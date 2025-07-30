Trupanion vs. Healthy Paws: Which Is the Best for Your Pet? (2025)

How Trupanion and Healthy Paws compare

If you’re not sure whether Trupanion or Healthy Paws would be better for your dog or cat, here’s how they compare in terms of cost, coverage, claims, and customer satisfaction.

Cost of pet insurance

In general, Trupanion has higher premiums than Healthy Paws for dogs and cats of all ages. On average, a dog insurance policy costs $146 per month, while a Healthy Paws policy costs $44 per month. For cat insurance, Trupanion costs on average $74 per month, and Healthy Paws costs $21 per month.

Your price will depend on several factors, including your pet’s age, breed, your location, and the deductible amount you choose.

Trupanion only offers 90% reimbursement. With Healthy Paws, you can choose a reimbursement percentage between 50% and 90% for young pets. But you can only choose between 50% and 60% for older pets. A lower reimbursement percentage will give you a lower monthly payment, but you’ll cover more of the cost of veterinary care yourself when you have a claim.

The table below shows sample rates for three different dog breeds:

Dog Breed Healthy Paws Trupanion 1-year-old French bulldog $104 $117 5-year-old French bulldog $197 $216 1-year-old golden retriever $49 $77 5-year-old golden retriever $92 $140 1-year-old German shepherd $49 $87 5-year-old German shepherd $92 $159 *Sample rates based on a 90% reimbursement level and $500 deductible

Find Cheap Pet Insurance Compare top pet health insurance plans in less than 2 minutes Enter your ZIP code Get My Quotes Secure. Free. Easy-to-use. 4.8/5 (7,669+ reviews)

Coverages and plan features

Trupanion and Healthy Paws only offer accident and illness coverage. These policies protect your pet from unexpected injuries or diseases (including hereditary conditions) and pay for emergency care only. Neither company offers accident-only or wellness plans, so you’ll have to cover the cost of preventative care on your own.

The plans differ in a few key ways.

Endorsements

A Healthy Paws policy includes coverage for alternative or complementary care, like acupuncture or hydrotherapy. By contrast, Trupanion only covers those treatments if you purchase its Recovery and Complementary Care rider.

But Trupanion has some optional coverage options that Healthy Paws doesn’t offer, including:

Breeding: Pet insurance policies usually exclude any veterinary bills related to breeding or whelping, but Trupanion’s breeding rider provides coverage for any complications that occur.

Pet owner assistance: Pet owner assistance provides extra benefits, such as $500 to reimburse you for advertising fees if your pet is lost, up to $500 in boarding reimbursement if you’re in the hospital, and up to $100 for cremation or burial expenses.

Waiting periods

Healthy Paws and Trupanion both have shorter-than-usual waiting periods. With Healthy Paws, the waiting period is 15 days for injuries and illnesses but 12 months for hip dysplasia. With Trupanion, the waiting period is 30 days for illnesses and five days for injuries, and hip dysplasia doesn’t have a separate waiting period.

Feature Trupanion Healthy Paws Mobile app Yes Yes Mobile claims filing Yes Yes Direct vet pay Yes No 24/7 pet helpline No No Online policy management Yes Yes Complementary care Yes (as a rider) Yes Breeding or whelping Yes (as a rider) No 24/7 customer support Yes No

Policy exclusions

Healthy Paws and Trupanion have similar age limits, and both allow pet owners to enroll dogs and cats up to the age of 14. Healthy Paws’ minimum age is 8 weeks. By contrast, Trupanion allows pets to be enrolled at birth.

A notable difference between the two insurers is how they handle coverage for hip dysplasia. With Trupanion, hip dysplasia has the same waiting period as other injuries or conditions, and there’s no age maximum for coverage.

Healthy Paws has a 12-month waiting period for hip dysplasia. And it won’t cover treatments for hip dysplasia in pets enrolled at age 6 or older, regardless of whether they had any other signs of the condition prior to enrollment.

Like all insurers, neither Healthy Paws nor Trupanion covers pre-existing conditions. And the policies only provide dental coverage for accidents like broken teeth. They don’t cover dental cleanings or routine dental care.

Claims process

Trupanion is unique in that it offers direct veterinarian payments. If your vet signs up for Trupanion’s VetDirect Pay program, Trupanion can pay your veterinarian for your pet’s treatments at the time of your visit. You don’t have to cover the cost out of pocket and wait for reimbursement.

If your vet doesn’t participate, you can still take your pet to that vet for care, but you’ll have to submit a claim to Trupanion and wait for reimbursement.

Healthy Paws typically pays out claims via reimbursement. You pay the vet at the time of treatment and submit a claim online or through the Healthy Paws mobile app. Healthy Paws reviews the claim and sends you a reimbursement payment for approved claims.

Healthy Paws has a direct payment option, but it’s much stricter and more limited than Trupanion’s. You must make a direct payment request ahead of time, and Healthy Paws will only pay the vet during its own business hours. If you have an after-hours emergency, direct payment isn’t an option.

Find Affordable Pet Insurance Save up to 57% by comparing rates in less than 2 minutes Enter your ZIP code Compare My Quotes Secure. Free. Easy-to-use. 4.8/5 (7,669+ reviews)

Customer reviews

In general, Trupanion has better customer reviews than Healthy Paws. On Trustpilot, it has a rating of 4.1 out of 5 based on more than 8,000 reviews.[2] Customers praise the company’s responsiveness and quick claims handling.

With Healthy Paws, reviews are more mixed. On Trustpilot, it has a 3.9 rating based on more than 2,000 reviews.[3] But recent reviews with the Better Business Bureau reveal some common issues. In the past few months, many customers have reported substantial increases, with mentions of rates going up three or four times the previous annual cost.[4]