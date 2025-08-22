Pets Best vs. Lemonade: Which Is the Best for Your Pet? (2025)

How Pets Best and Lemonade compare

If you’re torn between Pets Best and Lemonade, here’s how the two insurance companies compare in terms of cost, coverage options, customer service, and exclusions.

Cost of pet insurance

Pets Best and Lemonade have very similar prices. Pets Best usually costs just a few dollars more per month for coverage. For dog insurance, Pets Best averages $22 per month, while Lemonade averages $30. For cat insurance, Pets Best averages $13 per month, while Lemonade’s average monthly premium for cats is $17.

Your pet insurance premiums depend on your location, your pet’s age and breed, and the coverage options you select. Both Lemonade and Pets Best allow you to select a reimbursement percentage as high as 90%, and you can choose an annual coverage maximum and deductible that works for you.

Pets Best Lemonade Deductibles $50–$1,000 $250–$750 Reimbursement percentages 70%, 80%, 90% 60%, 70%, 80%, 90% Annual coverage limits $5,000, $10,000, unlimited $5,000–$100,000

The table below shows sample rates for three different dog breeds:

Pets Best Lemonade 1-year-old French bulldog $58 $55 5-year-old French bulldog $87 $74 10-year-old French bulldog $235 Quotes not available 1-year-old golden retriever $36 $35 5-year-old golden retriever $49 $46 10-year-old golden retriever $146 Quotes not available 1-year-old Samoyed $33 $33 5-year-old Samoyed $42 $42 10-year-old Samoyed $117 $99 *Sample rates based on a 90% reimbursement rate, $500 deductible, and $10,000 annual limit

Good to Know If a traditional accident and illness policy is too expensive, consider an accident-only policy. These policies provide some protection against major emergencies, like broken limbs or toxic ingestion, but they’re much cheaper. With Pets Best, you can get coverage for a cat for $6 per month, while an accident-only policy for a dog will be $9 per month, regardless of your pet’s age or breed.

Coverages and plan features

Both Pets Best and Lemonade offer accident and illness plans. This form of insurance coverage will help with the cost of diagnostics, surgeries, and medications for unexpected injuries, illnesses, and hereditary or chronic conditions. But they differ in terms of plan options and add-ons.

Pets Best has four plan options:

Essential: This is a basic accident and illness plan.

Plus: The Plus plan is an accident and illness plan that includes coverage for vet exam fees .

Elite: This plan provides accident and illness coverage that also covers vet exam fees and rehabilitative or alternative therapies, such as acupuncture or chiropractic care.

Accident only: This is a basic policy that only covers treatments related to accidents, such as broken limbs or lacerations.

Lemonade has just one accident and illness plan, though it does have optional add-ons you can add to your policy for added peace of mind. Its basic plan doesn’t cover vet visit exam fees or alternative or rehabilitative care unless you purchase separate endorsements.

Both Lemonade and Pets Best offer wellness coverage or preventative care policies that can help offset the cost of vaccinations, spaying or neutering, microchipping, dental cleanings, wellness checkups, and other routine care.

Pets Best Lemonade Wellness plans Yes Yes Accident-only plans Yes No Alternative or holistic care Yes, on Elite plan Not unless you purchase a physical therapy endorsement Dental disease Yes No Vet exam fee coverage Yes, on Plus and Elite plans Not unless you purchase a vet exam endorsement Prescription food No No Supplements No No Prescription medications Yes Yes Multi-pet discounts Yes Yes Mobile app Yes Yes Mobile claims filing Yes Yes Direct vet pay Yes No 24/7 pet helpline Yes No Online policy management Yes Yes Live customer support Yes Yes

Policy exclusions

Like other insurers, Pets Best and Lemonade have some exclusions you should be aware of when comparing your options.

Age limits: Although Lemonade doesn’t have a specific upper age limit for enrollment, we found that older pets of certain breeds weren’t eligible for coverage. For example, we could get a quote for a 10-year-old Samoyed, but Lemonade wouldn’t allow us to get quotes for 10-year-old golden retrievers or French bulldogs. By contrast, Pets Best doesn’t have an age maximum for any breed.

Dental disease: Lemonade’s pet insurance plan doesn’t cover treatments for dental illnesses. With Pets Best, treatment for dental disease is included in its accident and illness plans.

As is common in the pet insurance industry, neither company covers pre-existing conditions or health issues that occur during the policy waiting period. For Lemonade, the waiting period is two days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses, 30 days for orthopedic conditions, and six months for cruciate ligament conditions.

With Pets Best, waiting periods vary by state. For example:

Florida: Three days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses, and six months for cruciate ligament conditions

Delaware: No waiting period for accidents, 14 days for illnesses, and 30 days for cruciate ligament conditions

Claims process

With most pet insurance companies, including Lemonade, you have to pay your veterinarian for your pet’s treatment at the time of care. Afterward, you submit a claim and, if approved, the insurance company reimburses you for eligible expenses.

Lemonade: Lemonade speeds up the claims process by allowing policyholders to submit a claim through its mobile app. You’ll submit some basic details and record and submit a short video explaining what happened and what treatment your pet needed. Lemonade also asks you to upload the veterinarian invoices and other documentation. The insurer will review your claim and, if approved, send you payment for reimbursement. [3]

Pets Best: Pets Best works differently. While you can use the traditional reimbursement method, Pets Best is one of the few insurers that has a direct payment option. If you fill out a Vet Direct Pay release form, Pets Best will send payment directly to the veterinarian’s office so you don’t have to cover the full cost of treatment up front.[4]

Important Information When you file a pet insurance claim, the company may request up to 12 months of medical records. You can request them through your veterinarian, but if you’ve seen multiple vets over the past year, you’ll need to contact each one to get your pet’s records. Keeping a copy of these records and requesting updates once or twice a year ensures you have the documentation you need when you file a claim.

Customer reviews

Both Lemonade and Pets Best have generally positive reviews, though Lemonade has a slight edge over Pets Best.

On Trustpilot, Lemonade has a 4.2 rating based on more than 3,800 reviews. Lemonade sells other insurance products, so the reviews aren’t only about pet insurance. But customers have positive things to say about the company’s simple claims process and quick reimbursements.

Pets Best has a 4.0 rating on Trustpilot and more than 5,500 reviews. Customers praise the company’s responsiveness and quick claims handling.