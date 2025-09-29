With National Flood Insurance Program Set to Expire, Fewer Are Buying Flood Coverage

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
A year after Hurricane Helene ripped through the South with devastating wind, rain, and flooding, fewer people are buying flood insurance in four of the six states the storm affected.
Nationally, 11,911 fewer NFIP policies were in force in August 2025 vs. 2024 at the same time, according to FEMA data. And the number of non-participating communities, where NFIP coverage isn’t available at all, rose from 2,279 in 2024 to 2,290 as of August 2025.
But unless federal legislation — stalled in congressional committees since April — moves forward quickly, thousands more property owners across the country could find themselves unable to buy new NFIP policies or renew existing ones.
NFIP set to expire on Sept. 30
Since creating the NFIP in 1968, Congress has had to periodically vote to continue the program. It’s done so 31 times since the end of the 2017 fiscal year. The most recent extension was in March of this year, authorizing the program until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2025.
Bills are pending in both the House and Senate to extend the program through Dec. 31, 2026. The House bill is currently with the Committee on Financial Services for review, where it’s remained since its introduction on April 10, 2025. The Senate’s version of the bill has been with that body’s Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs since March 13, 2025.
If Congress doesn’t pass legislation to extend the program by the Sept. 30 deadline, the NFIP will have to stop selling new policies and renewing existing ones. And the amount the program can borrow from the U.S. Treasury will plummet from $30.425 billion down to $1 billion.
Since 2017, the program has only lapsed three times. The longest lapse was two days in 2018.
“Congress cannot allow” the NFIP to expire during the height of hurricane season, Jimi Grande, senior vice president of federal and political affairs for the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (NAMIC), told Insurance Journal. “Everyone agrees the NFIP is in dire need of reform … but as the government runs up against a shutdown, Congress must first ensure that homeowners have the protection they need at such a pivotal time.”
NFIP policy numbers declined in past 12 months
Based on an analysis of FEMA data for policies in force over the 12-month period between August 2024 and August 2025, policy numbers dipped 0.3% nationwide. Policy numbers increased in just 14 states, and declined in all others.
Alaska saw the largest percentage increase — 33.2%. That increase represents about 802 new policies in the sparsely populated state. In August 2024, a glacial outburst caused substantial flooding in and around Juneau, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It was the second consecutive year of glacial flooding in the area.
Among other states, Maine and New Mexico saw the second- and third-highest increases in policy numbers, at 9.4% and 6.1%, respectively, FEMA data shows. Severe windstorms and flooding hit eight counties in Maine in January 2024, according to the Maine Emergency Management Agency.
Among the states that suffered damage from Hurricane Helene, only North Carolina — arguably hardest-hit by the storm — and Florida have more people buying flood insurance through the NFIP this year. Policies in force increased 4.4% in Florida and 2.4% in North Carolina.
In all, the number of active NFIP policies fell in 37 states since August 2024, with Utah marking the largest drop — 7.9%. And in Texas, where July flooding caused widespread damage and claimed at least 130 lives, policy numbers fell by 7%.
State
Policies in Force Change
Percentage Change
Alabama
-1,272
-2.70%
Alaska
802
33.20%
Arizona
-759
-3.20%
Arkansas
-267
-2.30%
California
-8,000
-4.30%
Colorado
-867
-5.00%
Connecticut
-14
0.00%
Delaware
-245
-0.90%
Florida
75,991
4.40%
Georgia
-454
-0.60%
Hawaii
89
0.10%
Idaho
-95
-1.80%
Illinois
-745
-2.30%
Indiana
-402
-2.50%
Iowa
-306
-3.10%
Kansas
-229
-3.20%
Kentucky
527
3.00%
Louisiana
-21,907
-5.00%
Maine
740
9.40%
Maryland
-431
-0.70%
Massachusetts
786
1.40%
Michigan
-272
-1.40%
Minnesota
-148
-2.20%
Mississippi
-2,608
-4.90%
Missouri
-527
-3.40%
Montana
14
0.40%
Nebraska
-80
-1.10%
Nevada
-219
-2.30%
New Hampshire
-9
-0.10%
New Jersey
-4,082
-2.00%
New Mexico
783
6.10%
New York
109
0.10%
North Carolina
3,087
2.40%
North Dakota
-340
-5.40%
Ohio
-438
-1.90%
Oklahoma
-412
-4.50%
Oregon
-329
-1.40%
Pennsylvania
-926
-2.10%
Rhode Island
140
1.20%
South Carolina
-2,990
-1.50%
South Dakota
3
0.10%
Tennessee
-54
-0.20%
Texas
-45,781
-7.00%
Utah
-369
-7.90%
Vermont
221
5.90%
Virginia
-880
-0.90%
Washington
-189
-0.60%
Washington, D.C.
