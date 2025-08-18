Are blackberries safe for dogs to eat?

In general, it’s safe for dogs to eat blackberries as an occasional treat. These berries are low in calories and sugar, making them a healthy snack choice for many pups, especially if your pet has weight management issues.

But moderation is key when it comes to blackberries and the canine diet. Eating too many blackberries might cause your pet digestive problems, like vomiting, diarrhea, or even elevated blood sugar levels in dogs with diabetes.

It’s also important to wash blackberries thoroughly before you serve them to your dog to remove potential pesticides or harmful chemicals from the fruit. For added safety, consider opting for organic blackberries if your budget allows. And remember that every dog is different. So what works for one pup might not suit another. That’s why it’s worth checking in with your vet before introducing blackberries into your dog’s diet.

Can puppies eat blackberries?

Puppies can usually eat blackberries in small amounts. But it’s important to be extra cautious when you introduce new treats to younger dogs, blackberries or otherwise. Because a puppy’s digestive system is still developing, it may be more sensitive to new foods. So, if you want to introduce blackberries to your puppy, be sure to wait until after it’s successfully transitioned to basic solid foods first.

Start with a single mashed berry to reduce the risk of stomach upset or an allergic reaction. Afterwards, keep an eye out for signs of vomiting, diarrhea, or itching, and stop feeding your puppy blackberries if any of these symptoms occur. Again, you should always consult your vet before introducing new treats or human foods into your puppy’s diet.[2]