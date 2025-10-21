5+ years in auto insurance and personal finance writing
For most dogs, Greek yogurt is safe as an occasional treat and contains nutritional benefits, like protein and probiotics.[1] Many adult dogs are lactose intolerant due to a deficiency in lactase, but Greek yogurt has less lactose than other dairy products.[2] Still, pet parents should be cautious when serving their dog Greek yogurt for the first time.
Avoid products with added sweeteners or flavors. A common artificial sweetener, xylitol, is toxic to dogs. Consult your veterinarian if your dog has a sensitive stomach or food allergies.
Here’s what you need to know to serve your dog Greek yogurt safely, plus a few alternative treats your dog can try.
Is Greek yogurt safe for dogs to eat?
In general, plain Greek yogurt is safe for dogs to eat, and most can safely eat a small amount. Dogs are typically lactose intolerant after puppyhood, but Greek yogurt has less lactose than regular yogurt and other milk products. Just make sure to stick with plain, unsweetened Greek yogurt, and opt for low-fat or nonfat yogurt, especially if weight management is a concern for your pup.
Sugars and flavors are unhealthy for dogs, and artificial sweeteners may be toxic.[3] Check with your vet before feeding your dog Greek yogurt, and start with only a small spoonful. If your dog experiences digestive issues like vomiting or diarrhea, call your veterinarian. If your dog loves the treat, just keep Greek yogurt and other human foods to less than 10% of your dog’s daily calorie intake.
Can puppies eat Greek yogurt?
Yes, puppies can eat Greek yogurt in moderation. But you should start with a small amount and observe your puppy for signs of an allergic reaction or upset stomach, especially if you haven’t given your dog dairy products before. Greek yogurt is low in lactose and high in protein, so it’s a nutritious treat for growing puppies, but some dogs may have food allergies or sensitivities.
Nutritional benefits of Greek yogurt for dogs
Greek yogurt has several health benefits for dogs, including:
Source of calcium: While Greek yogurt contains less calcium than regular yogurt, the treat can still meet your pup’s daily nutritional requirements. Calcium helps keep your dog’s teeth and bones strong. It also supports healthy muscle and nerve function.
High protein content: Greek yogurt contains about twice the protein of regular yogurt, so it’s a great supplement to help active dogs meet their protein requirements. Protein supports muscle repair and growth and keeps your dog’s skin and coat healthy. It also helps with weight management by helping your dog’s stomach feel full.
Contains probiotics: Greek yogurt contains probiotics, which are live cultures that help balance the microbiome and improve gut health. Probiotics are important for preventing the overgrowth of harmful gut bacteria and yeast. This reduces digestive symptoms like gas and diarrhea while helping to prevent yeast infections in your dog’s ears and skin. Probiotics also support a healthy immune system.
Contains vitamins and minerals: Yogurt contains phosphorus, potassium, and vitamins B2, B12, and A.
Low in fat and carbohydrates: Assuming you choose a low-fat or nonfat variety of Greek yogurt, the snack is a good option if your furry friend is at risk for obesity. Greek yogurt also contains fewer carbs than regular yogurt.
How to safely feed your dog Greek yogurt
It’s best to feed your dog Greek yogurt only as an occasional treat, since overfeeding may lead to weight gain or digestive distress. Ensure you buy a low-fat or nonfat version without any added ingredients, especially xylitol and artificial flavors.
Start with a small amount to gauge your dog’s reaction. If your pup tolerates the treat and begs for more, stick to an appropriate serving size:
1 tablespoon for large dogs
1 teaspoon for medium-sized dogs
1/4 teaspoon for small dogs
Your veterinarian can help you determine the correct portion based on your dog’s weight and health needs. If you feed your dog other human foods or treats, make sure that 90% of your dog’s daily calorie intake comes from high-quality dog food.[4]
You can serve your dog Greek yogurt in a few ways:
Mix with dog food. Mix a spoonful of Greek yogurt with your dog’s kibble to add some flavor at dinner time.
Make Greek yogurt popsicles. You can freeze plain Greek yogurt in ice cube trays or blend it with blueberries and goat milk before freezing it into popsicles.
Freeze inside a dog toy. If you want the treat to last and provide some mental stimulation, freeze Greek yogurt inside a chew toy.
Can dogs be allergic to Greek yogurt?
Yes, dogs can be allergic to Greek yogurt. Signs of food allergies in dogs include:[5]
Itchy skin on feet, face, tummy, and anal area
Excessive scratching and licking, often resulting in skin lesions
Bacterial or yeast infections
Ear infections
Diarrhea or vomiting
Bronchitis or anaphylaxis (both are rare)
Dogs are also commonly lactose intolerant, and some pups are more sensitive than others. While Greek yogurt contains less lactose, highly sensitive dogs may still experience digestive system problems. Symptoms may vary in intensity and include:
Loose stools or diarrhea
Flatulence
Vomiting
Abdominal pain
If you have any concerns about your dog’s reaction to Greek yogurt, contact your veterinarian or, in severe cases, visit your local after-hours emergency veterinary clinic.
Alternatives to Greek yogurt for your dog
If your dog turns its nose up at Greek yogurt or the treat doesn’t agree with your dog’s digestive system, consider these other safe human foods as an occasional treat:[6]
Cashews: A few plain, unsalted cashews make a high-protein snack that’s also high in calcium, magnesium, and antioxidants. Cashews have a lower fat content than other nuts, but you should still stick to a small amount as an occasional treat.
Coconut: Coconut flesh and coconut milk are dairy-free and safe for dogs to enjoy. Coconut can even reduce stinky dog breath and help treat certain skin conditions. But don’t feed your dog any part of the shell, since it can be a choking hazard.
Eggs: Eggs are another high-protein alternative to Greek yogurt. Eggs don’t contain lactose and are safe for dogs to eat when fully cooked. Cooked eggs can even soothe an upset stomach.
Pork: If your dog has a sensitive stomach, pork could be a good alternative to Greek yogurt. The meat is easy to digest and less likely to cause allergies than other protein sources. It also contains amino acids. But it’s higher in calories than other meats, so use caution if your dog has weight-management issues.
Salmon: Salmon is full of protein, healthy fats, and amino acids. Raw salmon contains harmful parasites, so be sure to cook the fish all the way through before serving it to your dog.
Dogs eating Greek yogurt FAQs
Greek yogurt can be a healthy snack for your pup, but if you’re looking for more information, check out the frequently asked questions below.
How much Greek yogurt can you give your dog?
The optimal serving size of Greek yogurt depends on your dog’s weight. Large dogs can have a tablespoon, while toy breeds should have only a quarter teaspoon. But pet parents should start with a small amount for dogs of any size and watch for signs of allergies or intolerance.
Which Greek yogurt is safe for dogs?
The safest Greek yogurt for dogs is plain, low-fat or nonfat Greek yogurt with no added sugars or flavors. It’s especially important to avoid Greek yogurt products that contain xylitol, which is toxic to dogs.
Does Greek yogurt settle a dog’s stomach?
For most dogs, a spoonful of Greek yogurt may help with diarrhea or stomach upset. The probiotics in Greek yogurt can help promote healthy gut bacteria and restore balance in the digestive system. But there’s always a risk your dog could be allergic or sensitive to Greek yogurt.
Is cottage cheese or Greek yogurt better for dogs?
While it depends on the specific product, Greek yogurt is generally lower in lactose, sodium, and calories than cottage cheese. Greek yogurt is also higher in protein and contains probiotics, so it may be healthier for dogs than cottage cheese.
