Trupanion vs. Healthy Paws: Which Is the Best for Your Pet? (2025)

Kat Tretina is a personal finance writer specializing in debt repayment and insurance.
Previously, she worked in public relations within the pharmaceutical industry before switching to non-profit work. After struggling to repay her own student loan debt and seeing firsthand how complex the financial aid and repayment system is, she began writing to share what she learned so other people could better manage their loans.
For the past seven years, she’s been freelancing for major financial publications, focusing her work on helping people understand their financial options. Kat double-majored in English and Communications at Elizabethtown College, and she went on to earn her master’s at West Chester University. She has also earned certifications in student loan counseling and financial education.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.
Updated
Table of contents
If you’ve been to the vet lately, you know how expensive veterinary care for dogs and cats can be. The price of veterinary services increased by more than 60% over the past 10 years.[1] Pet insurance can help you manage the cost, but choosing the right insurer can be challenging.
Trupanion and Healthy Paws are two industry leaders that specialize in accident and illness policies. They share some similarities: Neither has annual or lifetime limits, and neither company offers wellness policies. But Trupanion is one of the few insurers in the industry to offer easy direct veterinary payments.
Learn about Trupanion and Healthy Paws’ coverage options, costs, and exclusions to help you decide which insurer is best for your pet.
Trupanion and Healthy Paws offer accident and illness policies for dogs and cats 14 years of age and younger.
Trupanion has extra coverage options for breeding and recovery or complementary care.
Healthy Paws doesn’t cover hip dysplasia in pets enrolled at age 6 or older.
Trupanion vs. Healthy Paws: The verdict
Both Trupanion and Healthy Paws are solid options for pet insurance. Healthy Paws tends to have cheaper coverage than Trupanion, but it also has lower reimbursement levels.
Despite its higher cost, Trupanion stands out against Healthy Paws in several ways:
Reimbursement levels: Trupanion offers a 90% reimbursement level and has unlimited payouts. With Healthy Paws, owners can choose a percentage between 50% and 90% for younger pets. For older pets, the options are more limited. The maximum reimbursement level for older cats and dogs is 60%. Healthy Paws also offers unlimited payouts.
Deductibles: Trupanion allows you to choose a deductible between $0 and $1,000. Healthy Paws offers deductibles between $100 and $1,000 for younger pets. But for older pets, Healthy Paws requires you to choose a deductible of either $500 or $1,000.
Claims: With most pet insurance companies, including Healthy Paws, owners usually have to pay the veterinarian out of pocket, submit a claim, and wait for reimbursement. Healthy Paws does have a direct pay option, but it requires pre-approval, and it’s only available during the company’s business hours. Trupanion is one of the few pet insurers that will pay the veterinarian directly 24/7.
Trupanion vs. Healthy Paws
Reimbursement %
The percentage of costs your provider will pay for a covered event, after you’ve paid your deductible.
90%
Reimbursement %
The percentage of costs your provider will pay for a covered event, after you’ve paid your deductible.
50%–90%
Payout limits
The maximum amount your provider will pay for covered events.
Unlimited
Payout limits
The maximum amount your provider will pay for covered events.
Unlimited
Deductibles
The amount you must pay towards a covered event before your coverage kicks in.
$0 to $950
Deductibles
The amount you must pay towards a covered event before your coverage kicks in.
$250–$1,000
Curable pre-existing conditionsNot covered
Pre-existing conditions refer to conditions your pet has shown documented symptoms of before your policy’s waiting period is over. Some companies still cover these conditions if they’re deemed “curable” and haven’t shown symptoms for a specified period of time that varies by insurer.
Curable pre-existing conditionsNot covered
Pre-existing conditions refer to conditions your pet has shown documented symptoms of before your policy’s waiting period is over. Some companies still cover these conditions if they’re deemed “curable” and haven’t shown symptoms for a specified period of time that varies by insurer.
Trupanion
Trupanion
Trupanion is the largest pet insurance company in the country based on market share, and it tends to have strong customer reviews.
Unlimited payouts with no annual or lifetime caps
Direct vet pay feature simplifies the claims process
Customizable deductibles ranging from $0 to $1,000
Doesn’t cover routine wellness care or exam fees
Higher premiums compared to some competitors
Limited coverage for pre-existing conditions
Healthy Paws
Healthy Paws
Healthy Paws is owned by Chubb, a major home and auto insurer. It’s the fifth-largest pet insurance company in the U.S.
Unlimited annual coverage with no caps
Flexible reimbursement rates and deductibles
Quick claims processing
Premiums can be higher, especially for senior dogs
Limited coverage for certain conditions
No wellness or preventive care options
How Trupanion and Healthy Paws compare
If you’re not sure whether Trupanion or Healthy Paws would be better for your dog or cat, here’s how they compare in terms of cost, coverage, claims, and customer satisfaction.
Cost of pet insurance
In general, Trupanion has higher premiums than Healthy Paws for dogs and cats of all ages. On average, a dog insurance policy costs $146 per month, while a Healthy Paws policy costs $44 per month. For cat insurance, Trupanion costs on average $74 per month, and Healthy Paws costs $21 per month.
Your price will depend on several factors, including your pet’s age, breed, your location, and the deductible amount you choose.
Trupanion only offers 90% reimbursement. With Healthy Paws, you can choose a reimbursement percentage between 50% and 90% for young pets. But you can only choose between 50% and 60% for older pets. A lower reimbursement percentage will give you a lower monthly payment, but you’ll cover more of the cost of veterinary care yourself when you have a claim.
