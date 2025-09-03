Are eggs safe for dogs to eat?

In most cases, eggs are safe and healthy for dogs to eat. But you should feed your dogs eggs only as an occasional snack rather than a meal. Feeding your pet too many eggs can result in excess calories and stomach upset.

To keep your pet safe, serve it only thoroughly cooked eggs. You can boil or scramble eggs in a pan without oil, salt, seasoning, or butter. Depending on your pet’s preference, you can serve the eggs alone or as dog food toppers.

The American Veterinary Medical Association recommends against feeding your dog raw eggs, as they may be contaminated with Salmonella, E. coli, and other pathogens.[2] In addition, dogs with certain health conditions should avoid eggs, so it’s a good idea to check with your vet before introducing them into your dog’s diet.

Can puppies eat eggs?

Puppies can eat eggs, but only occasionally. As with adult dogs, always cook eggs thoroughly before feeding them to your puppy.