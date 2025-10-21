Is Greek yogurt safe for dogs to eat?

In general, plain Greek yogurt is safe for dogs to eat, and most can safely eat a small amount. Dogs are typically lactose intolerant after puppyhood, but Greek yogurt has less lactose than regular yogurt and other milk products. Just make sure to stick with plain, unsweetened Greek yogurt, and opt for low-fat or nonfat yogurt, especially if weight management is a concern for your pup.

Sugars and flavors are unhealthy for dogs, and artificial sweeteners may be toxic.[3] Check with your vet before feeding your dog Greek yogurt, and start with only a small spoonful. If your dog experiences digestive issues like vomiting or diarrhea, call your veterinarian. If your dog loves the treat, just keep Greek yogurt and other human foods to less than 10% of your dog’s daily calorie intake.

Can puppies eat Greek yogurt?

Yes, puppies can eat Greek yogurt in moderation. But you should start with a small amount and observe your puppy for signs of an allergic reaction or upset stomach, especially if you haven’t given your dog dairy products before. Greek yogurt is low in lactose and high in protein, so it’s a nutritious treat for growing puppies, but some dogs may have food allergies or sensitivities.