The table below shows sample rates for three different dog breeds:
Dog Breed
Healthy Paws
Trupanion
|1-year-old French bulldog
|$104
|$117
|5-year-old French bulldog
|$197
|$216
|1-year-old golden retriever
|$49
|$77
|5-year-old golden retriever
|$92
|$140
|1-year-old German shepherd
|$49
|$87
|5-year-old German shepherd
|$92
|$159
Coverages and plan features
Trupanion and Healthy Paws only offer accident and illness coverage. These policies protect your pet from unexpected injuries or diseases (including hereditary conditions) and pay for emergency care only. Neither company offers accident-only or wellness plans, so you’ll have to cover the cost of preventative care on your own.
The plans differ in a few key ways.
Endorsements
A Healthy Paws policy includes coverage for alternative or complementary care, like acupuncture or hydrotherapy. By contrast, Trupanion only covers those treatments if you purchase its Recovery and Complementary Care rider.
But Trupanion has some optional coverage options that Healthy Paws doesn’t offer, including:
Breeding: Pet insurance policies usually exclude any veterinary bills related to breeding or whelping, but Trupanion’s breeding rider provides coverage for any complications that occur.
Pet owner assistance: Pet owner assistance provides extra benefits, such as $500 to reimburse you for advertising fees if your pet is lost, up to $500 in boarding reimbursement if you’re in the hospital, and up to $100 for cremation or burial expenses.
Waiting periods
Healthy Paws and Trupanion both have shorter-than-usual waiting periods. With Healthy Paws, the waiting period is 15 days for injuries and illnesses but 12 months for hip dysplasia. With Trupanion, the waiting period is 30 days for illnesses and five days for injuries, and hip dysplasia doesn’t have a separate waiting period.
Feature
Trupanion
Healthy Paws
|Mobile app
|Yes
|Yes
|Mobile claims filing
|Yes
|Yes
|Direct vet pay
|Yes
|No
|24/7 pet helpline
|No
|No
|Online policy management
|Yes
|Yes
|Complementary care
|Yes (as a rider)
|Yes
|Breeding or whelping
|Yes (as a rider)
|No
|24/7 customer support
|Yes
|No
Policy exclusions
Healthy Paws and Trupanion have similar age limits, and both allow pet owners to enroll dogs and cats up to the age of 14. Healthy Paws’ minimum age is 8 weeks. By contrast, Trupanion allows pets to be enrolled at birth.
A notable difference between the two insurers is how they handle coverage for hip dysplasia. With Trupanion, hip dysplasia has the same waiting period as other injuries or conditions, and there’s no age maximum for coverage.
Healthy Paws has a 12-month waiting period for hip dysplasia. And it won’t cover treatments for hip dysplasia in pets enrolled at age 6 or older, regardless of whether they had any other signs of the condition prior to enrollment.
Like all insurers, neither Healthy Paws nor Trupanion covers pre-existing conditions. And the policies only provide dental coverage for accidents like broken teeth. They don’t cover dental cleanings or routine dental care.
Claims process
Trupanion is unique in that it offers direct veterinarian payments. If your vet signs up for Trupanion’s VetDirect Pay program, Trupanion can pay your veterinarian for your pet’s treatments at the time of your visit. You don’t have to cover the cost out of pocket and wait for reimbursement.
If your vet doesn’t participate, you can still take your pet to that vet for care, but you’ll have to submit a claim to Trupanion and wait for reimbursement.
Healthy Paws typically pays out claims via reimbursement. You pay the vet at the time of treatment and submit a claim online or through the Healthy Paws mobile app. Healthy Paws reviews the claim and sends you a reimbursement payment for approved claims.
Healthy Paws has a direct payment option, but it’s much stricter and more limited than Trupanion’s. You must make a direct payment request ahead of time, and Healthy Paws will only pay the vet during its own business hours. If you have an after-hours emergency, direct payment isn’t an option.
Customer reviews
In general, Trupanion has better customer reviews than Healthy Paws. On Trustpilot, it has a rating of 4.1 out of 5 based on more than 8,000 reviews.[2] Customers praise the company’s responsiveness and quick claims handling.
With Healthy Paws, reviews are more mixed. On Trustpilot, it has a 3.9 rating based on more than 2,000 reviews.[3] But recent reviews with the Better Business Bureau reveal some common issues. In the past few months, many customers have reported substantial increases, with mentions of rates going up three or four times the previous annual cost.[4]
Trupanion vs. Healthy Paws FAQs
As you shop for pet insurance for your dog or cat, the following information may help you choose the best insurance company for your needs.
Which is better, Trupanion or Healthy Paws?
Trupanion is often more expensive than Healthy Paws. But it offers one simple reimbursement level, multiple deductible options, direct veterinary pay, and tends to have better reviews.
Why do vets recommend Trupanion?
Unlike other companies, Trupanion has a direct payment option. If you have an emergency vet bill, Trupanion will pay your vet directly, making it easier to get the treatments your pet needs.
Is Healthy Paws a good pet insurance company?
In general, yes. Healthy Paws is a reputable insurance company that’s backed by Chubb, an insurance giant, so you can be confident the insurer will pay your claims. But it has mixed customer service reviews.
Why is Trupanion so much more expensive?
Trupanion is often more expensive than other insurers because of its flat reimbursement percentage (90%), unlimited coverage limits, and relatively short waiting periods.
