Why chocolate is bad for dogs

It’s not the sugary sweetness that makes chocolate bad for your dog. Two ingredients in chocolate, categorized as methylxanthines, are what’s harmful: caffeine and theobromine. Both are stimulants. While humans may feel more alert or awake after consuming foods containing stimulants, dogs can’t metabolize stimulants well.

Stimulants build up in dogs’ bodies, poisoning them and causing harmful side effects ranging from mild to severe. These ingredients disrupt the central nervous system and heart, and because they also have diuretic properties, they can cause dogs to become dehydrated. Finally, since many chocolate products are high in fat, dogs can experience stomach upset if they eat them.

How much chocolate is toxic to dogs?

There’s no specific amount of chocolate that’s toxic to dogs. Chocolate’s toxicity to a dog varies depending on the pet’s size and the amount/type of chocolate it’s consumed. For example, with its high methylxanthine concentration, even a small amount of cocoa powder can cause your dog to experience dangerous side effects.[3]

Although milk chocolate has the lowest toxicity level, the AKC states that eating just an ounce per pound of body weight can cause your dog harm. Because cocoa powder and baking chocolate contain higher stimulant levels, these types of chocolate can be much more dangerous than milk chocolate for dogs. Even so, dogs shouldn’t eat any kind of chocolate.