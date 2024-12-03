5+ years in auto insurance and personal finance writing
Table of contents
The contrast between the intimidating size and affectionate nature of some of the largest dog breeds will melt the hearts of many dog lovers. But prospective dog owners should consider the unique needs of the world’s biggest dog breeds before choosing one as a family pet. Big breeds often require more work and put a greater strain on the family budget than smaller dogs.
Depending on the breed, your large dog may also need extensive training to calm its protective instincts, a grooming routine that would put Hollywood hairstylists to shame, close attention to genetic health concerns, and room to romp around. Here’s a closer look at the biggest and tallest dog breeds recognized by the American Kennel Club (AKC).
Top 10 big dog breeds
These are the 10 biggest dog breeds recognized by the American Kennel Club.[1] [2] Only the fictional Clifford the Big Red Dog is any larger.
Anatolian shepherd
Average height male: 29 inches
Average height female: 27 inches
Average weight male: 110–150 pounds
Average weight female: 80–120 pounds
Life expectancy: 11–13 years
The Anatolian shepherd is an ancient breed of livestock herder. Its ancestors are depicted in carvings dating back to 2000 B.C., but these ranch dogs didn’t make it to the U.S. until the 1970s. They can handle working on a farm with rough terrain and predators, and they can be loving toward family as well, but they’re not very affectionate relative to other gentle giants.
Anatolian shepherds only need minimal grooming and moderate exercise, but they’re best suited for a fenced yard. They may not be the best fit for young families or households with other pets.
Boerboel
Average height male: 24–27 inches
Average height female: 22–25 inches
Average weight: 150–200 pounds
Life expectancy: 9–11 years
Boerboels originated from the interbreeding of several large-breed guard dogs, including mastiffs, in South Africa during the mid-1600s. Boerboels were bred to protect their families and have worked as therapy dogs because they tend to be friendly toward children. The breed needs daily exercise, which shouldn’t take place at a dog park due to potential conflict with other dogs.
Boerboels need only minimal grooming and are highly trainable, but they also need a lot of mental stimulation, making them perfect for dog owners who want to participate in competitions or who require a working dog.
Cane corso
Average height male: 25–27.5 inches
Average height female: 23.5–26 inches
Average weight: Proportionate to height
Life expectancy: 9–12 years
The cane corso was once a working breed of dog that served farmers in southern Italy. The AKC didn’t recognize corsos until 2010. These bright and loyal dogs have the confidence of a professional bodyguard, but they’re willful and require early training. Corsos need a lot of exercise and make good running companions or show dogs. They require minimal grooming.
English mastiff
Average height male: At least 30 inches
Average height female: At least 27.5 inches
Average weight male: 160–230 pounds
Average weight female: 120–170 pounds
Life expectancy: 6–10 years
The massive English mastiff has been around since medieval times, and after the breed fought beside the British in a 1415 war, its population was nearly wiped out. The mastiff was brought back by U.S. breeders. Mastiffs are still protective in nature but also extremely affectionate and good with young children.
Mastiffs require minimal grooming and aren’t very vocal, but they need training and socialization as puppies to overcome their wariness of strangers and other dogs. They can live happily in an apartment with a young family so long as they get enough play time and walk 1–2 miles each day.
Great Dane
Average height male: 30–32 inches
Average height female: 28–30 inches
Average weight male: 140–175 pounds
Average weight female: 110–140 pounds
Life expectancy: 7–10 years
Once used by German nobles to hunt boars, Great Danes are watchdogs that are super affectionate and highly adaptable. They’re among the tallest dogs that exist today. These gentle giants are playful and energetic, and they require a lot of mental stimulation, so pet owners should plan for two to three walks per day with plenty of time for sniffing.
Great Danes don’t shed much and require minimal grooming, but they bark more than some other large breeds, and they may not be the best fit for families with young kids because of their size.
Leonberger
Average height male: 28–31.5 inches
Average height female: 25.5–29.5 inches
Average weight male: 110–170 pounds
Average weight female: 90–140 pounds
Life expectancy: 7 years
Leos were bred from large working dogs like Saint Bernards and Newfoundlands to be companions for royalty in 19th-century Europe. They’re extremely affectionate, easy to train, and gentle with children. Leonbergers need plenty of exercise and love to romp, so they’re a good fit for people who enjoy outdoor activities and have a house with a large yard.
