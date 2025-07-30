Trupanion vs. Embrace: Which Is the Best for Your Pet? (2025)

5+ years in auto insurance and personal finance writing
Table of contents
Trupanion and Embrace are two major pet insurance companies that offer comprehensive accident and illness plans for dogs and cats. Embrace offers more policy types, allows pet parents to customize their reimbursement rates, and offers cheaper premiums than Trupanion for similar coverage. Trupanion offers the advantage of direct payment to participating vets.
We’ll go over the coverage details, cost, policy features, claims, and customer reviews for each company to help you choose. Make sure to compare pet insurance quotes for your furry friend before choosing between Embrace and Trupanion.
Embrace reimburses you after you pay your veterinary clinic, while Trupanion offers direct payment to some vets.
While Embrace covers curable pre-existing conditions after 12 months, Trupanion never covers pre-existing conditions.
Embrace offers wellness coverage as an add-on, but Trupanion only offers accident and illness coverage.
Trupanion vs. Embrace: The verdict
For most pet owners, Embrace offers a better value. Both companies offer comprehensive coverage, but Trupanion policies contain more exclusions. For example, Trupanion never covers exam fees. Embrace offers more pet insurance policy types than Trupanion. Unlike Trupanion, Embrace also offers mobile app claims and a 24/7 vet helpline.
While Trupanion offers the unique benefits of lifetime per-condition deductibles and a direct pay option, those advantages may not justify the company’s high premium costs. Embrace not only offers lower rates for similar coverage but also provides a multi-pet discount and budget-friendly policy customization options. The two companies have similar customer service reviews.
Trupanion
Trupanion
Trupanion was founded in 1998 and offers comprehensive accident and illness policies for cats and dogs with no annual or lifetime payout limits. It’s one of the few pet insurers to offer direct vet payments.
Unlimited payouts with no annual or lifetime caps
Direct vet pay feature simplifies the claims process
Customizable deductibles ranging from $0 to $1,000
Doesn’t cover routine wellness care or exam fees
Higher premiums compared to some competitors
Limited coverage for pre-existing conditions
Embrace
Embrace
Embrace offers multiple types of pet insurance, including a flexible wellness rewards plan. The company is known for comprehensive coverage, quick claims, and relatively affordable premiums with customizable reimbursement options.
Customizable coverage options to fit various budgets
10% multi-pet discount available
Free 24/7 pet health helpline
Limited coverage for senior pets aged 15 or older
Doesn’t cover prescription food or supplements
Mixed customer reviews regarding claims processing times
How Trupanion and Embrace compare
Trupanion and Embrace both have a reputation for providing comprehensive coverage, but each company has unique strengths and weaknesses. Here’s how Trupanion compares to Embrace in five categories.
Cost of pet insurance
Trupanion is significantly more expensive than Embrace. Based on our sample quotes, the monthly cost of Trupanion pet insurance ranges from $47 to $137 per month for dogs and $28 to $45 per month for cats. Embrace costs about $39 per month for dogs and $27 per month for cats. Trupanion also offers fewer customization options for budget-minded pet parents.
Keep in mind that pet insurance premiums depend on individual factors, like your pet’s age, breed, and location. What’s more, Trupanion and Embrace use different pricing models. Embrace premiums increase with your pet’s age. Trupanion premiums start high for young pets but don’t increase due to your pet’s age. Rates from both companies may increase due to other factors.
Coverages and plan features
Trupanion only offers a comprehensive accident and illness policy. Embrace offers accident-only plans and a wellness plan in addition to accident and illness coverage. One key difference between the two companies is that Embrace reimburses you for your vet bills, while Trupanion offers VetDirect Pay, so you don’t need to cover the cost during the claims process.
Embrace allows you to customize your deductible, reimbursement rate, and annual coverage limit, which gives you more control over your premium. Trupanion only allows you to choose your deductible — all plans feature a 90% reimbursement rate with no annual or lifetime limits. Trupanion uses a lifetime per-condition deductible as opposed to Embrace’s annual deductible. Trupanion and Embrace offer similar features, but they have some differences as well.
See how the two companies compare in the table below.
Feature
Trupanion
Embrace
|Mobile app
|No
|Yes
|Mobile claims filing
|No
|Yes
|Direct vet pay
|Yes
|No
|24/7 pet helpline
|No
|Yes
|Online policy management
|Yes
|Yes
|Live chat support
|Yes
|No
|Multi-pet discount
|No
|Yes
Policy exclusions
Both companies offer coverage for a wide range of conditions and treatments, including congenital and hereditary conditions, specialist and emergency care, prescription medications, and more. But Trupanion has a few more coverage exclusions and requirements than Embrace.
Dogs and cats younger than 14 are eligible to enroll in Trupanion pet insurance. Embrace has no age limits, but pets older than 15 are only eligible for accident-only insurance. Both companies exclude coverage for pre-existing conditions, but Embrace no longer considers curable conditions to be pre-existing after your pet is symptom-free for one year.
Accident and illness policies from both insurance companies also exclude routine care, but you can add wellness coverage to your Embrace policy to potentially save money on annual wellness exams and other preventive care costs.
Trupanion doesn’t cover exam fees or certain preventable conditions, including dental problems for pets who don’t get routine dental cleaning. Embrace covers preventable conditions, with the exception of certain conditions preventable by vaccines your vet recommends, and also offers optional exam fee coverage.
Claims process
Here’s how each insurer handles pet insurance claims.
Trupanion
Embrace
|Claims submission options
|Submission window
|90 days
|Full policy term + 60 days
|Review process timeline
|Payment or reimbursement options
|Deductible factors
|Annual deductible; you’re responsible for a flat amount each year
|Deductible is per condition; for each condition, you’re only responsible for the deductible once in your pet’s lifetime
Customer reviews
Embrace and Trupanion both have a Trustpilot rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars based on thousands of customer reviews. The two companies also have similar average ratings on Yelp — Embrace has a rating of 2.1 out of 5 stars based on more than 650 reviews, and Trupanion has a rating of 2.2 out of 5 stars based on more than 1,300 reviews.
Embrace customers praise the quick claims process, the caring and knowledgeable customer care team, and the fair pricing.
But some customers complain that premiums increase substantially with each new policy term, and many customers disagree with Embrace about a claim denial on the basis of the pre-existing conditions exclusion.
Trupanion customers praise the company’s quick and reliable claims process. Pet parents also like the high reimbursement percentage, which keeps out-of-pocket costs to a minimum.
But some customers complain that Trupanion premiums are too expensive and keep increasing. Others say the customer service needs improvement. Many pet owners also cite frequent claim denials as a reason for their negative feedback about Trupanion.
Trupanion vs. Embrace FAQs
Much like choosing between peanut butter or salmon treats, picking the right pet insurance company for your furry friend can be challenging. If you still have questions, read on.
Is Embrace pet insurance better than Trupanion?
The best pet insurance company for your furry friend depends on your needs and your budget. Embrace and Trupanion both offer comprehensive coverage. Embrace offers cheaper premiums, and Trupanion can pay your veterinarian directly.
Is Embrace good pet insurance?
Yes. Embrace offers customizable policy options, comprehensive coverage for a wide range of accidents and illnesses, and more affordable premiums than Trupanion.
Why is Trupanion so expensive now?
Trupanion is expensive because the company offers unlimited payouts, a high reimbursement rate, and unique features like direct vet payment. What’s more, Trupanion prices policies based on a lifetime of care for your pet, so premiums are more expensive initially but don’t increase due to your pet’s age.
Do all vets take Embrace pet insurance?
Yes. Embrace reimburses you after you pay your vet. You don’t have to worry about veterinary networks.
