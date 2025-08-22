Figo vs. Trupanion: Which Is the Best for Your Pet? (2025)

6+ years writing about insurance, travel, and personal finances
Table of contents
Comparing Figo to Trupanion is like comparing a Siberian husky to an Alaskan Malamute: They look similar at first glance but have notable differences.
Figo’s coverage options are wider, and this pet insurance company offers multi-pet discounts. But Trupanion has a special claims incentive, VetDirect Pay, which isn’t as common in the pet insurance industry.
But when you compare their customer service reviews, customers have mixed opinions.
Here’s a look at both pet insurance companies so you can see which rates, coverage options, and claims processes best suit your pet.
Trupanion has no annual claim limits and an option for no deductible.
Figo has add-on coverages for veterinary exams and wellness programs.
Both Figo and Trupanion cover hereditary conditions.
Figo vs. Trupanion: The verdict
Trupanion has VetDirect Pay, which is a significant bonus for policyholders. It also offers 90% reimbursement, has an option for no deductible, and has no claim payout limit. Trupanion also doesn’t have breed restrictions.
Figo offers two pet insurance discounts, and while small, they can lead to lower premiums. Figo seems to cover more than simple accidents and illnesses with its standard plan. It also has add-on riders that Trupanion lacks. If pet owners don’t mind waiting up to 30 days for reimbursement, Figo may be a better insurer than Trupanion.
Both companies have similar customer service reviews and scores.
Reimbursement %
The percentage of costs your provider will pay for a covered event, after you’ve paid your deductible.
70%–100%
Reimbursement %
The percentage of costs your provider will pay for a covered event, after you’ve paid your deductible.
90%
Payout limits
The maximum amount your provider will pay for covered events.
$5,000–Unlimited
Payout limits
The maximum amount your provider will pay for covered events.
Unlimited
Deductibles
The amount you must pay towards a covered event before your coverage kicks in.
$100–$750
Deductibles
The amount you must pay towards a covered event before your coverage kicks in.
$0 to $950
Curable pre-existing conditionsCovered
Pre-existing conditions refer to conditions your pet has shown documented symptoms of before your policy’s waiting period is over. Some companies still cover these conditions if they’re deemed “curable” and haven’t shown symptoms for a specified period of time that varies by insurer.
Curable pre-existing conditionsNot covered
Pre-existing conditions refer to conditions your pet has shown documented symptoms of before your policy’s waiting period is over. Some companies still cover these conditions if they’re deemed “curable” and haven’t shown symptoms for a specified period of time that varies by insurer.
Figo
Figo
Figo is currently the largest independent pet insurance company, offering discounts for policyholders, add-on coverage options, and coverage worldwide.[1]
No upper age limit for covered pets
Money-back guarantee if no claims are filed and the policy is canceled within the first 30 days
Figo Pet Cloud app offers features like 24/7 live vet video chats and easy claims filing
Frequent customer complaints about claim denials
Pre-existing conditions are generally not determined until a claim is filed
Six-month waiting period for orthopedic conditions, 14 days for illnesses, and one day for accidents
Trupanion
Trupanion
Trupanion currently has the highest market share of publicly traded pet insurance companies and offers a single coverage plan with no annual limits or extended waiting periods.[2]
Unlimited payouts with no annual or lifetime caps
Direct vet pay feature simplifies the claims process
Customizable deductibles ranging from $0 to $1,000
Doesn’t cover routine wellness care or exam fees
Higher premiums compared to some competitors
Limited coverage for pre-existing conditions
How Figo and Trupanion compare
Figo and Trupanion are notable in the pet insurance industry, though each has its own unique benefits and disadvantages. Let’s compare their average costs, plan features, and coverage exclusions, as well as how customers feel about their policies, from the clinic to the claims department.
Cost of pet insurance
Figo’s average monthly pet insurance premium for dogs is $56, and for cats, it’s $25 per month. Trupanion has an average insurance policy rate of $146 per month for dogs. Its average rate for cats is $74 per month.
Trupanion doesn’t offer multi-pet discounts or any other savings incentives. Figo offers two pet insurance discounts: a 5% multi-pet discount and a 5% discount to military members in most states.[3]
Your premium depends on factors like coverage limits, deductibles, add-ons, and your pet’s profile, which is why it’s a good idea to shop around for pet insurance quotes and compare to know exactly how much you’d pay.
Coverages and plan features
Trupanion has individual coverage options for puppies, dogs, kittens, and cats, all of which may include:
Hereditary and chronic conditions
Illness coverage
Accident coverage
Veterinary supplements
X-rays
Dental coverage
Prescription medications
Surgeries
Figo’s customizable options include the addition of wellness exams and veterinarian exam fees, though its basic coverage only includes:
Common illness coverage
Accidents and emergencies
Chronic conditions
Cancer
Hereditary and congenital disorders
Surgeries
Veterinary specialist treatments
Dental illnesses and injuries
Holistic and alternative treatments
For pets with passports, it’s good to know if your coverage applies when traveling outside of the United States. Trupanion policyholders can use their pet insurance in Canada. Figo members can use their pet insurance worldwide at any licensed veterinary office, including emergency centers and specialists.
Figo’s pet insurance deductibles range from $100 to $750, and its reimbursement options are 70% to 100%. Policyholders can also select annual limits of $5,000, $10,000, or unlimited. Trupanion lists its deductibles between $0 and $1,000. It has a 90% reimbursement rate and no annual limits.
Feature
Figo
Trupanion
|Mobile app
|Yes
|No
|Mobile claims filing
|Yes
|Yes
|Direct vet pay
|No
|Yes
|24/7 pet helpline
|Yes
|Yes
|Online policy management
|Yes
|Yes
|Live customer support
|Yes
|Yes
Policy exclusions
All pet insurance companies have policy exclusions, though some are more flexible than others. Some may cover emergency care, while others may exclude wellness coverage without an additional endorsement. Like most pet insurance companies, Figo and Trupanion don’t cover pre-existing conditions.
Figo’s pet health insurance also excludes experimental procedures, cosmetic surgery, cloning procedures, and breeding, pregnancy, or giving birth. Trupanion doesn’t have a wellness plan option, while Figo does offer one. Figo doesn’t have an upper age limit for its pet health insurance; Trupanion doesn’t specify a limit, though it requires enrollment prior to age 14.
Claims process
Figo has a mobile app that allows policyholders to pay their claims on their phones. Figo’s claim submissions are available online, and customers can also opt to speak with a claims representative by phone and fax in the claim forms. It doesn’t list claims-processing averages, though Figo attempts to process claims within seven to 10 business days or a 30-day maximum.
Trupanion doesn’t have an app, but policyholders can submit their claims through their online account. What sets Trupanion apart is VetDirect Pay. Applicable at any facility that accepts VetDirect Pay, your medical provider will automatically send your invoices to Trupanion during checkout and receive payment at that time.
For situations without VetDirect Pay, reimbursement options are either direct deposit or a mailed reimbursement check, though Trupanion doesn’t specify how quickly it’ll send the money to you.
If a vet doesn’t accept VetDirect Pay, you can also submit for pre-approval if you know how much the procedures or tests will cost.
Customer reviews
For many pet owners, customer service is just as important as coverage levels and premium rates. Let’s compare customer reviews for Figo and Trupanion.
Site
Figo
Trupanion
|Trustpilot
|3.8 out of 5
|4.2 out of 5
|Better Business Bureau
|1 out of 5
|1.16 out of 5
|Yelp
|2.8 out of 5
|2.2 out of 5
The positive customer reviews for Trupanion are common from longtime policyholders. These high customer scores state that, while premiums were higher than they’d prefer, they had a convenient experience using their pet insurance plans.
Rising premiums, increased deductibles, and denial of veterinary care are common negative customer reviews on Trupanion’s profiles. Many of these customer reviews are from new policyholders who faced disruptions during their first time using their pet insurance. Some also stated they received higher premiums over the years despite their pet’s health not changing.[4]
Figo’s ratings are within a margin of Trupanion’s, and its customers have similar complaints. Denial of claims and little to zero reimbursement are common gripes, though in some instances, it seemed to be a matter of failing to thoroughly understand the policy information. Some people also complain about poor customer service.[5]
People who like Figo are happy with their pet insurance plan, praising the ease of app use. They also note that the claims process is swift, often with reimbursement arriving within days of approval.
Figo vs. Trupanion FAQs
With so many options in the pet insurance industry, it’s smart to compare multiple pet insurance quotes and policy details before enrolling. Use this helpful advice to determine if Figo or Trupanion is a better company for your pet insurance needs.
Is Figo better than Trupanion?
Yes. Figo is a better fit for pet owners seeking substantial reimbursement potential and extensive coverage, including the option to add on certain services like wellness plans.
What are the main differences between Figo and Trupanion?
The main differences between Figo and Trupanion boil down to how policyholders pay and the extent of coverage options available. Trupanion has VetDirect Pay. Figo has traditional reimbursement options. Figo also has slightly more coverage options than Trupanion and cheaper coverage. Trupanion offers 90% reimbursement and a $0 deductible option.
What is the waiting period for Figo?
Figo does have waiting periods, but it depends on the condition. Its website specifies only that it starts from the effective date of your policy. Figo encourages potential policyholders to contact its customer experience department for more detailed information.
Do most vets accept Trupanion pet insurance?
Yes. Trupanion claims that its pet insurance is accepted at many licensed veterinarians in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. This includes emergency pet hospitals and specialists.
