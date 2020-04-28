These Cities Have the Most Essential Workers
Published April 28, 2020
Reading time: 5 minutes
Published April 28, 2020
Reading time: 5 minutes
Not all of us are lucky enough to shelter in place. Which cities have the most essential workers?
The United States has had to implement severe social distancing measures, closing down office buildings across the country and forcing the majority of Americans to work from home. However, there remain plenty of employed citizens who have been deemed “essential workers” due to the services they provide or the industries they work in. These people continue to travel to work each day, supporting fellow workers who enjoy the convenience of working from home for the foreseeable future.
Interested in learning more about essential workers in the United States, data scientists from Insurify dove into the numbers and compiled a list of cities across the country with the highest proportion of employees that continue to commute to work each day. Here are the top 20.
National averages: In total, 14.23 percent of workers across the country have an “essential job”. Additionally, the average population of the 20 cities on the list is 19,641. Lastly, in 2015 health and social services was the major industry with the most employees in 33 of 50 states. Retail trade and manufacturing each employed the most workers in seven states, while the accommodation and food services industry employed the most workers in three states.
Small cities are essential: Large metropolitan areas are hotbeds for white collar and technical jobs which can more easily be done from home, whereas smaller cities have a larger share of citizens whose professions are taking them out of the house even during stay-at-home advisories. None of the cities in the top 20 are among the United States’ 200 most populous. In fact, none of the cities on the list have a population greater than 50,000.
A country-wide spread: People work essential occupations all over the country—they are dubbed “essential” for a reason, after all—and that is reflected in our top 20. Cities in states from both coasts, the Midwest, the South, and the Northeast make an appearance on the list.
To determine which cities in the United States have the highest populations of essential workers, the research team at Insurify, a home insurance comparison platform, took a look at its database of over two million car insurance applications, which includes current occupation. To determine which jobs were deemed essential, a list of 70 different professions from 16 different infrastructure sectors that were classified as vital to the U.S. according to the Department of Homeland Security (D.H.S.) was then compiled. The number of workers with one of these 70-plus occupations was then compared against the total number of workers in each city, and the city with the highest proportion of essential workers in each state was then selected. The top 20 are listed below.
Additional data on the total population of each city comes from the United States Census Bureau, while information on the major industry in each state with the highest employment comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
1. Junction City, KS - Percentage of drivers with essential jobs: 22.75%
2. Gillette, WY - Percentage of drivers with essential jobs: 20.64%
3. Brooklet, GA - Percentage of drivers with essential jobs: 20.18%
4. Twentynine Palms, CA - Percentage of drivers with essential jobs: 20.07%
5. Sanger, TX - Percentage of drivers with essential jobs: 18.67%
6. Artesia, NM - Percentage of drivers with essential jobs: 18.46%
7. Ironton, OH - Percentage of drivers with essential jobs: 18%
8. Johnston, RI - Percentage of drivers with essential jobs: 17.44%
9. Mustang, OK - Percentage of drivers with essential jobs: 16.67%
10. Kuna, ID - Percentage of drivers with essential jobs: 16.31%
Percentage of drivers with essential jobs: 15.04%
Population (2018): 3,701
Major industry with highest employment statewide (2015): Manufacturing
You don’t have to stress about missing out on the best deals when you compare home insurance.
You’ll be impressed with the best home insurance companies.
Percentage of drivers with essential jobs: 15.09%
Population (2018): 9,800
Major industry with highest employment statewide (2015): Health care and social assistance
Percentage of drivers with essential jobs: 15.24%
Population (2018): 2,095
Major industry with highest employment statewide (2015): Manufacturing
If comparison shopping for insurance seems daunting, Insurify can help simplify the process of finding cheap home insurance.
Percentage of drivers with essential jobs: 15.43%
Population (2018): 42,959
Major industry with highest employment statewide (2015): Manufacturing
Percentage of drivers with essential jobs: 15.53%
Population (2018): 39,961
Major industry with highest employment statewide (2015): Retail trade
Unhappy with your policy, or looking to save? Use home insurance comparison sites to find the right policy for you.
You may be overpaying for your coverage…Find out how you can find home insurance quotes that fit your needs.
Percentage of drivers with essential jobs: 15.53%
Population (2018): 2,962
Major industry with highest employment statewide (2015): Retail trade
Percentage of drivers with essential jobs: 15.74%
Population (2018): 23,401
Major industry with highest employment statewide (2015): Health care and social assistance
No one can take away the hard work you put into getting your home. Let us help you protect that investment with mobile home insurance.
Is the cost of insurance bringing you down? You’ll love our guide to home and auto insurance quotes.
Percentage of drivers with essential jobs: 15.93%
Population (2018): 5,850
Major industry with highest employment statewide (2015): Manufacturing
Percentage of drivers with essential jobs: 16.06%
Population (2018): 56,204
Major industry with highest employment statewide (2015): Health care and social assistance
Percentage of drivers with essential jobs: 16.2%
Population (2018): 20,232
Major industry with highest employment statewide (2015): Retail trade
Percentage of drivers with essential jobs: 16.31%
Population (2018): 20,746
Major industry with highest employment statewide (2015): Health care and social assistance
Percentage of drivers with essential jobs: 16.67%
Population (2018): 21,997
Major industry with highest employment statewide (2015): Health care and social assistance
Percentage of drivers with essential jobs: 17.44%
Population (2018): 29,322
Major industry with highest employment statewide (2015): Health care and social assistance
Percentage of drivers with essential jobs: 18%
Population (2018): 10,635
Major industry with highest employment statewide (2015): Health care and social assistance
Percentage of drivers with essential jobs: 18.46%
Population (2018): 12,268
Major industry with highest employment statewide (2015): Health care and social assistance
Percentage of drivers with essential jobs: 18.67%
Population (2018): 8,540
Major industry with highest employment statewide (2015): Health care and social assistance
Percentage of drivers with essential jobs: 20.07%
Population (2018): 26,418
Major industry with highest employment statewide (2015): Health care and social assistance
Percentage of drivers with essential jobs: 20.18%
Population (2018): 1,706
Major industry with highest employment statewide (2015): Retail trade
Percentage of drivers with essential jobs: 20.64%
Population (2018): 31,903
Major industry with highest employment statewide (2015): Accomodation and food services
Percentage of drivers with essential jobs: 22.75%
Population (2018): 22,120
Major industry with highest employment statewide (2015): Health care and social assistance
The information, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are free to use, we just ask that you attribute any full or partial use to Insurify with a link to this page. Thank you!
If you have questions or comments about this article, please contact insights@insurify.com.