Figo vs. Trupanion: Which Is the Best for Your Pet? (2025)

How Figo and Trupanion compare

Figo and Trupanion are notable in the pet insurance industry, though each has its own unique benefits and disadvantages. Let’s compare their average costs, plan features, and coverage exclusions, as well as how customers feel about their policies, from the clinic to the claims department.

Cost of pet insurance

Figo’s average monthly pet insurance premium for dogs is $56, and for cats, it’s $25 per month. Trupanion has an average insurance policy rate of $146 per month for dogs. Its average rate for cats is $74 per month.

Trupanion doesn’t offer multi-pet discounts or any other savings incentives. Figo offers two pet insurance discounts: a 5% multi-pet discount and a 5% discount to military members in most states.[3]

Your premium depends on factors like coverage limits, deductibles, add-ons, and your pet’s profile, which is why it’s a good idea to shop around for pet insurance quotes and compare to know exactly how much you’d pay.

Find Cheap Pet Insurance Compare top pet health insurance plans in less than 2 minutes Enter your ZIP code Compare My Quotes Secure. Free. Easy-to-use. 4.8/5 (7,669+ reviews)

Coverages and plan features

Trupanion has individual coverage options for puppies, dogs, kittens, and cats, all of which may include:

Hereditary and chronic conditions

Illness coverage

Accident coverage

Veterinary supplements

X-rays

Dental coverage

Prescription medications

Surgeries

Figo’s customizable options include the addition of wellness exams and veterinarian exam fees, though its basic coverage only includes:

Common illness coverage

Accidents and emergencies

Chronic conditions

Cancer

Hereditary and congenital disorders

Surgeries

Veterinary specialist treatments

Dental illnesses and injuries

Holistic and alternative treatments

For pets with passports, it’s good to know if your coverage applies when traveling outside of the United States. Trupanion policyholders can use their pet insurance in Canada. Figo members can use their pet insurance worldwide at any licensed veterinary office, including emergency centers and specialists.

Figo’s pet insurance deductibles range from $100 to $750, and its reimbursement options are 70% to 100%. Policyholders can also select annual limits of $5,000, $10,000, or unlimited. Trupanion lists its deductibles between $0 and $1,000. It has a 90% reimbursement rate and no annual limits.

Feature Figo Trupanion Mobile app Yes No Mobile claims filing Yes Yes Direct vet pay No Yes 24/7 pet helpline Yes Yes Online policy management Yes Yes Live customer support Yes Yes

Policy exclusions

All pet insurance companies have policy exclusions, though some are more flexible than others. Some may cover emergency care, while others may exclude wellness coverage without an additional endorsement. Like most pet insurance companies, Figo and Trupanion don’t cover pre-existing conditions.

Figo’s pet health insurance also excludes experimental procedures, cosmetic surgery, cloning procedures, and breeding, pregnancy, or giving birth. Trupanion doesn’t have a wellness plan option, while Figo does offer one. Figo doesn’t have an upper age limit for its pet health insurance; Trupanion doesn’t specify a limit, though it requires enrollment prior to age 14.

Claims process

Figo has a mobile app that allows policyholders to pay their claims on their phones. Figo’s claim submissions are available online, and customers can also opt to speak with a claims representative by phone and fax in the claim forms. It doesn’t list claims-processing averages, though Figo attempts to process claims within seven to 10 business days or a 30-day maximum.

Trupanion doesn’t have an app, but policyholders can submit their claims through their online account. What sets Trupanion apart is VetDirect Pay. Applicable at any facility that accepts VetDirect Pay, your medical provider will automatically send your invoices to Trupanion during checkout and receive payment at that time.

For situations without VetDirect Pay, reimbursement options are either direct deposit or a mailed reimbursement check, though Trupanion doesn’t specify how quickly it’ll send the money to you.

If a vet doesn’t accept VetDirect Pay, you can also submit for pre-approval if you know how much the procedures or tests will cost.

Customer reviews

For many pet owners, customer service is just as important as coverage levels and premium rates. Let’s compare customer reviews for Figo and Trupanion.

Site Figo Trupanion Trustpilot 3.8 out of 5 4.2 out of 5 Better Business Bureau 1 out of 5 1.16 out of 5 Yelp 2.8 out of 5 2.2 out of 5

The positive customer reviews for Trupanion are common from longtime policyholders. These high customer scores state that, while premiums were higher than they’d prefer, they had a convenient experience using their pet insurance plans.

Rising premiums, increased deductibles, and denial of veterinary care are common negative customer reviews on Trupanion’s profiles. Many of these customer reviews are from new policyholders who faced disruptions during their first time using their pet insurance. Some also stated they received higher premiums over the years despite their pet’s health not changing.[4]

Figo’s ratings are within a margin of Trupanion’s, and its customers have similar complaints. Denial of claims and little to zero reimbursement are common gripes, though in some instances, it seemed to be a matter of failing to thoroughly understand the policy information. Some people also complain about poor customer service.[5]

People who like Figo are happy with their pet insurance plan, praising the ease of app use. They also note that the claims process is swift, often with reimbursement arriving within days of approval.