Top 10 big dog breeds

These are the 10 biggest dog breeds recognized by the American Kennel Club.[1] [2] Only the fictional Clifford the Big Red Dog is any larger.

Anatolian shepherd

Average height male: 29 inches

Average height female: 27 inches

Average weight male: 110–150 pounds

Average weight female: 80–120 pounds

Life expectancy: 11–13 years

The Anatolian shepherd is an ancient breed of livestock herder. Its ancestors are depicted in carvings dating back to 2000 B.C., but these ranch dogs didn’t make it to the U.S. until the 1970s. They can handle working on a farm with rough terrain and predators, and they can be loving toward family as well, but they’re not very affectionate relative to other gentle giants.

Anatolian shepherds only need minimal grooming and moderate exercise, but they’re best suited for a fenced yard. They may not be the best fit for young families or households with other pets.

Boerboel

Average height male: 24–27 inches

Average height female: 22–25 inches

Average weight: 150–200 pounds

Life expectancy: 9–11 years

Boerboels originated from the interbreeding of several large-breed guard dogs, including mastiffs, in South Africa during the mid-1600s. Boerboels were bred to protect their families and have worked as therapy dogs because they tend to be friendly toward children. The breed needs daily exercise, which shouldn’t take place at a dog park due to potential conflict with other dogs.

Boerboels need only minimal grooming and are highly trainable, but they also need a lot of mental stimulation, making them perfect for dog owners who want to participate in competitions or who require a working dog.

Cane corso

Average height male: 25–27.5 inches

Average height female: 23.5–26 inches

Average weight: Proportionate to height

Life expectancy: 9–12 years

The cane corso was once a working breed of dog that served farmers in southern Italy. The AKC didn’t recognize corsos until 2010. These bright and loyal dogs have the confidence of a professional bodyguard, but they’re willful and require early training. Corsos need a lot of exercise and make good running companions or show dogs. They require minimal grooming.

English mastiff

Average height male: At least 30 inches

Average height female: At least 27.5 inches

Average weight male: 160–230 pounds

Average weight female: 120–170 pounds

Life expectancy: 6–10 years

The massive English mastiff has been around since medieval times, and after the breed fought beside the British in a 1415 war, its population was nearly wiped out. The mastiff was brought back by U.S. breeders. Mastiffs are still protective in nature but also extremely affectionate and good with young children.

Mastiffs require minimal grooming and aren’t very vocal, but they need training and socialization as puppies to overcome their wariness of strangers and other dogs. They can live happily in an apartment with a young family so long as they get enough play time and walk 1–2 miles each day.

Great Dane

Average height male: 30–32 inches

Average height female: 28–30 inches

Average weight male: 140–175 pounds

Average weight female: 110–140 pounds

Life expectancy: 7–10 years

Once used by German nobles to hunt boars, Great Danes are watchdogs that are super affectionate and highly adaptable. They’re among the tallest dogs that exist today. These gentle giants are playful and energetic, and they require a lot of mental stimulation, so pet owners should plan for two to three walks per day with plenty of time for sniffing.

Great Danes don’t shed much and require minimal grooming, but they bark more than some other large breeds, and they may not be the best fit for families with young kids because of their size.

Leonberger

Average height male: 28–31.5 inches

Average height female: 25.5–29.5 inches

Average weight male: 110–170 pounds

Average weight female: 90–140 pounds

Life expectancy: 7 years

Leos were bred from large working dogs like Saint Bernards and Newfoundlands to be companions for royalty in 19th-century Europe. They’re extremely affectionate, easy to train, and gentle with children. Leonbergers need plenty of exercise and love to romp, so they’re a good fit for people who enjoy outdoor activities and have a house with a large yard.

While Leos make excellent best friends and are even friendly toward strangers, potential pet parents should consider their grooming needs — they shed heavily and require daily brushing and weekly grooming.

Neapolitan mastiff

Average height male: 26–31 inches

Average height female: 24–29 inches

Average weight male: 150 pounds

Average weight female: 110 pounds

Life expectancy: 7–9 years

The lineage of the Neapolitan mastiff dates back to 700 B.C. Artifacts from ancient Rome show similar canines working as war dogs. These wrinkly-faced guard dogs are friendly to family members, but they’re not as affectionate as some other breeds and may not be a good fit for families with other pets or young children.

Neapolitan mastiffs are laid back and content to sleep, requiring only minimal exercise as adults. Their short coats need only an occasional bath, but these mastiffs are prone to excessive drooling.

Newfoundland

Average height male: 28 inches

Average height female: 26 inches

Average weight male: 130–150 pounds

Average weight female: 100–120 pounds

Life expectancy: 9–10 years

Newfoundlands were originally working dogs that assisted Canadian fishermen, so they’re strong swimmers that enjoy the water. These noble giants are known for being incredibly sweet and affectionate, and they’re great with small children, other dogs, and strangers. Newfies only require moderate exercise, but they love accompanying their families on outdoor excursions.

Newfoundlands have a heavy coat that requires frequent brushing during shedding season, and they also tend to drool. They’re a great fit for any family, but dog parents who have access to a lake may especially enjoy the company of a Newfoundland.

Saint Bernard

Average height male: 28–30 inches

Average height female: 26–28 inches

Average weight male: 140–180 pounds

Average weight female: 120–140 pounds

Life expectancy: 8–10 years

The Saint Bernard is an ancient breed dating back to the year 1050, when the dogs reportedly rescued travelers in the Swiss Alps. These massive dogs are playful, and their affectionate nature makes them great with young kids. They’re vigilant watchdogs, but they bark relatively infrequently.

Saint Bernards only require moderate exercise, such as a long walk once per day, but they shed more than other breeds and may require daily brushing. They’re happiest when they’re with their family, and it’s best not to leave them alone for long periods of time.

Tibetan mastiff

Average height male: At least 26 inches

Average height female: At least 24 inches

Average weight male: 90–150 pounds

Average weight female: 70–120 pounds

Life expectancy: 10–12 years

These ancient guard dogs are thought to be the first mastiffs, but their history is largely unknown. Tibetan mastiffs are loyal to their families but can be territorial and intimidating to strangers, and they’re not the best fit for families with other dogs or young kids. They’re also heavy shedders and require weekly brushing and seasonal grooming, but they only need moderate exercise.

Other giant breeds include: