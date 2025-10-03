5+ years in auto insurance and personal finance writing
Featured in top personal finance publications
Lindsay is a widely published creator of auto insurance content. She also specializes in real estate, banking, credit cards, and other personal finance topics.
Featured in
Licensed auto and home insurance agent
3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing
NPN: 20564519
Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.
Featured in
Updated
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
Cheese is safe for most dogs in moderation. Cottage cheese is low in fat, sodium, and lactose, making it an ideal choice for an occasional treat.[1]
Before you give your dog cottage cheese, it’s a good idea to check with your vet if your dog is prone to stomach upset from human food. After your dog eats cottage cheese, you should monitor it for signs of lactose intolerance or allergies.
Here’s what you need to know about letting your dog have cottage cheese.
Is cottage cheese safe for dogs to eat?
Cottage cheese is safe for dogs in moderation. If your dog likes cheese, cottage cheese may be the safest option. Dogs don’t make much lactase, an enzyme that helps digest dairy, and some dogs are lactose intolerant. But cottage cheese has a much lower lactose content than other cheeses, so even dogs with a dairy sensitivity may be able to digest a small amount.
That said, having too much cottage cheese can cause health problems, so stick to a serving size of one or two spoonfuls. Avoid whole milk cottage cheese, which is high in fat and may contribute to obesity. Don’t feed your dog cottage cheese with added salt or flavorings, like garlic, chives, or onions, as these ingredients can be toxic to dogs.
If you’re feeding your dog cottage cheese for the first time, start with a teaspoon mixed in with your pup’s kibble and watch for gastrointestinal upset or an allergic reaction. Before introducing any human food into your pet’s diet, it’s wise to consult your veterinarian, especially if your dog has existing health conditions or weight considerations.
Can puppies eat cottage cheese?
Yes, puppies can eat cottage cheese. It can be an especially good training treat for puppies, according to the American Kennel Club. But cottage cheese may not agree with your puppy’s tummy, so start with a small amount and contact your vet if you have concerns.
Nutritional benefits of cottage cheese for dogs
Cottage cheese contains several nutritional benefits. For example, cottage cheese is a good source of the following nutrients:
Protein and amino acids: Cottage cheese provides protein and amino acids, which your dog’s body uses to build muscle. Amino acids also support a healthy digestive system and immune system.
Vitamins and minerals: Cottage cheese is a good source of calcium, magnesium, potassium, and vitamin A.
Probiotics: Cottage cheese contains probiotics, which are beneficial microorganisms that support gut health, general wellness, and immunity.
Essential fatty acids: Cheese is a source of essential fatty acids, which are a necessary part of any diet. They maintain healthy cell function and support many of your dog’s body systems.
Plus, cottage cheese is typically low in fat and lactose, making it a healthy alternative to other high-fat cheeses. Cheese that’s high in fat and calories can cause weight gain and even lead to pancreatitis in large amounts.
How to safely feed your dog cottage cheese
You can feed your dog plain cottage cheese as an occasional treat, but don’t give it excess amounts. Too much cottage cheese can cause vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, or gas due to digestive system impairment. Start with a teaspoon mixed with dog food, and keep cheesy treats and other human foods to no more than 10% of your dog’s daily calorie intake.[2]
Here are a few tips for sharing cottage cheese with your dog:
Mix it in kibble. Mixing cottage cheese in your dog’s food will coat the kibble with the flavor, making dinner more enjoyable for your dog. A little goes a long way.
Use it to hide medication. If you have a hard time getting your dog to swallow preventative medication or prescription pills, you can hide the medication in a small amount of cottage cheese.
Serve it with white rice. Cottage cheese is easy for most dogs to digest and contains probiotics. Serving a bowl of white rice mixed with one or two spoonfuls of cottage cheese might be helpful if your dog has an upset stomach.
Can dogs be allergic to cottage cheese?
