Welcoming a dog into your family is a wonderful experience that comes with a learning curve. One of the most important aspects is understanding what’s safe versus unsafe for your dog to eat. While certain human foods are safe for dogs, some are toxic to our furry friends. Chocolate is a food dogs should never eat.[1]
Even though a tiny amount of chocolate may not harm your dog, it’s never a good idea to let your pet snack on chocolate. Here’s why.
Is chocolate safe for dogs to eat?
Despite being a tasty treat for humans, chocolate can be toxic to canines. The level of toxicity depends on several factors, including how much your dog eats and its body weight.
For instance, if your 120-pound dog scarfs down a small piece of a milk chocolate bar, it may be less damaging than if your 12-pound dog eats the same amount. Still, you’ll want to consult your veterinarian if you know or suspect your dog has eaten chocolate.
The type of chocolate your dog consumes also plays a role in toxicity. The following list shows the types of chocolate from most to least toxic to dogs, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC):[2]
Cocoa powder (most toxic)
Unsweetened baking chocolate
Semisweet chocolate
Dark chocolate
Milk chocolate (least toxic)
Why chocolate is bad for dogs
It’s not the sugary sweetness that makes chocolate bad for your dog. Two ingredients in chocolate, categorized as methylxanthines, are what’s harmful: caffeine and theobromine. Both are stimulants. While humans may feel more alert or awake after consuming foods containing stimulants, dogs can’t metabolize stimulants well.
Stimulants build up in dogs’ bodies, poisoning them and causing harmful side effects ranging from mild to severe. These ingredients disrupt the central nervous system and heart, and because they also have diuretic properties, they can cause dogs to become dehydrated. Finally, since many chocolate products are high in fat, dogs can experience stomach upset if they eat them.
How much chocolate is toxic to dogs?
There’s no specific amount of chocolate that’s toxic to dogs. Chocolate’s toxicity to a dog varies depending on the pet’s size and the amount/type of chocolate it’s consumed. For example, with its high methylxanthine concentration, even a small amount of cocoa powder can cause your dog to experience dangerous side effects.[3]
Although milk chocolate has the lowest toxicity level, the AKC states that eating just an ounce per pound of body weight can cause your dog harm. Because cocoa powder and baking chocolate contain higher stimulant levels, these types of chocolate can be much more dangerous than milk chocolate for dogs. Even so, dogs shouldn’t eat any kind of chocolate.
Signs of chocolate toxicity in dogs
The time it takes for a dog to get sick after eating chocolate depends on its weight and the amount of chocolate ingested. But signs of illness are common within two to 12 hours, according to the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine.[4]
Watch out for these symptoms if you know or suspect your dog has eaten chocolate:
Vomiting
Diarrhea
Seizures
Racing heart
Restlessness
Increased urination
Theobromine, contained in chocolate, can damage a dog’s kidneys. For this reason, it’s essential to get veterinary care quickly after your dog consumes chocolate. Excessive chocolate consumption in dogs can also lead to coma or death.
What to do if your dog eats chocolate
If your dog eats chocolate, treat it as an emergency. Your pet’s prognosis may depend on how quickly you act. Here’s what to do:
1. Contact your veterinarian
Reach out to your vet for treatment advice as soon as you realize your dog has ingested chocolate. Pet insurance often covers accidental chocolate ingestion.
2. Call a pet poison hotline
Call the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Poison Control hotline at 1 (888) 426-4435 outside of your vet’s regular business hours.
3. Induce vomiting, if recommended
Your vet may advise you to induce vomiting using activated charcoal or hydrogen peroxide. This isn’t always recommended, so follow your vet’s guidance.
4. Monitor your dog
If your dog ate only a small amount of low-toxicity chocolate relative to its size, your vet may advise monitoring instead of an immediate visit.
5. Take your pet to the vet
Your veterinarian or poison control may also advise you to get your dog in for treatment. You may need to take your pup to an emergency veterinarian’s office if it’s outside regular business hours. The vet will likely monitor your dog’s heart rate, blood pressure, and other vitals, and they may order fluid support or other treatments to assist with decontamination and recovery.
Alternatives to chocolate for your dog
Chocolate is a danger to dogs, so it’s critical to keep it in a cabinet for your pet’s safety. The treats below are tasty and nontoxic options that appeal to many dogs:
Blueberries: Blueberries are also a safe and tasty treat for dogs. Consider using them as an occasional training treat when teaching your dog a new skill.
Carob treats: Carob is a dog-safe chocolate substitute, and many pet stores sell carob treats.
Carrots: Carrots are a healthy snack, and many dogs love the taste.
Cheese: Cheese is a high-reward treat that’s OK for your dog in small quantities. Too much could result in tummy troubles.
Peanut butter: Peanut butter is a protein-rich, tasty treat that dogs enjoy. Avoid brands with xylitol, which is also toxic to dogs.[5] Since peanut butter is a high-calorie food, feed it to your dog in moderation.
Before feeding your dog a new treat, discuss it with your veterinarian to ensure there’s no risk based on your dog’s history.
Can dogs eat chocolate FAQs
Chocolate isn’t a safe treat for your dog, no matter the type or quantity. For more information about feeding dogs chocolate, see the answers to frequently asked questions below.
Can dogs eat 100% chocolate?
No. No chocolate is safe for dogs to eat, including 100% chocolate. If you know or suspect your dog has consumed any type of chocolate, contact your veterinarian.
Will one M&M hurt a dog?
Eating one M&M may not hurt a dog, but it depends on the dog’s size. For instance, a large-breed dog might not have any side effects after consuming a single M&M, but a small dog might. Call your vet for advice if your dog has eaten chocolate in any amount.
What breeds of dogs can eat chocolate?
No dog breed can eat chocolate. Regardless of breed, chocolate isn’t safe for dogs to eat. Choose a dog-friendly alternative instead, such as a carob treat from a pet store.
Will your dog be OK if it eats brownies?
If your dog eats brownies, contact your veterinarian for guidance immediately. Depending on its size and how much it eats, your pet may experience symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, and seizures.
How can you flush chocolate out of a dog’s system?
If your dog has eaten chocolate very recently, your vet may recommend inducing vomiting. Consulting with your vet as soon as possible will help determine the right course of action and whether or how to induce vomiting.
