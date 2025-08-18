Michelle Lambright Black is a credit expert, freelance writer, and founder of CreditWriter.com. She has over 20 years of experience writing and speaking about credit and money, and focuses on helping families and small business owners make smart, informed decisions about their credit, money, and financial products (including insurance). Michelle's work has appeared in publications such as Yahoo! Finance, Reader's Digest, Parents, FICO, Forbes, Bankrate, The Seattle Times, MarketWatch, BuySide from Wall Street Journal, USA Today, and more. She's also a three-time finalist for the best personal finance freelancer award from the Plutus Foundation. When she isn't writing or speaking about credit and money, Michelle loves to travel with her family or read a good book. You can connect with Michelle on Instagram or Twitter.
Michelle has been a contributor at Insurify since September 2023.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.
Table of contents
Most dogs can eat blackberries safely in moderation. These small, juicy fruits are full of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. So they’re a potentially healthy addition to your dog’s treat rotation.
But like with many human foods, feeding your furry friend blackberries does come with some risks. Overfeeding or improper preparation could cause stomach upset.[1] With small dogs or puppies, you might also have to worry about choking hazards. That’s why it’s always important to talk to your vet before introducing any new food into your dog’s diet.
Here’s what you need to know about feeding your dog blackberries.
Are blackberries safe for dogs to eat?
In general, it’s safe for dogs to eat blackberries as an occasional treat. These berries are low in calories and sugar, making them a healthy snack choice for many pups, especially if your pet has weight management issues.
But moderation is key when it comes to blackberries and the canine diet. Eating too many blackberries might cause your pet digestive problems, like vomiting, diarrhea, or even elevated blood sugar levels in dogs with diabetes.
It’s also important to wash blackberries thoroughly before you serve them to your dog to remove potential pesticides or harmful chemicals from the fruit. For added safety, consider opting for organic blackberries if your budget allows. And remember that every dog is different. So what works for one pup might not suit another. That’s why it’s worth checking in with your vet before introducing blackberries into your dog’s diet.
Can puppies eat blackberries?
Puppies can usually eat blackberries in small amounts. But it’s important to be extra cautious when you introduce new treats to younger dogs, blackberries or otherwise. Because a puppy’s digestive system is still developing, it may be more sensitive to new foods. So, if you want to introduce blackberries to your puppy, be sure to wait until after it’s successfully transitioned to basic solid foods first.
Start with a single mashed berry to reduce the risk of stomach upset or an allergic reaction. Afterwards, keep an eye out for signs of vomiting, diarrhea, or itching, and stop feeding your puppy blackberries if any of these symptoms occur. Again, you should always consult your vet before introducing new treats or human foods into your puppy’s diet.[2]
Nutritional benefits of blackberries for dogs
Below are some of the key health benefits of feeding blackberries to dogs:
Antioxidants: Blackberries are full of anthocyanins — antioxidants that may support your dog’s immune system, support brain function, reduce inflammation, and lower the risk of certain cancers.
Fiber: Feeding your dog blackberries can aid its digestive system, promote weight management, and help prevent constipation.
Vitamins (C, K, and A): Another benefit of introducing blackberries into your pup’s diet is that they can boost immune system health, promote skin and coat health, and support heart health in your pet.
Minerals (manganese and magnesium): Blackberries contribute to strong bones and proper metabolic function.
Hydration: Because blackberries are mostly water, they can help keep your pet hydrated, especially on hot days.
How to safely feed your dog blackberries
Feeding your dog blackberries the right way can help maximize its nutrition while minimizing potential risks. Here are some tips and serving ideas on the best ways to feed your pet safely:
Watch the portion size. For small dogs, a few blackberries is generally the ideal serving size. Meanwhile, you may be able to give large dogs up to a handful for a treat. But if you feed your pet too many blackberries, it could lead to digestive system issues or obesity over time.
Feed in moderation. Giving your pup blackberries a few times a week is typically enough. This sweet treat shouldn’t become a substitute for your dog’s regular diet.
Serve fresh or frozen. Both options make great low-calorie treats, especially during summer. But you should always wash berries before serving to be sure to remove any lingering pesticides. And make sure that your frozen berries don’t contain added xylitol.
Mash or puree. Taking this step could help prevent choking, especially for small dogs and puppies. Afterwards, you can mix the berries into your pet’s regular meal as a food topper.
Use as a training treat. The small size of blackberries makes them an excellent low-calorie training treat.
Can dogs be allergic to blackberries?
Although rare, your dog can have an allergic reaction to blackberries. So, if you’re introducing blackberries into your pup’s diet for the first time, it’s important to keep a close eye out for any signs of potential allergies. Symptoms to watch for include itching, skin irritation, swelling, vomiting, and diarrhea.
If you notice any possible allergies after feeding your dog blackberries, stop immediately and contact your vet. And as with any new food or human foods, it’s best to introduce blackberries into your pet’s diet slowly and watch for any safety or health concerns along the way.
Alternatives to blackberries for your dog
Despite the health benefits, not every dog loves blackberries. If your furry friend isn’t a fan, here are some safe, nutritious alternatives to consider.[3]
Apples: This sweet treat offers a crunchy boost to dental health. But don’t forget to remove the seeds and core before feeding.
Blueberries: Packed with antioxidants and low in sugar, these tiny fruits are often considered one of the healthiest berries for dogs.
Carrots: If you prefer a vegetable option, carrots are also great for dental hygiene, and this low-calorie food is good for weight management too.
Green beans: If you’re looking for a high-fiber, low-calorie option, green beans are a great snack for dogs that need help managing heart health or obesity.
Pumpkin: This winter squash is good for your pet’s digestive system and can help regulate loose stools or constipation.
Strawberries: If you’re looking for another high-fiber, vitamin-rich treat, strawberries could be a great option. Just be sure to remove the stems and cut them into small pieces.
Watermelon: Another tasty fruit, watermelon is hydrating and low-calorie. Just be sure to remove the seeds and rind before feeding your pup.
Dogs and blackberries FAQs
Blackberries can be a great treat for your pup. Below are some quick answers to commonly asked questions about feeding blackberries to your dog.
How many blackberries can you give your dog?
The ideal blackberry portion size varies based on dog size. Start with one to two blackberries for small dogs and four to five for large dogs. Feeding your pet too many blackberries could lead to issues such as stomach upset, diarrhea, or blood sugar spikes.
Are blackberries toxic to dogs?
Blackberries aren’t toxic to dogs and are typically safe to eat in moderation. But in the wild, they may grow near toxic berries, such as holly berries or mistletoe berries. Additionally, frozen bagged fruit, including blackberries, may contain higher levels of xylitol, a sweetener that’s toxic for dogs. Always check with your vet before incorporating a new food into your dog’s diet.
Are any fruits toxic to dogs?
Yes. Certain fruits indeed contain high toxicity levels for dogs, even though they may be fine for humans. Cherries, grapes, raisins, and avocados can all be toxic to dogs. That’s why it’s always important to double-check before introducing any new human foods into the canine diet.[4]
What is the healthiest berry for dogs?
Blueberries are seen as the healthiest berry for dogs thanks to their high antioxidant levels and low sugar content.
Can blackberries cause diarrhea in dogs?
Yes, overeating blackberries can cause diarrhea in dogs. Dogs may also experience digestive system or other health concerns from eating blackberries due to allergies or if you introduce the berries into their diet too quickly. To avoid potential problems, stick to small portions and limit blackberries to an occasional treat.
