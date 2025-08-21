Trupanion vs. Lemonade: Which Is the Best for Your Pet? (2025)

Licensed Realtor with 10+ years in personal finance content
Table of contents
Trupanion and Lemonade are two popular pet insurance companies, though Lemonade also sells renters, home, car, and life insurance products.
Trupanion stands out for providing direct payments to veterinarians and not having payout limits, but it tends to have higher premiums. Lemonade has low premiums for basic coverage and an easy claims process, but it doesn’t sell pet coverage in many U.S. states.
When deciding on the right coverage for your pet, you should always compare rates, customer service, discounts, and coverage options of several different insurers.
Here’s what you should know about how pet insurance from Trupanion and Lemonade compares.
Lemonade has an inexpensive, but limited, base plan that’s subject to waiting periods of two days to six months.
Trupanion has per-illness deductibles that can save you money on care for chronic conditions.
Trupanion has 24/7 phone support, whereas Lemonade offers highly automated customer support that policyholders can only access through the app or website.
Trupanion vs. Lemonade: The verdict
Overall, Trupanion is the better choice for pet owners. Its base policy is more comprehensive than Lemonade’s, and you can start using it immediately. Lemonade coverages have waiting periods ranging from two days to six months, and co-insurance could reduce your reimbursement rate if it keeps you from meeting your deductible.
Reimbursement %
The percentage of costs your provider will pay for a covered event, after you’ve paid your deductible.
90%
60%–90%
The percentage of costs your provider will pay for a covered event, after you’ve paid your deductible.
60%–90%
Payout limits
The maximum amount your provider will pay for covered events.
Unlimited
$5,000–$100,000
The maximum amount your provider will pay for covered events.
$5,000–$100,000
Deductibles
The amount you must pay towards a covered event before your coverage kicks in.
$0 to $950
$100–$750
The amount you must pay towards a covered event before your coverage kicks in.
$100–$750
Curable pre-existing conditionsNot covered
Pre-existing conditions refer to conditions your pet has shown documented symptoms of before your policy’s waiting period is over. Some companies still cover these conditions if they’re deemed “curable” and haven’t shown symptoms for a specified period of time that varies by insurer.
Curable pre-existing conditionsCovered
Pre-existing conditions refer to conditions your pet has shown documented symptoms of before your policy’s waiting period is over. Some companies still cover these conditions if they’re deemed “curable” and haven’t shown symptoms for a specified period of time that varies by insurer.
Trupanion
Trupanion
As a leading pet insurance company, Trupanion offers unlimited coverage and direct payments to your participating vet.[1] This earns the company many positive reviews from customers who praise Trupanion’s responsiveness, coverage, and easy claims process.
Unlimited payouts with no annual or lifetime caps
Direct vet pay feature simplifies the claims process
Customizable deductibles ranging from $0 to $1,000
Doesn’t cover routine wellness care or exam fees
Higher premiums compared to some competitors
Limited coverage for pre-existing conditions
Lemonade
Lemonade
Lemonade is a major player in the pet insurance industry that handles claims quickly.[2] Customer reviews of the company are mostly positive, citing its affordable premiums and fast and efficient reimbursements.
Affordable premiums with customizable coverage options
User-friendly mobile app for easy policy management
High customer ratings on Trustpilot
Recent approval of a 14% rate increase in California
Limited coverage for pre-existing conditions
Not all claims may be approved, depending on specific circumstances
How Trupanion and Lemonade compare
Selecting a pet insurance company is an important decision. The right company for you will have the plan features and coverages you want at a price that works with your budget. Below, you can review how Lemonade and Trupanion compare in terms of cost, coverage options, exclusions, claims process, and customer reviews.
Cost of pet insurance
Lemonade advertises that premiums start at $10 per month for a basic plan, but add-on coverages increase costs. Pet owners with Lemonade pet insurance pay an average of $30 per month to insure a dog and $17 to insure a cat. Price customization options include flexible coverage limits, deductibles, and co-insurance amounts.
With Trupanion, pet owners pay $146 per month for dog insurance and $74 for cat insurance. Deductible options range from $0 to $1,000. Trupanion applies deductibles once per condition, not once per year.
Your pet insurance cost will depend on several factors, including:
Type of pet, breed, age, and health
Location
Coverage
Deductible/co-insurance
Available discounts
Coverages and plan features
Trupanion pet insurance covers new, unexpected illnesses and injuries, including emergency care.[3] Coverage is unlimited and includes diagnostic testing and imaging, prescription medications, surgeries, and hospitalizations. The plan also covers standard and advanced dentistry. You can add on a package for behavioral, rehabilitative, complementary, and alternative therapies. Coverage begins as soon as you purchase your policy.
