarios where your loss of use coverage may pay for a hotel stay:

Burst pipe If a pipe bursts, flooding your apartment and causing significant damage, your policy may cover a hotel stay.

Fire damage If a kitchen fire makes your home uninhabitable, your policy may pay for your hotel costs while your landlord repairs the damage.

Vandalism If someone breaks into your apartment and vandalizes it, renters insurance may cover a hotel stay if your home is unsafe to live in.

Storm damage If high winds break your windows or your roof caves in after a heavy snowfall, your policy may pay for your hotel costs while your home is repaired.

Mold remediation If a covered water leak causes black mold, your policy may cover hotel expenses while the mold is removed.

When is a home considered uninhabitable?

Not every covered loss leaves a home uninhabitable. Insurance companies determine whether a home isn’t suitable to live in based on factors like safety, cleanliness, and access to essential utilities like heat and water. Your insurer will send an adjuster to inspect the damage and make these determinations.[3]

Some examples of what might cause a home to be uninhabitable include:

Flooding that leads to structural damage or dangerous mold growth

Fire that causes significant smoke damage or destroys parts of the home

Broken doors or windows caused by a break-in, exposing the home to the elements and security risks

Loss of electricity or heat, especially during extreme weather, making the home unsafe to stay in

Certain situations typically wouldn’t result in you having to leave your home, such as: