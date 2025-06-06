Home>Homeowners Insurance>Virginia

Best Norfolk Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2025)

Narragansett Bay, Chubb, and State Farm offer the best homeowners insurance policies in Norfolk, Virginia.

  • 8+ years writing about insurance, taxes, and personal finance

  • Certified public accountant

Janet applies her experience in personal finance, taxes, and accounting to make complex financial topics accessible. Her byline has appeared on numerous web media.

Updated

Norfolk is located along Virginia’s coast, which means homeowners face higher risks of flooding and wind damage from hurricanes and tropical storms.[1] Those risks make home insurance in Norfolk more expensive than Virginia’s annual average of $1,717. For this reason, it’s wise to compare home insurance quotes to ensure you get the best rate for the coverage you need.

Norfolk homeowners pay an average of $2,678 annually for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible. If you’re considering buying a home in Norfolk (or looking for coverage on the home you already own), remember that standard home insurance typically doesn’t cover flood damage.[2] You may want to add flood insurance or extended windstorm coverage for better protection.

Quick Facts

  • Narragansett Bay Insurance Company offers the lowest average homeowners insurance rates in Norfolk.

  • Standard home insurance policies don’t cover flood damage, so you’ll need to purchase a separate policy.

  • Some policies include a separate percentage-based wind or hurricane deductible, which can significantly increase your out-of-pocket costs after a storm.[3]

Best home insurance companies in Norfolk

Norfolk homeowners have access to many reputable insurance companies offering a variety of policies to suit different needs. While rates and coverage options vary, each company has benefits, whether it’s strong customer service, local expertise, or customizable coverage and discounts.

The best homeowners insurance company depends on your property type, location, risk factors, and budget. That said, these are some of the top home insurers serving the Norfolk area.

Best company for cheap coverage: Narragansett Bay Insurance

Although Narragansett Bay Insurance isn’t a household name, it’s one of the cheapest insurers for Norfolk residents. Norfolk has many historic properties that may not qualify for standard coverage from larger insurance companies, making Narragansett a good fit for homeowners with older homes. And since this regional insurer focuses on coastal and mid-Atlantic states, it’s a strong match for local risks. It also offers flood coverage as an optional add-on.

Pros

  • Competitive premiums for older or coastal homes

  • Many available discounts

Cons

  • Limited online tools and no mobile app

  • Not rated by J.D. Power, making service quality tough to benchmark

Best company for customer service: Chubb

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
6.5/10
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$153/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$252/mo

Chubb consistently earns accolades for claims handling and policyholder satisfaction. Since it has a strong presence in the high-value home market, it’s well suited to Norfolk homeowners with premium or custom-built homes. In addition to risk consulting, Chubb offers extended replacement cost and quick claims processing, which are especially helpful after a severe storm.

Pros

  • Highest overall J.D. Power customer satisfaction ranking[4]

  • Some policies offer extra protection for high-value property

Cons

  • Policies are best suited to higher-value homes

  • Fewer discounts than some competitors

Best company for customizable coverage: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3/10
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$173/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$263/mo

State Farm delivers its insurance products through a strong network of local agents. The company also offers many endorsements, so it’s a solid option for Norfolk homeowners who want to tailor their coverage. From add-ons like water backup protection to discounts for bundling and installing security devices, State Farm gives homeowners tools to build a policy that fits their property and budget.

Pros

  • Mobile app for online quotes and policy management

  • Strong reputation and extensive industry experience

Cons

  • Premiums can be higher than those of competitors

  • Fewer discounts than some competitors

  Our editorial team analyzed regional and national home insurance companies that sell policies in Norfolk to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to homeowners. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

Cheapest home insurance companies in Norfolk

Narragansett Bay Insurance Company offers some of the lowest average home insurance premiums in Norfolk, making it a top choice for cost-conscious homeowners. The table below shows other affordable insurers in the city for policies with $300,000 in coverage and a $1,000 deductible.

Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
Narragansett Bay$1,112
Cincinnati Insurance$1,450
Homeowners of America$1,605
Donegal Mutual$1,683
Armed Forces$1,695
Universal P&C$1,720
National Grange$2,090
Allstate$2,263
State Farm$2,359

How much is home insurance in Norfolk?

