Pets Best vs. Lemonade: Which Is the Best for Your Pet? (2025)

Table of contents
The majority of Americans own at least one pet, and most pet owners view their dogs and cats as members of their family.[1] Unsurprisingly, the pet insurance industry has grown significantly as owners try to manage vet bills. As of 2024, more than 7 million pets in the country were insured, according to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA).[2]
About 30 pet insurance companies currently operate in the U.S., and Pets Best and Lemonade are among the largest. Though they’re both reputable insurers, Pets Best stands out for its coverage options, no age maximums, and claims processing.
Here’s what you should know about Pets Best and Lemonade’s plans, costs, policy terms, and exclusions.
Pets Best has an option to pay your veterinarian directly.
Both insurers offer accident and illness plans, but Pets Best also has a low-cost accident-only plan.
Lemonade doesn’t offer coverage for some breeds once they reach a certain age.
Pets Best vs. Lemonade: The verdict
Lemonade and Pets Best are well-known insurers and among the best pet insurance companies. Lemonade boasts a quick, digital claims process, but it tends to have stricter age limits and fewer plan options than Pets Best.
Pets Best excels against Lemonade in the following ways:
Availability: As of 2025, Pets Best is available in all 50 states, while Lemonade only issues pet insurance policies in 39 states and Washington, D.C.
Age restrictions: Pets Best doesn’t have an upper age limit. Although Lemonade doesn’t list a particular age maximum on its website, we were unable to get quotes for certain breeds once they reached age 10 or older.
Plan options: Both insurers offer accident and illness coverage, but Pets Best also has accident-only policies.
Claims: Lemonade, like most pet insurers, works solely via reimbursement. Pets Best is one of the few pet insurers that has a direct veterinarian payment option.
Reimbursement %
The percentage of costs your provider will pay for a covered event, after you’ve paid your deductible.
70%–90%
Reimbursement %
The percentage of costs your provider will pay for a covered event, after you’ve paid your deductible.
60%–90%
Payout limits
The maximum amount your provider will pay for covered events.
$5,000–Unlimited
Payout limits
The maximum amount your provider will pay for covered events.
$5,000–$100,000
Deductibles
The amount you must pay towards a covered event before your coverage kicks in.
$50–$1,000
Deductibles
The amount you must pay towards a covered event before your coverage kicks in.
$100–$750
Curable pre-existing conditionsCovered
Pre-existing conditions refer to conditions your pet has shown documented symptoms of before your policy’s waiting period is over. Some companies still cover these conditions if they’re deemed “curable” and haven’t shown symptoms for a specified period of time that varies by insurer.
Curable pre-existing conditionsCovered
Pre-existing conditions refer to conditions your pet has shown documented symptoms of before your policy’s waiting period is over. Some companies still cover these conditions if they’re deemed “curable” and haven’t shown symptoms for a specified period of time that varies by insurer.
Pets Best
Pets Best
Pets Best is part of Independence Pet Holdings, Inc., the third-largest pet insurance company in the country based on market share. Pets Best generally has positive customer reviews on sites like Trustpilot.
Affordable accident-only coverage options
Highly customizable plans to suit individual needs
Quick claims processing, often paying out within days
Some customers report issues with records requests during claims
Limited coverage for holistic or alternative therapies
No coverage for pre-existing conditions
Lemonade
Lemonade
Lemonade is an insurance company that sells car insurance, renters insurance, and pet insurance. It’s the sixth-largest pet insurance company in the country.
Affordable premiums with customizable coverage options
User-friendly mobile app for easy policy management
High customer ratings on Trustpilot
Recent approval of a 14% rate increase in California
Limited coverage for pre-existing conditions
Not all claims may be approved, depending on specific circumstances
How Pets Best and Lemonade compare
If you’re torn between Pets Best and Lemonade, here’s how the two insurance companies compare in terms of cost, coverage options, customer service, and exclusions.
Cost of pet insurance
Pets Best and Lemonade have very similar prices. Pets Best usually costs just a few dollars more per month for coverage. For dog insurance, Pets Best averages $22 per month, while Lemonade averages $30. For cat insurance, Pets Best averages $13 per month, while Lemonade’s average monthly premium for cats is $17.
Your pet insurance premiums depend on your location, your pet’s age and breed, and the coverage options you select. Both Lemonade and Pets Best allow you to select a reimbursement percentage as high as 90%, and you can choose an annual coverage maximum and deductible that works for you.
Pets Best
Lemonade
|Deductibles
|$50–$1,000
|$250–$750
|Reimbursement percentages
|70%, 80%, 90%
|60%, 70%, 80%, 90%
|Annual coverage limits
|$5,000, $10,000, unlimited
|$5,000–$100,000
The table below shows sample rates for three different dog breeds:
Pets Best
Lemonade
|1-year-old French bulldog
|$58
|$55
|5-year-old French bulldog
|$87
|$74
|10-year-old French bulldog
|$235
|Quotes not available
|1-year-old golden retriever
|$36
|$35
|5-year-old golden retriever
|$49
|$46
|10-year-old golden retriever
|$146
|Quotes not available
|1-year-old Samoyed
|$33
|$33
|5-year-old Samoyed
|$42
|$42
|10-year-old Samoyed
|$117
|$99
If a traditional accident and illness policy is too expensive, consider an accident-only policy. These policies provide some protection against major emergencies, like broken limbs or toxic ingestion, but they’re much cheaper. With Pets Best, you can get coverage for a cat for $6 per month, while an accident-only policy for a dog will be $9 per month, regardless of your pet’s age or breed.