While Leos make excellent best friends and are even friendly toward strangers, potential pet parents should consider their grooming needs — they shed heavily and require daily brushing and weekly grooming.
Neapolitan mastiff
Average height male: 26–31 inches
Average height female: 24–29 inches
Average weight male: 150 pounds
Average weight female: 110 pounds
Life expectancy: 7–9 years
The lineage of the Neapolitan mastiff dates back to 700 B.C. Artifacts from ancient Rome show similar canines working as war dogs. These wrinkly-faced guard dogs are friendly to family members, but they’re not as affectionate as some other breeds and may not be a good fit for families with other pets or young children.
Neapolitan mastiffs are laid back and content to sleep, requiring only minimal exercise as adults. Their short coats need only an occasional bath, but these mastiffs are prone to excessive drooling.
Newfoundland
Average height male: 28 inches
Average height female: 26 inches
Average weight male: 130–150 pounds
Average weight female: 100–120 pounds
Life expectancy: 9–10 years
Newfoundlands were originally working dogs that assisted Canadian fishermen, so they’re strong swimmers that enjoy the water. These noble giants are known for being incredibly sweet and affectionate, and they’re great with small children, other dogs, and strangers. Newfies only require moderate exercise, but they love accompanying their families on outdoor excursions.
Newfoundlands have a heavy coat that requires frequent brushing during shedding season, and they also tend to drool. They’re a great fit for any family, but dog parents who have access to a lake may especially enjoy the company of a Newfoundland.
Saint Bernard
Average height male: 28–30 inches
Average height female: 26–28 inches
Average weight male: 140–180 pounds
Average weight female: 120–140 pounds
Life expectancy: 8–10 years
The Saint Bernard is an ancient breed dating back to the year 1050, when the dogs reportedly rescued travelers in the Swiss Alps. These massive dogs are playful, and their affectionate nature makes them great with young kids. They’re vigilant watchdogs, but they bark relatively infrequently.
Saint Bernards only require moderate exercise, such as a long walk once per day, but they shed more than other breeds and may require daily brushing. They’re happiest when they’re with their family, and it’s best not to leave them alone for long periods of time.
Tibetan mastiff
Average height male: At least 26 inches
Average height female: At least 24 inches
Average weight male: 90–150 pounds
Average weight female: 70–120 pounds
Life expectancy: 10–12 years
These ancient guard dogs are thought to be the first mastiffs, but their history is largely unknown. Tibetan mastiffs are loyal to their families but can be territorial and intimidating to strangers, and they’re not the best fit for families with other dogs or young kids. They’re also heavy shedders and require weekly brushing and seasonal grooming, but they only need moderate exercise.
Other giant breeds include:
Bernese mountain dog
Black Russian terrier
Caucasian shepherd
Dogue de Bordeaux
German shepherd
Great Pyrenees
Greater Swiss mountain dog
Irish wolfhound
Italian mastiff
Scottish deerhound
Tosa Inu
Common health issues in big dogs
Large dog breeds are prone to certain health issues that can be expensive to treat. The good news is that many pet insurance policies cover these conditions so long as your dog didn’t have any symptoms before you bought the policy or during the waiting period.
The following health problems commonly affect big dogs:[3]
Hip and elbow dysplasia: Big dog breeds are susceptible to elbow and hip dysplasia, a genetic condition that causes the joint to develop abnormally. The joint becomes misaligned or unstable, which can cause pain and mobility issues or lead to dislocation or arthritis.
Arthritis: Large dogs are prone to osteoarthritis, a degenerative disease of the joints that causes inflammation, loss of cartilage, and other issues that cause pain. Symptoms include stiffness, limping, and avoidance of exercise.
Entropion: Big dogs may experience entropion, a condition characterized by the eyelids rolling inward. This causes discomfort, excessive tears, and irritation of the cornea. Without treatment, entropion can also lead to vision loss.
Bloat: Also known as gastric dilatation-volvulus, bloat is characterized by significant distension and rotation of the stomach. Common symptoms include retching, vomiting, excessive salivation, and abdominal distension, and it often requires emergency surgery.
Heart problems: Large dogs are susceptible to heart issues like aortic stenosis, which obstructs blood flow, and dilated cardiomyopathy, which causes an enlarged heart with impaired functioning. Dogs may need prescription medication and monitoring to prevent complications.
