Is cottage cheese safe for dogs to eat?

Cottage cheese is safe for dogs in moderation. If your dog likes cheese, cottage cheese may be the safest option. Dogs don’t make much lactase, an enzyme that helps digest dairy, and some dogs are lactose intolerant. But cottage cheese has a much lower lactose content than other cheeses, so even dogs with a dairy sensitivity may be able to digest a small amount.

That said, having too much cottage cheese can cause health problems, so stick to a serving size of one or two spoonfuls. Avoid whole milk cottage cheese, which is high in fat and may contribute to obesity. Don’t feed your dog cottage cheese with added salt or flavorings, like garlic, chives, or onions, as these ingredients can be toxic to dogs.

If you’re feeding your dog cottage cheese for the first time, start with a teaspoon mixed in with your pup’s kibble and watch for gastrointestinal upset or an allergic reaction. Before introducing any human food into your pet’s diet, it’s wise to consult your veterinarian, especially if your dog has existing health conditions or weight considerations.

Can puppies eat cottage cheese?

Yes, puppies can eat cottage cheese. It can be an especially good training treat for puppies, according to the American Kennel Club. But cottage cheese may not agree with your puppy’s tummy, so start with a small amount and contact your vet if you have concerns.