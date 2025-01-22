Pet Adoption Statistics and Animal Shelter Facts for 2025

Pet adoptions versus animal shelter intake

Pet adoptions in 2023 haven’t kept pace with the number of animals taken into sheltering organizations. Utilizing pet insurance offers potential adopters a way to cover the costs of maintaining their pets so that more cats and dogs can be adopted.

The capacity crisis in U.S. shelters

Overpopulation has created a capacity crisis in U.S. shelters. Each year, pets are waiting to be adopted, but shelters face barriers when it comes to their ability to keep and care for the animals. The top three barriers rest on a lack of human support, including lack of foster support, staffing, and volunteers, according to a 2023 industry update from the Association for Animal Welfare Advancement (AAWA).

If Americans aren’t adopting pets at the same rate animals are entering sheltering organizations, shelters must follow ASPCA care guidelines to adequately support the welfare and needs of the animals. Some animals undergo euthanasia because of a shelter’s inability to care for them due to the size of the current population and the shelter’s resources.

Animal shelter statistics from the first half of 2024 reveal that 322,000 more animals were taken in compared to those that left the system. Even though community intakes were down for the first half of 2024, the existing population grew by 75,000 dogs and 247,000 cats, as reported by the AAWA.

In 2023, 177,000 more cats and dogs remained in shelters compared to 2022 numbers, and more dogs (107,000) were waiting in shelters than cats (70,000). Animals introduced into the system in 2023 were added to an existing population of 900,000 animals that have entered shelters and remained there since 2021, based on reporting by Shelter Animals Count.

Most cats and dogs taken into shelters in 2023 were strays

Dog intakes (3.2 million) increased in 2023 by 3% compared to 2022, but the majority of dogs taken in (46%) were strays. That’s nearly double the percentage of dogs relinquished by their owners (24%) or transferred from other facilities (20%), according to a report by Shelter Animals Count.

The total number of cats (3.3 million) that entered shelters and rescue groups in 2023 represents a decrease of 2.4% compared to 2022, and the number of strays has dropped by 3% compared to 2022. Strays make up nearly half (49%) of all cat intakes, and owner surrenders make up just a quarter (25%) of all intakes, up by 8% (73,000 cats) since 2019, Shelter Animals Count found.

Of the dogs and cats remaining in shelters in 2023, 850,000 of them (330,000 cats and 359,000 dogs) had to be euthanized or died in care. That’s a 15% (112,000 animals) increase from 2022 but a decrease of 16% (156,000 animals) from 2019, as reported by Shelter Animals Count.

In 2023, the number of dogs euthanized or that died in care (78,000) increased by 24%. And dog euthanizations and deaths increased by 64% since 2021. Similarly, cat euthanizations and deaths increased by 8% (34,000) in 2023 compared to 2022. But cat euthanizations and deaths increased by 3% (15,000 cats) compared to 2021, according to Shelter Animals Count reporting.

The number of kill shelters in the U.S.

The U.S. had 3,964 total shelters in 2023 — 1,507 were kill shelters, which means they euthanize animals. But 2,457 (62%) were no-kill, according to the Best Friends Animal Society. No-kill shelters are brick-and-mortar organizations, not including rescues, which are typically foster-based and reach an animal save rate (live placement rate) of 90%.

Beyond shelters, some entire states have a no-kill status, according to data from the Best Friends Animal Society. Best Friends curates and maintains data on shelters across the U.S. with the goal of all shelters being no-kill.

Delaware, New Hampshire, and Vermont retained their no-kill statuses in 2023, and Rhode Island became a new addition to the no-kill list, according to this data. Other states are working to be added to the list, and North Dakota, Montana, Connecticut, and Maine were 200 animals away from being no-kill in 2023.