What to consider before getting a large dog
Getting a gentle giant comes with many benefits, the most obvious being that there’s more dog to hug. But before bringing home a Great Dane or Newfoundland, you should consider the following factors affecting your lifestyle and budget:[4]
Activity level
Large breeds require a lot of exercise, but you also need to be cautious of repetitive motions, like running or jumping, until your dog is fully grown. If you’re welcoming a large-breed puppy into your home, make sure you have access to a nearby dog park or can provide appropriate play.
Cost of care
Big dogs need big beds, big crates, and big Halloween costumes. (It’s debatable whether costumes are necessary, but you get the idea.) You’ll also spend more on food, preventative medication, bones, treats, and chew toys, so be sure you have room in your budget for the added expense of buying everything large.
Development
Large dogs go through a rambunctious puppy phase and are slower to mature, but they can be calmer than small dogs in adulthood. Just be prepared for a higher likelihood of damage to your home in those initial years as your giant dog learns where its nose begins and its tail ends. Additionally, keep in mind that large dogs tend to have shorter lifespans than small dogs.
Living space
While small dog breeds may be a great fit for apartments, many large dog breeds can also thrive in a small space if they get enough mental stimulation and exercise outside the home. The AKC recommends certain large dog breeds, like greyhounds, for people who live in apartments. But people who are mostly sedentary and live in a small space may find it easier to care for a small dog.
Temperament
Many large dogs are surprisingly calm, gentle, and affectionate with family members. But they may also come from a lineage of hunters or guard dogs and be protective and suspicious of strangers as a result. Temperament also varies across large dog breeds — for example, mastiffs are super affectionate and better with young children than some other large dog breeds, like Akitas.
Training needs
Big dogs require proper training due to their massive size. Bad behaviors in large dogs are more noticeable and potentially harmful. It’s key to socialize large puppies and provide robust obedience training so you can control your dog when it’s fully grown.
How to choose the right big dog breed for you
When selecting a big dog breed, consider the following factors. The AKC has a quiz if you need more guidance on the right dog breed for your family.
Lifestyle: Some big dogs are happy getting a long walk once or twice a day, while others need more frequent exercise and stimulation. Consider how long you’ll be away from home each day and your own preferred level of physical activity when choosing a breed.
Training goals: Some large dogs are more trainable than others. Most can learn basic obedience skills with some effort, but if you want your dog to pass the Canine Good Citizen test or enter competitions, you might want to consider a breed that’s easy to train.
Allergies, shedding, and grooming needs: Some dog breeds are more hypoallergenic than others, which you should keep in mind if anyone in your home has allergies.[5] Also, consider how much pet hair you’re comfortable with in your home and how much time and money you want to spend grooming your dog.
Tolerance for barking: Some dogs are more vocal than others. If you want to keep your home quiet, consider big dog breeds that aren’t prone to excessive barking, like the Newfoundland.
Your home and family: If you have other pets, young children, or frequent house guests, look for a dog breed that does well with other dogs, strangers, and kids.
Big dog breeds FAQs
Large dogs provide large amounts of affection (and extra-slobbery kisses). But they’re also a big responsibility, so you should get all the important information before bringing a giant dog into your home. Here are answers to some of the big questions people commonly ask.
What is the biggest dog breed?
The biggest dog breed by weight is the mastiff, also known as the English mastiff, with male dogs weighing up to 230 pounds.
What is the nicest big dog?
There’s no definitive winner for the nicest big dog, and temperament depends on the individual dog and its training as well as its breed. But some of the most affectionate large dogs include the Saint Bernard, the Leonberger, and the Newfoundland.
What’s the most low-maintenance big dog?
Many big dog breeds require minimal grooming and exercise, including the English mastiff, the Neapolitan mastiff, and the Anatolian shepherd.
What is the strongest big dog?
Some of the strongest dog breeds include Dobermans, mastiffs, and German shepherds. These dogs have a muscular build and are often chosen to work alongside police officers due to their strength and protective nature.[6]
At what weight is a dog considered a large breed?
Dog breeders typically consider dogs that weigh at least 50 pounds and are at least 24 inches tall to be large-breed dogs, but there’s no official size standard.
