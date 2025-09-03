Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. She specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology.
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she's worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
Eggs are a tasty, protein-packed food that most dogs like and can eat in moderation.[1] For a nutritious treat, you can feed your dog or puppy eggs cooked with no oil, butter, or seasonings.
When serving your pet eggs for the first time, start with a small portion and monitor for any signs of food allergies.
Here’s what you need to know about feeding your dog eggs, including the nutritional benefits and how to serve them.
Are eggs safe for dogs to eat?
In most cases, eggs are safe and healthy for dogs to eat. But you should feed your dogs eggs only as an occasional snack rather than a meal. Feeding your pet too many eggs can result in excess calories and stomach upset.
To keep your pet safe, serve it only thoroughly cooked eggs. You can boil or scramble eggs in a pan without oil, salt, seasoning, or butter. Depending on your pet’s preference, you can serve the eggs alone or as dog food toppers.
The American Veterinary Medical Association recommends against feeding your dog raw eggs, as they may be contaminated with Salmonella, E. coli, and other pathogens.[2] In addition, dogs with certain health conditions should avoid eggs, so it’s a good idea to check with your vet before introducing them into your dog’s diet.
Can puppies eat eggs?
Puppies can eat eggs, but only occasionally. As with adult dogs, always cook eggs thoroughly before feeding them to your puppy.
Nutritional benefits of eggs for dogs
Eggs are a nutritious snack for your pet, with many health benefits. They’re a good protein source and high in fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, and nutrients, including:
Folate: Helps prevent congenital issues in puppies and supports red blood cell production
Iron: Transports oxygen in the blood and provides energy
Riboflavin/vitamin B12: Boosts enzyme function
Selenium: Supports the thyroid gland, aiding in healthy metabolism
Vitamin A: Strengthens the immune system and supports bone health, vision, and reproduction
Fatty acids: Support heart and skin health and help maintain the immune system
Protein: Helps with muscle development, tissue repair, and immune system support
Good to Know
Cooked eggs can help settle an upset stomach, but feeding your pet too many can have the opposite effect, causing digestive upset.
How to safely feed your dog eggs
The amount of eggs you should feed your dog depends on its size, age, activity level, and overall health. Your vet can help you determine a suitable serving size. Since feeding your dog too many eggs can lead to excess calories, it’s best to start small.
Here are some ways to safely cook eggs for your dog:
Boiled: You can boil an egg, peel off the eggshell, and cut the boiled egg into chunks. Dogs can eat egg yolks and egg whites.
Scrambled: Try scrambling eggs in a pan with no oil, butter, or seasoning. Serve the eggs plain or combine them with your dog’s regular food.
Poached: Ensure you fully cook the yolks and avoid extra seasoning.
Can dogs be allergic to eggs?
Some dogs are allergic to eggs.[3] If your pet has never had eggs, start with a small taste. Then, monitor for any symptoms, which can include:
Diarrhea
Vomiting
Itchy skin
Inflamed skin
Wheezing
Swelling
You can start introducing eggs more frequently as a tasty treat if your dog doesn’t show any discomfort or symptoms. Check with your vet if you have any concerns, or visit an emergency vet clinic if your pet’s symptoms are severe.
Alternatives to eggs for your dog
If your dog has an allergic reaction to eggs or simply doesn’t like them, you can offer plenty of other human foods, including:
Cheese: Dogs can consume cheese in small quantities, provided your pet isn’t lactose intolerant. Lower-fat options, like cottage cheese or mozzarella, are best.
Fish: Fish is a treat full of healthy fats and amino acids. Before giving it to your dog, make sure it’s cooked, and remove any bones.
Ham: Ham is safe for dogs to eat. Since it’s high in sodium and fat, it’s best to limit your pet’s intake.
Peanut butter: Offer your dog a taste of peanut butter for a healthy source of protein. Choose raw, unsalted options, and avoid peanut butter with xylitol, a sugar substitute that’s toxic to dogs.
Yogurt: Strengthen your pet’s digestive system with probiotic-packed yogurt. While some dogs might have trouble digesting dairy, yogurt is a safe snack. Go for plain options, and avoid yogurt with added sugar or artificial sweeteners.
Before introducing any new foods to your pet, check with your veterinarian.
Dogs eating eggs FAQs
Most dogs can eat eggs as a tasty and nutritious treat. For more information about how to serve eggs and how they might affect your dog, check out the additional information below.
How many eggs can you give to your dog?
How many eggs you can give your dog depends on its age, size, activity level, and health. If your dog already eats a balanced diet, feeding it too many eggs can result in too many calories or a higher protein intake than is healthy. As a safety precaution, speak to your vet to determine the amount of egg your pet should consume.
Can eggs upset a dog’s stomach?
Yes. Feeding your dog too many eggs can cause stomach upset. But if your dog isn’t interested in eating due to an upset stomach, a small amount of cooked eggs can also help settle it down.
Do eggs help dogs with itchy skin?
Yes. Fatty acids in eggs, including omega-3 and omega-6, support skin health. These fatty acids help hydrate skin — reducing dryness, itching, and irritation — and improve your dog’s coat health.
Can you crack an egg on your dog’s food?
Yes, but it’s best to serve cooked eggs to your pet since raw eggs can contain Salmonella. Check with your vet before feeding your dog raw eggs.
What’s the best way to cook an egg for a dog?
Try cooking eggs in different ways to see what your dog prefers. Whether you scramble, boil, or poach them, avoid adding oil, butter, or seasoning.