Lemonade’s basic plan also offers accident and illness coverage and emergency care, subject to your choice of coverage limits. You can add optional packages, such as vet visits, preventative care, wellness care, physical therapy, dental coverage, and therapies for behavioral conditions.[4] Preventative and wellness plans have no deductibles.
Optional preventative and wellness coverages start the day after you purchase your policy. Waiting periods for other coverages range from two days for accidents to 14 days for illnesses and up to six months for orthopedic conditions and injuries.
Here’s a side-by-side comparison of Trupanion and Lemonade.
Feature
Trupanion
Lemonade
|Mobile app
|No
|Yes
|Mobile claims filing
|No
|Yes
|Direct vet pay
|Yes
|No
|24/7 pet helpline
|No
|No
|Online policy management
|Yes (renew or change billing method)
|Yes
|Live customer support
|Yes
|Yes
Policy exclusions
Trupanion and Lemonade both exclude coverage for some pet care expenses.
Trupanion excludes vet visit fees and wellness care, as well as behavioral and rehabilitation therapies and complementary care. Though you can add coverage for these items for an extra cost. The insurer also excludes coverage for preventable illnesses and pre-existing conditions.
Lemonade also excludes pre-existing conditions. In addition, its basic plan excludes everything except care related to new, unexpected illnesses and injuries, subject to the waiting periods. Optional add-ons let you purchase coverage for these exclusions but not for pre-existing conditions.
Claims process
Filing claims is easy with both companies, but their processes differ.
Trupanion gives you three choices for filing your claim. VetDirect Pay is the most convenient option. Participating vet hospitals will submit the invoice to Trupanion, and the insurer pays its portion (covered expenses, minus your deductible, if applicable) instantly.
The other choices are to file online, using the claims tool on the Trupanion website, or to download a claims form and send it to Trupanion via email, fax, or postal mail. Trupanion will reimburse its share of approved claims by check or direct deposit.
Lemonade doesn’t have a direct pay option, and the only way to file a claim is through the mobile app. Once Lemonade approves the claim, it pays the bill, minus your deductible and co-insurance, if applicable, via direct deposit.
Customer reviews
Both pet insurance companies largely receive positive customer reviews. Trupanion and Lemonade each have ratings of 4.2 out of 5 on Trustpilot.
Excellent claims handling, robust coverage, and attentive and compassionate customer service are some of the top reasons Trupanion customers cited for their positive reviews.
Among the negative reviews were complaints about Trupanion policies, such as exclusions for pre-existing conditions, which the insurer clearly discloses on its website. But some customers also expressed concern over significant price increases at policy renewals.
Lemonade’s five-star reviews cite fast and easy claims processing, superior customer service, and a user-friendly app.
Many of Lemonade’s negative reviews resulted from rising costs and the company’s heavy reliance on automated customer service and claims processes. As with Trupanion reviews, some negative reviews cited coverage specifics or exclusions that Lemonade openly discloses on its website.
Trupanion vs. Lemonade FAQs
Understanding how coverage options from Trupanion and Lemonade differ can help you determine the better policy option for your pet.
Which is better, Trupanion or Lemonade?
Trupanion is the better choice if your pet hospital participates in the insurer’s direct pay program, which saves you from paying out of pocket and waiting for reimbursement. It also offers more comprehensive coverage. Lemonade is better for customizing your plan, so you only pay for services you think you’ll need.
Before you select coverage, compare quotes and coverage breakdowns from both insurers and read the fine print on policy documents.
Why is Trupanion so much more expensive?
Trupanion’s base policy costs more because it covers more. Be sure to look at total out-of-pocket costs after exclusions, deductibles, co-insurance, and policy limits when comparing prices.
Is Lemonade pet health insurance good?
Yes. The company has a rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot, and many customers are happy with their policies. Whether it’s a good choice for you depends on how well coverage options and costs align with your pet’s healthcare needs and your budget.
Do most vets accept Lemonade pet insurance?
That’s not an issue with Lemonade pet insurance because claims don’t go through your vet. You pay the bills up front and then submit the invoices for reimbursement by Lemonade. That means you can visit any properly licensed and qualified vet and file for reimbursement for covered care after the visit.