-57
-2.40%
West Virginia
-207
-2.20%
Wisconsin
-77
-0.70%
Wyoming
13
0.80%
Source: FEMA
NFIP coverage available in fewer communities
Property owners in non-participating communities can’t buy flood insurance through the NFIP and may struggle to find private insurers willing to sell them flood coverage.
In 2024, 2,279 communities across the country didn’t participate in the NFIP. As of August 2025, that number has risen to 2,290, FEMA data shows. Michigan remains the state with the highest number of non-participating communities, at 192. Missouri (167), Iowa (140), Texas (129), and North Dakota (120) round out the five states with the highest number of non-participant communities.
An analysis of FEMA data shows that high-risk coastal states tend to have the fewest non-participating communities, while interior and Midwest/Great Plains states have the most non-participating communities. But the perception that interior states have less flood risk — and therefore less need for NFIP participation — is misleading.
For example, in North Dakota, several Red River Valley counties are at a high risk of frequent river flooding. Texas is another outlier, with many high-risk areas and more than 120 non-participating communities.
State
2025 Non-Participating Communities
2024 Non-Participating Communities
Alabama
61
61
Alaska
3
3
Arizona
2
2
Arkansas
90
90
California
5
5
Colorado
19
20
Delaware
5
5
Florida
9
10
Georgia
69
69
Idaho
15
15
Illinois
112
110
Indiana
67
67
Iowa
153
162
Kansas
106
100
Kentucky
56
58
Louisiana
34
36
Maine
29
30
Massachusetts
12
9
Michigan
192
194
Minnesota
96
96
Mississippi
33
33
Missouri
190
190
Montana
8
9
Nebraska
92
93
Nevada
1
1
New Hampshire
12
12
New Jersey
5
5
New Mexico
14
14
New York
9
9
North Carolina
27
27
North Dakota
121
114
Ohio
100
101
Oklahoma
118
118
Oregon
5
3
Pennsylvania
34
34
South Carolina
28
28
South Dakota
57
46
Tennessee
9
8
Texas
134
135
Utah
25
25
Vermont
20
20
Virginia
18
19
Washington
17
16
West Virginia
5
5
Wisconsin
56
57
Wyoming
17
15
What’s next?
The future of the National Flood Insurance Program remains unclear. A potential federal government shutdown looms Oct. 1 and may overshadow the Sept. 30 deadline for reauthorizing the NFIP.
“Congress must act swiftly to prevent any lapse in the NFIP, particularly as we enter the height of hurricane season,” New York Assemblywoman Pamela Hunter, president of the National Conference of Insurance Legislators, told Insurance Journal. “A long-term reauthorization is overdue, but in the meantime, we cannot risk leaving families, businesses, and communities vulnerable.”
Related articles
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content
Evelyn Pimplaskar is Insurify’s director of content. With 30-plus years in content creation – including 10 years specializing in personal finance – Evelyn’s done everything from covering volatile local elections as a beat reporter to building fintech content libraries from the ground up.
Before joining Insurify, she was editor-in-chief at Credible, where she launched and developed the lending marketplace’s media partnership’s content initiative and managed the restructuring of the editorial team to enhance content production efficiency. Formerly, as tax editor for Credit Karma, Evelyn built a library of more than 300 educational articles on federal and state taxes, achieving triple-digit year-over-year growth in e-files from organic search.
Her early career included work as a content marketer, vice president and managing officer of a boutique public relations agency, chief copy editor for 14 weekly Forbes publications, reporting for large and mid-sized daily newspapers, and freelancing for the Associated Press.
Evelyn is passionate about creating personal finance content that distills complex topics into relatable, easy-to-understand stories. She believes great content helps empower readers with the information they need to make important personal finance decisions.