Yes. Dogs can be allergic to cottage cheese and dairy products in general. Any concerns about your dog’s behavior after ingesting cottage cheese warrant a call to your vet or a trip to an emergency vet clinic.
Here are some signs of an allergic reaction to look out for:
Itchy skin
Red or dry skin
Hot spots
Bald patches
Skin or ear infections
Diarrhea or constipation
Flatulence
Vomiting
In rare cases, dogs may have seizures or lung issues from eating cottage cheese if they have an allergy. Itching is typically the first sign of an allergy in dogs. You may see your dog licking or scratching more than usual.[3]
Keep in mind that it can take weeks or months of eating cottage cheese before your dog develops noticeable allergy symptoms.
Alternatives to cottage cheese for your dog
If your dog is lactose intolerant, is allergic to dairy, or just doesn’t like cheese, consider feeding it one of these healthy human foods as an occasional treat instead:
Eggs: Cooked eggs are safe for dogs and make an excellent kibble topping. They’re a good source of protein and may help soothe an upset stomach. Just be sure to avoid raw eggs.[4]
Honey: Honey is a nutritious sweet treat that can help with environmental allergies when given in small amounts. It contains vitamin A, magnesium, potassium, calcium, and antioxidants. You can also apply it to your dog’s skin to treat minor cuts and burns.
Peanut butter: Peanut butter is another good source of healthy fats and protein. It also contains niacin, other B vitamins, and vitamin E. Peanut butter is a great alternative to cottage cheese when you need to hide medications. Be sure to choose unsalted peanut butter that doesn’t contain additives like sugar or sugar substitutes.
Popcorn: Popcorn is safe for dogs in moderation and may help with digestion and eye health. But you should stick with air-popped, unsalted, unbuttered popcorn for your dog. Make sure your dog doesn’t eat any of the unpopped kernels, which can cause a choking hazard.
Salmon: Cooked salmon is full of protein, amino acids, and healthy fats that can support your dog’s brain, joints, and immune system. But raw salmon can contain parasites that can be deadly to canines, so make sure to cook salmon thoroughly before serving it.
Dogs eating cottage cheese FAQs
The following information can help answer your remaining questions about giving your dog cottage cheese.
How much cottage cheese should you give your dog?
Start with just one teaspoon of cottage cheese. If your dog tolerates the food, you can give a couple of spoonfuls as an occasional treat, depending on your dog’s size. Human foods and dog treats shouldn’t exceed 10% of your dog’s daily calories.
Will cottage cheese settle a dog’s stomach?
Cottage cheese may settle your dog’s stomach, especially when served with plain white rice. But if your dog is severely lactose intolerant or allergic to dairy, cottage cheese could make your dog feel even worse.
What is the most digestible food for dogs?
It depends on your dog’s unique digestive system. If your dog has an upset stomach, a bland diet of cooked chicken breast and boiled white rice with no seasoning is typically easy to digest. Some pet owners need to experiment to find foods that work for their dogs’ sensitive tummies.
What is the healthiest food to feed your dog?
The healthiest food for your dog depends on your dog’s health needs, life stage, and preferences. The World Small Animal Veterinary Association has guidelines for choosing the right pet food. These tips include checking the brand’s quality control process and ensuring the food has a label indicating a “complete” diet.[5]
Sources
- American Kennel Club. "Can Dogs Eat Cheese?."
- American Kennel Club. "How Many Treats Can Your Dog Really Have?."
- PetMD. "Food Allergies and Intolerances in Dogs."
- American Kennel Club. "People Foods Dogs Can and Can’t Eat."
- World Small Animal Veterinary Association. "WSAVA Global Nutrition Committee: Guidelines on Selecting Pet Foods."
Lindsay Frankel is a content writer specializing in personal finance and auto insurance topics. Her work has been featured in publications such as LendingTree, The Balance, Coverage.com, Bankrate, NextAdvisor, and FinanceBuzz.
Lindsay has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.
Licensed auto and home insurance agent
3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing
NPN: 20564519
Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.
Featured in