Coverages and plan features
Both Pets Best and Lemonade offer accident and illness plans. This form of insurance coverage will help with the cost of diagnostics, surgeries, and medications for unexpected injuries, illnesses, and hereditary or chronic conditions. But they differ in terms of plan options and add-ons.
Pets Best has four plan options:
Essential: This is a basic accident and illness plan.
Plus: The Plus plan is an accident and illness plan that includes coverage for vet exam fees.
Elite: This plan provides accident and illness coverage that also covers vet exam fees and rehabilitative or alternative therapies, such as acupuncture or chiropractic care.
Accident only: This is a basic policy that only covers treatments related to accidents, such as broken limbs or lacerations.
Lemonade has just one accident and illness plan, though it does have optional add-ons you can add to your policy for added peace of mind. Its basic plan doesn’t cover vet visit exam fees or alternative or rehabilitative care unless you purchase separate endorsements.
Both Lemonade and Pets Best offer wellness coverage or preventative care policies that can help offset the cost of vaccinations, spaying or neutering, microchipping, dental cleanings, wellness checkups, and other routine care.
Pets Best
Lemonade
|Wellness plans
|Yes
|Yes
|Accident-only plans
|Yes
|No
|Alternative or holistic care
|Yes, on Elite plan
|Not unless you purchase a physical therapy endorsement
|Dental disease
|Yes
|No
|Vet exam fee coverage
|Yes, on Plus and Elite plans
|Not unless you purchase a vet exam endorsement
|Prescription food
|No
|No
|Supplements
|No
|No
|Prescription medications
|Yes
|Yes
|Multi-pet discounts
|Yes
|Yes
|Mobile app
|Yes
|Yes
|Mobile claims filing
|Yes
|Yes
|Direct vet pay
|Yes
|No
|24/7 pet helpline
|Yes
|No
|Online policy management
|Yes
|Yes
|Live customer support
|Yes
|Yes
Policy exclusions
Like other insurers, Pets Best and Lemonade have some exclusions you should be aware of when comparing your options.
Age limits: Although Lemonade doesn’t have a specific upper age limit for enrollment, we found that older pets of certain breeds weren’t eligible for coverage. For example, we could get a quote for a 10-year-old Samoyed, but Lemonade wouldn’t allow us to get quotes for 10-year-old golden retrievers or French bulldogs. By contrast, Pets Best doesn’t have an age maximum for any breed.
Dental disease: Lemonade’s pet insurance plan doesn’t cover treatments for dental illnesses. With Pets Best, treatment for dental disease is included in its accident and illness plans.
As is common in the pet insurance industry, neither company covers pre-existing conditions or health issues that occur during the policy waiting period. For Lemonade, the waiting period is two days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses, 30 days for orthopedic conditions, and six months for cruciate ligament conditions.
With Pets Best, waiting periods vary by state. For example:
Florida: Three days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses, and six months for cruciate ligament conditions
Delaware: No waiting period for accidents, 14 days for illnesses, and 30 days for cruciate ligament conditions
Claims process
With most pet insurance companies, including Lemonade, you have to pay your veterinarian for your pet’s treatment at the time of care. Afterward, you submit a claim and, if approved, the insurance company reimburses you for eligible expenses.
Lemonade: Lemonade speeds up the claims process by allowing policyholders to submit a claim through its mobile app. You’ll submit some basic details and record and submit a short video explaining what happened and what treatment your pet needed. Lemonade also asks you to upload the veterinarian invoices and other documentation. The insurer will review your claim and, if approved, send you payment for reimbursement.[3]
Pets Best: Pets Best works differently. While you can use the traditional reimbursement method, Pets Best is one of the few insurers that has a direct payment option. If you fill out a Vet Direct Pay release form, Pets Best will send payment directly to the veterinarian’s office so you don’t have to cover the full cost of treatment up front.[4]
When you file a pet insurance claim, the company may request up to 12 months of medical records. You can request them through your veterinarian, but if you’ve seen multiple vets over the past year, you’ll need to contact each one to get your pet’s records. Keeping a copy of these records and requesting updates once or twice a year ensures you have the documentation you need when you file a claim.
Customer reviews
Both Lemonade and Pets Best have generally positive reviews, though Lemonade has a slight edge over Pets Best.
On Trustpilot, Lemonade has a 4.2 rating based on more than 3,800 reviews. Lemonade sells other insurance products, so the reviews aren’t only about pet insurance. But customers have positive things to say about the company’s simple claims process and quick reimbursements.
Pets Best has a 4.0 rating on Trustpilot and more than 5,500 reviews. Customers praise the company’s responsiveness and quick claims handling.
Pets Best vs. Lemonade FAQs
If you’re still not sure whether Pets Best or Lemonade is better for you, the following details can help you make an informed decision.
Is Pets Best better than Lemonade insurance?
We found Pets Best to be the better choice due to its many plans, reimbursement options, and lack of an age maximum.
What are the main differences between Pets Best and Lemonade?
The biggest differences between Pets Best and Lemonade are the companies’ reimbursement methods and age limits. While Pets Best doesn’t have an upper age limit and offers direct payments, Lemonade doesn’t offer new policies for senior pets or have a direct payment option.
What is the maximum annual payout for pet insurance?
Annual maximums vary by insurer and plan. With Pets Best, you can opt for unlimited coverage, while with Lemonade, you can choose a limit as high as $100,000.
Do most vets accept Lemonade pet insurance?
Lemonade pet insurance works via reimbursement, so you don’t have to worry about whether a vet will accept your insurance. You can visit any licensed veterinarian.
