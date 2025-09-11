Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. She specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology.
Jessica has been a contributor at Insurify since July 2023.
7+ years in content creation and management
5+ years in insurance and personal finance content
Ashley is a seasoned personal finance editor who’s produced a variety of digital content, including insurance, credit cards, mortgages, and consumer lending products.
Featured in
Updated
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
On a hot summer day, you might be tempted to share your ice cream treat with your dog, but is it safe? Unfortunately, no. Ice cream contains large amounts of sugar, lactose, and other ingredients that can harm your pet.
Let’s take a close look at why ice cream isn’t the best treat for your furry friend, what can happen if your dog eats ice cream, and what you can feed your dog as an alternative.
Is ice cream safe for dogs to eat?
No, ice cream is generally not safe for dogs to eat. While some dogs can consume a small amount of ice cream without getting sick, certain ingredients and flavors can be dangerous. For example, ice cream containing chocolate, raisins, or macadamia nuts can be toxic for your dog.
Some ice creams contain xylitol, a sugar substitute, which is also toxic to dogs. Ice cream is also high in sugar and contains lactose, which many dogs can’t properly digest.
Some dogs may also have allergies to the proteins found in milk and dairy products, which can result in symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, and skin rashes. If you suspect your pet is having an allergic reaction, contact your vet.
Why ice cream is bad for dogs
Ice cream is a bad frozen treat for dogs for several reasons, including:[1]
Lactose: Many dogs are lactose intolerant and aren’t able to properly digest milk after they’re weaned. Feeding dogs a milk-based ice cream can result in gastrointestinal discomfort, including diarrhea, gas, vomiting, and stomach upset. Dairy products mixed with high fat content can lead to pancreatitis in dogs.
High sugar content: Ice cream is high in sugar, which can result in weight gain and obesity.
Artificial sweeteners: If you find a sugarless ice cream, this can present other issues. Some sugar-free snacks may contain an artificial sweetener called xylitol, also known as sugar alcohol, which can be toxic and even fatal for dogs.
Toxic flavors: Some ice cream flavors contain ingredients that are dangerous for dogs. For example, chocolate is toxic to dogs.
If you suspect your dog is having an allergic reaction or has ingested a toxic ingredient, contact your vet as soon as possible.
How much ice cream is toxic to dogs?
No exact amount of ice cream is considered toxic to all dogs. The toxicity depends on factors like the size of your dog and whether your dog has lactose intolerance. While a couple of licks of vanilla ice cream might not cause a problem, if your dog ingests any amount of ice cream containing toxic ingredients, like chocolate, you should contact your vet.
When it comes to your pet’s overall treat consumption, experts recommend that the daily amount shouldn’t exceed 10% of its total calories. Ninety percent of your pet’s calories should come from a balanced diet.[2]
Signs of ice cream toxicity in dogs
If your dog ingests a toxic ingredient found in ice cream, such as chocolate, you can expect to see symptoms within two to 12 hours after ingestion.[3] The signs of toxicity to look for can include:
Vomiting
Diarrhea
Fever
Excess urination
Muscle tremors
Seizures
Restlessness
Increased heart rate
Coma
If your dog ingests ice cream containing the artificial sweetener xylitol, it can lead to a rapid release of insulin from the pancreas and can prompt low blood glucose (hypoglycemia). Early symptoms can include:
Muscle weakness
Lethargy
Seizures
Collapse
In severe cases, the ingestion of a large amount of ice cream with toxic ingredients can lead to death.
What to do if your dog eats ice cream
If you leave a bowl of ice cream unattended and your dog helps itself, it’s important to take action right away. If your pet is experiencing life-threatening symptoms, such as trouble breathing, or is unresponsive or unconscious, make an emergency vet visit as soon as possible.[4] If your pet is showing no symptoms or mild symptoms, you can follow these steps:
Call your veterinarian. Contact your veterinarian as soon as you notice that your dog ingested ice cream, especially if it contains a toxic ingredient.
Call the pet poison hotline. For advice on what to do, you can contact the ASPCA Poison Control hotline at 1 (888) 426-4435. Poison control experts are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Follow expert advice. After speaking to your vet or a poison control expert, follow their instructions. The experts can help you determine if you need to bring your pet to the vet or if you can manage the situation at home.
Alternatives to ice cream for your dog
You can introduce many tasty human foods to your pet as an alternative to ice cream, including:
Bananas: For a frozen treat, you can blend a ripe, peeled banana until creamy, then freeze it and serve it to your pet as a pupsicle. Bananas contain vitamin B6 and vitamin C and are a good source of potassium. Since bananas contain a lot of sugar, limit the portion size.
Peanut butter: In moderation, peanut butter can be another tasty treat for your pet. It contains vitamins B3 and E, and it’s an excellent source of protein and healthy fats. Aim for a low-sugar, low-salt option, and don’t use any peanut butter that contains xylitol.
Plain yogurt: Plain, fat-free yogurt tends to contain less sugar and less lactose, as it’s fermented. This makes it easier for your dog to digest. Yogurt is high in protein and calcium and can provide probiotics, which are good for your dog’s digestive system.
As an added precaution, it’s a good idea to consult your vet before feeding your pet a new food.
Dogs eating ice cream FAQs
Ice cream generally isn’t safe for dogs to eat, especially if it contains toxic ingredients like chocolate or xylitol. For more information about dogs and ice cream, check out the following answers to some frequently asked questions.
Why do dogs love ice cream?
Dogs love ice cream for many of the same reasons that people love ice cream. It’s cold, creamy, and sweet.
What’s in doggy ice cream?
While the exact ingredients in dog ice cream vary by brand, some common ingredients include peanut butter, banana, pumpkin, and lactose-free milk.
Can dogs have Cool Whip?
While Cool Whip isn’t toxic for dogs, it contains high-fructose corn syrup, which isn’t good for your pet. It also contains dairy, which is difficult to digest for dogs who are lactose intolerant.
What’s in a pup cup?
Pup cups, also called puppuccinos, are treats you can purchase for your dog from various coffee shops and restaurants. While the exact ingredients can differ between establishments, most contain whipped cream or vanilla ice cream. You can also try unsweetened coconut milk as a dairy-free alternative.
Can dogs drink milk?
Many dogs are lactose intolerant and aren’t able to digest milk properly after they’re weaned. Feeding dogs milk can result in gastrointestinal discomfort, including diarrhea, gas, bloating, vomiting, and stomach pain.
Sources
- American Kennel Club. "Can Dogs Eat Ice Cream?."
- Frontiers in Animal Science. "Snacks and ice cream as complementary dog feed: perspectives, trends, ingredients."
- Cornell College of Veterinary Medicine. "Chocolate toxicity: What should I do if my dog eats chocolate?."
- American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. "My Pet Ate Something! When Should I Seek Help?."
Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. She specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology.
Jessica has been a contributor at Insurify since July 2023.
7+ years in content creation and management
5+ years in insurance and personal finance content
Ashley is a seasoned personal finance editor who’s produced a variety of digital content, including insurance, credit cards, mortgages, and consumer lending products.
Featured in