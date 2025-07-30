Trupanion vs. Embrace: Which Is the Best for Your Pet? (2025)

How Trupanion and Embrace compare

Trupanion and Embrace both have a reputation for providing comprehensive coverage, but each company has unique strengths and weaknesses. Here’s how Trupanion compares to Embrace in five categories.

Cost of pet insurance

Trupanion is significantly more expensive than Embrace. Based on our sample quotes, the monthly cost of Trupanion pet insurance ranges from $47 to $137 per month for dogs and $28 to $45 per month for cats. Embrace costs about $39 per month for dogs and $27 per month for cats. Trupanion also offers fewer customization options for budget-minded pet parents.

Keep in mind that pet insurance premiums depend on individual factors, like your pet’s age, breed, and location. What’s more, Trupanion and Embrace use different pricing models. Embrace premiums increase with your pet’s age. Trupanion premiums start high for young pets but don’t increase due to your pet’s age. Rates from both companies may increase due to other factors.

Coverages and plan features

Trupanion only offers a comprehensive accident and illness policy. Embrace offers accident-only plans and a wellness plan in addition to accident and illness coverage. One key difference between the two companies is that Embrace reimburses you for your vet bills, while Trupanion offers VetDirect Pay, so you don’t need to cover the cost during the claims process.

Embrace allows you to customize your deductible, reimbursement rate, and annual coverage limit, which gives you more control over your premium. Trupanion only allows you to choose your deductible — all plans feature a 90% reimbursement rate with no annual or lifetime limits. Trupanion uses a lifetime per-condition deductible as opposed to Embrace’s annual deductible. Trupanion and Embrace offer similar features, but they have some differences as well.

See how the two companies compare in the table below.

Feature Trupanion Embrace Mobile app No Yes Mobile claims filing No Yes Direct vet pay Yes No 24/7 pet helpline No Yes Online policy management Yes Yes Live chat support Yes No Multi-pet discount No Yes

Policy exclusions

Both companies offer coverage for a wide range of conditions and treatments, including congenital and hereditary conditions, specialist and emergency care, prescription medications, and more. But Trupanion has a few more coverage exclusions and requirements than Embrace.

Dogs and cats younger than 14 are eligible to enroll in Trupanion pet insurance. Embrace has no age limits, but pets older than 15 are only eligible for accident-only insurance. Both companies exclude coverage for pre-existing conditions, but Embrace no longer considers curable conditions to be pre-existing after your pet is symptom-free for one year.

Accident and illness policies from both insurance companies also exclude routine care, but you can add wellness coverage to your Embrace policy to potentially save money on annual wellness exams and other preventive care costs.

Trupanion doesn’t cover exam fees or certain preventable conditions, including dental problems for pets who don’t get routine dental cleaning. Embrace covers preventable conditions, with the exception of certain conditions preventable by vaccines your vet recommends, and also offers optional exam fee coverage.

Claims process

Here’s how each insurer handles pet insurance claims.

Trupanion Embrace Claims submission options File online

Submit by mail

Ask your vet to send an invoice if they accept Trupanion VetDirect Pay Online

Mobile app

Email

Fax

Mail Submission window 90 days Full policy term + 60 days Review process timeline Makes 60% of VetDirect payments within one minute

Processes 70% of claims in 24 hours Up to 5 days for Wellness Rewards

Up to 15 days for accident and illness claims

Up to 30 days for first claim Payment or reimbursement options Direct payment to your veterinarian

Check

Direct deposit Check

Direct deposit Deductible factors Annual deductible; you’re responsible for a flat amount each year Deductible is per condition; for each condition, you’re only responsible for the deductible once in your pet’s lifetime

Customer reviews

Embrace and Trupanion both have a Trustpilot rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars based on thousands of customer reviews. The two companies also have similar average ratings on Yelp — Embrace has a rating of 2.1 out of 5 stars based on more than 650 reviews, and Trupanion has a rating of 2.2 out of 5 stars based on more than 1,300 reviews.

Embrace customers praise the quick claims process, the caring and knowledgeable customer care team, and the fair pricing.

But some customers complain that premiums increase substantially with each new policy term, and many customers disagree with Embrace about a claim denial on the basis of the pre-existing conditions exclusion.

Trupanion customers praise the company’s quick and reliable claims process. Pet parents also like the high reimbursement percentage, which keeps out-of-pocket costs to a minimum.

But some customers complain that Trupanion premiums are too expensive and keep increasing. Others say the customer service needs improvement. Many pet owners also cite frequent claim denials as a reason for their negative feedback about Trupanion.