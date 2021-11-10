Driving Dangerously: Car Brands With the Most DUIs

With the holiday season just around the corner, Americans should prepare for congested roads, inclement weather, and, unfortunately, higher rates of driving under the influence. Before you hit the road, check out this list of the five car brands whose drivers report the most DUIs.

It’s that time of year again. The air is crisp, spirits are high, and the holidays are about to make travel as hectic as ever. Beyond the winter storms and busy roads, one of the most serious issues travelers face during the holiday season is drunk driving. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), driving while intoxicated increases during the holidays, ultimately leading to thousands of preventable traffic fatalities every year. Driving under the influence not only poses an extreme risk to drivers and passengers on the roads, but a DUI can also rightly push your car insurance rate through the roof: drivers with a DUI can pay more than $1,400 yearly compared to drivers with a clean record.

Despite the many incentives to drive sober, DUIs remain unfortunately common, so travelers need to take extra precaution on the roads this season. To help inform drivers on staying safe on the roads this year, the data science team at Insurify turned to their dataset of over 4 million car insurance applications to determine the car brands with the most DUIs in 2021.