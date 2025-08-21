Trupanion vs. Lemonade: Which Is the Best for Your Pet? (2025)

How Trupanion and Lemonade compare

Selecting a pet insurance company is an important decision. The right company for you will have the plan features and coverages you want at a price that works with your budget. Below, you can review how Lemonade and Trupanion compare in terms of cost, coverage options, exclusions, claims process, and customer reviews.

Cost of pet insurance

Lemonade advertises that premiums start at $10 per month for a basic plan, but add-on coverages increase costs. Pet owners with Lemonade pet insurance pay an average of $30 per month to insure a dog and $17 to insure a cat. Price customization options include flexible coverage limits, deductibles, and co-insurance amounts.

With Trupanion, pet owners pay $146 per month for dog insurance and $74 for cat insurance. Deductible options range from $0 to $1,000. Trupanion applies deductibles once per condition, not once per year.

Your pet insurance cost will depend on several factors, including:

Type of pet, breed, age, and health

Location

Coverage

Deductible/co-insurance

Available discounts

Coverages and plan features

Trupanion pet insurance covers new, unexpected illnesses and injuries, including emergency care.[3] Coverage is unlimited and includes diagnostic testing and imaging, prescription medications, surgeries, and hospitalizations. The plan also covers standard and advanced dentistry. You can add on a package for behavioral, rehabilitative, complementary, and alternative therapies. Coverage begins as soon as you purchase your policy.

Lemonade’s basic plan also offers accident and illness coverage and emergency care, subject to your choice of coverage limits. You can add optional packages, such as vet visits, preventative care, wellness care, physical therapy, dental coverage, and therapies for behavioral conditions.[4] Preventative and wellness plans have no deductibles.

Optional preventative and wellness coverages start the day after you purchase your policy. Waiting periods for other coverages range from two days for accidents to 14 days for illnesses and up to six months for orthopedic conditions and injuries.

Here’s a side-by-side comparison of Trupanion and Lemonade.

Feature Trupanion Lemonade Mobile app No Yes Mobile claims filing No Yes Direct vet pay Yes No 24/7 pet helpline No No Online policy management Yes (renew or change billing method) Yes Live customer support Yes Yes

Policy exclusions

Trupanion and Lemonade both exclude coverage for some pet care expenses.

Trupanion excludes vet visit fees and wellness care, as well as behavioral and rehabilitation therapies and complementary care. Though you can add coverage for these items for an extra cost. The insurer also excludes coverage for preventable illnesses and pre-existing conditions.

Lemonade also excludes pre-existing conditions. In addition, its basic plan excludes everything except care related to new, unexpected illnesses and injuries, subject to the waiting periods. Optional add-ons let you purchase coverage for these exclusions but not for pre-existing conditions.

Claims process

Filing claims is easy with both companies, but their processes differ.

Trupanion gives you three choices for filing your claim. VetDirect Pay is the most convenient option. Participating vet hospitals will submit the invoice to Trupanion, and the insurer pays its portion (covered expenses, minus your deductible, if applicable) instantly.

The other choices are to file online, using the claims tool on the Trupanion website, or to download a claims form and send it to Trupanion via email, fax, or postal mail. Trupanion will reimburse its share of approved claims by check or direct deposit.

Lemonade doesn’t have a direct pay option, and the only way to file a claim is through the mobile app. Once Lemonade approves the claim, it pays the bill, minus your deductible and co-insurance, if applicable, via direct deposit.

Customer reviews

Both pet insurance companies largely receive positive customer reviews. Trupanion and Lemonade each have ratings of 4.2 out of 5 on Trustpilot.

Excellent claims handling, robust coverage, and attentive and compassionate customer service are some of the top reasons Trupanion customers cited for their positive reviews.

Among the negative reviews were complaints about Trupanion policies, such as exclusions for pre-existing conditions, which the insurer clearly discloses on its website. But some customers also expressed concern over significant price increases at policy renewals.

Lemonade’s five-star reviews cite fast and easy claims processing, superior customer service, and a user-friendly app.

Many of Lemonade’s negative reviews resulted from rising costs and the company’s heavy reliance on automated customer service and claims processes. As with Trupanion reviews, some negative reviews cited coverage specifics or exclusions that Lemonade openly discloses on its website.