Homeowners in Norfolk pay an average of $2,678 per year for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible. Several factors influence your premium, including the home’s age and construction type, proximity to the coast, your claims history and credit history, and the type of coverage you choose.[5] 

Homes in flood-prone or wind-exposed areas usually cost more to insure due to increased risk.

Cost of home insurance by dwelling coverage in Virginia

As your dwelling coverage increases, so does the cost of your homeowners insurance. That’s because higher coverage limits mean your insurance company would have to pay more to rebuild your home after a total loss.

The table below shows the average cost of home insurance for different levels of dwelling coverage in Virginia. This can give you an idea of how much your insurance might cost based on your home’s replacement cost.

Coverage Limit
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
$100,000$862
$200,000$1,277
$300,000$1,717
$400,000$2,162
$500,000$2,635

Cost of homeowners insurance by deductible amount

Your deductible is the amount you agree to pay out of pocket before your insurance coverage kicks in after a claim.[6] Choosing a lower deductible means paying a higher premium in exchange for your insurance company covering more. 

On the other hand, opting for a higher deductible lowers your premium but increases your out-of-pocket costs if you file a claim. It’s a trade-off between up-front cost and financial risk.

The following table shows the averages for different deductibles for a $300,000 dwelling coverage policy in Norfolk, Virginia.

Deductible Amount
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
$500$2,788
$1,000$2,678

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in Virginia

Home insurance rates vary by city — and even by ZIP code within the same city — due to factors like home construction type, proximity to hydrants and fire stations, and storm exposure. In Virginia, homeowners in coastal cities like Norfolk and Virginia Beach tend to pay more for home insurance than those in inland areas like Charlottesville and Fredericksburg due to the increased threat of hurricanes.

The table below shows average annual premiums for $300,000 in dwelling coverage with a $1,000 deductible in several Virginia cities.

City
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
Charlottesville$1,273
Arlington$1,300
Fairfax$1,310
Woodbridge$1,330
Fredericksburg$1,332
Annandale$1,338
Richmond$1,624
Virginia Beach$2,542

What to know about owning a home in Norfolk

Owning a home in Norfolk comes with both charms and challenges. With its waterfront views and historic neighborhoods, the city’s desirable location is a major draw. But it can also mean higher property values, which can drive up home insurance premiums. Also, Norfolk’s proximity to the coast makes it especially vulnerable to flooding and wind damage from hurricanes and tropical storms.

Standard homeowners insurance policies don’t cover flood damage. To protect your property, you’ll need to purchase a separate flood insurance policy. Flood insurance may be available from your existing home insurance company, from another private insurer, or through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

Remember, some home insurance policies include a separate hurricane or wind deductible. Rather than a flat dollar amount, this deductible may be a percentage of your dwelling limit. For example, if your home is insured for $300,000 and you have a 2% wind deductible, you’d need to pay $6,000 out of pocket for wind-related damage before your insurance kicks in.

Norfolk home insurance FAQs

Shopping for home insurance in Norfolk can raise a lot of questions. Below are answers to some of the most common questions to help you make informed choices.

  • The average cost of home insurance in Norfolk is about $223 per month for a $300,000 dwelling coverage policy with a $1,000 deductible. If you add flood coverage or choose higher dwelling, liability, or personal property limits, your total premium may be higher.

  • Narragansett Bay Insurance offers some of the lowest rates in Norfolk, with an average annual premium of $1,112 for $300,000 in dwelling coverage with a $1,000 deductible.

  • The best way to buy homeowners insurance is to compare quotes from multiple insurance companies online or through an independent agent. This allows you to evaluate coverage options, deductibles, and discounts to find the right balance of coverage and affordability.

  • Yes, you can change your home insurance policy at any time. To avoid gaps in coverage, coordinate your new policy to start the same day your old one ends.

  • The 80/20 rule in home insurance means you should insure your home for at least 80% of its replacement cost. If you’re underinsured, your insurance company may not fully cover a claim.

