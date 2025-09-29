Home>Homeowners Insurance>News

With National Flood Insurance Program Set to Expire, Fewer Are Buying Flood Coverage

The NFIP has shed nearly 12,000 policies since August 2024, and more communities are forgoing participation in the federal program.

Evelyn Pimplaskar
Written byEvelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
John Leach
Reviewed byJohn Leach
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo

Published | Reading time: 3 minutes

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Share

A year after Hurricane Helene ripped through the South with devastating wind, rain, and flooding, fewer people are buying flood insurance in four of the six states the storm affected.

Nationally, 11,911 fewer NFIP policies were in force in August 2025 vs. 2024 at the same time, according to FEMA data. And the number of non-participating communities, where NFIP coverage isn’t available at all, rose from 2,279 in 2024 to 2,290 as of August 2025.

But unless federal legislation — stalled in congressional committees since April — moves forward quickly, thousands more property owners across the country could find themselves unable to buy new NFIP policies or renew existing ones.

NFIP set to expire on Sept. 30

Since creating the NFIP in 1968, Congress has had to periodically vote to continue the program. It’s done so 31 times since the end of the 2017 fiscal year. The most recent extension was in March of this year, authorizing the program until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2025.

Bills are pending in both the House and Senate to extend the program through Dec. 31, 2026. The House bill is currently with the Committee on Financial Services for review, where it’s remained since its introduction on April 10, 2025. The Senate’s version of the bill has been with that body’s Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs since March 13, 2025.

If Congress doesn’t pass legislation to extend the program by the Sept. 30 deadline, the NFIP will have to stop selling new policies and renewing existing ones. And the amount the program can borrow from the U.S. Treasury will plummet from $30.425 billion down to $1 billion.

Since 2017, the program has only lapsed three times. The longest lapse was two days in 2018.

“Congress cannot allow” the NFIP to expire during the height of hurricane season, Jimi Grande, senior vice president of federal and political affairs for the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (NAMIC), told Insurance Journal. “Everyone agrees the NFIP is in dire need of reform … but as the government runs up against a shutdown, Congress must first ensure that homeowners have the protection they need at such a pivotal time.”

NFIP policy numbers declined in past 12 months

Based on an analysis of FEMA data for policies in force over the 12-month period between August 2024 and August 2025, policy numbers dipped 0.3% nationwide. Policy numbers increased in just 14 states, and declined in all others.

Alaska saw the largest percentage increase — 33.2%. That increase represents about 802 new policies in the sparsely populated state. In August 2024, a glacial outburst caused substantial flooding in and around Juneau, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It was the second consecutive year of glacial flooding in the area.

Among other states, Maine and New Mexico saw the second- and third-highest increases in policy numbers, at 9.4% and 6.1%, respectively, FEMA data shows. Severe windstorms and flooding hit eight counties in Maine in January 2024, according to the Maine Emergency Management Agency.

Among the states that suffered damage from Hurricane Helene, only North Carolina — arguably hardest-hit by the storm — and Florida have more people buying flood insurance through the NFIP this year. Policies in force increased 4.4% in Florida and 2.4% in North Carolina.

In all, the number of active NFIP policies fell in 37 states since August 2024, with Utah marking the largest drop — 7.9%. And in Texas, where July flooding caused widespread damage and claimed at least 130 lives, policy numbers fell by 7%.

State
sort ascsort desc
Policies in Force Change
sort ascsort desc
Percentage Change
sort ascsort desc
Alabama-1,272-2.70%
Alaska80233.20%
Arizona-759-3.20%
Arkansas-267-2.30%
California-8,000-4.30%
Colorado-867-5.00%
Connecticut-140.00%
Delaware-245-0.90%
Florida75,9914.40%
Georgia-454-0.60%
Hawaii890.10%
Idaho-95-1.80%
Illinois-745-2.30%
Indiana-402-2.50%
Iowa-306-3.10%
Kansas-229-3.20%
Kentucky5273.00%
Louisiana-21,907-5.00%
Maine7409.40%
Maryland-431-0.70%
Massachusetts7861.40%
Michigan-272-1.40%
Minnesota-148-2.20%
Mississippi-2,608-4.90%
Missouri-527-3.40%
Montana140.40%
Nebraska-80-1.10%
Nevada-219-2.30%
New Hampshire-9-0.10%
New Jersey-4,082-2.00%
New Mexico7836.10%
New York1090.10%
North Carolina3,0872.40%
North Dakota-340-5.40%
Ohio-438-1.90%
Oklahoma-412-4.50%
Oregon-329-1.40%
Pennsylvania-926-2.10%
Rhode Island1401.20%
South Carolina-2,990-1.50%
South Dakota30.10%
Tennessee-54-0.20%
Texas-45,781-7.00%
Utah-369-7.90%
Vermont2215.90%
Virginia-880-0.90%
Washington-189-0.60%
Washington, D.C.-57-2.40%
West Virginia-207-2.20%
Wisconsin-77-0.70%
Wyoming130.80%
Source: FEMA

NFIP coverage available in fewer communities

Property owners in non-participating communities can’t buy flood insurance through the NFIP and may struggle to find private insurers willing to sell them flood coverage.

In 2024, 2,279 communities across the country didn’t participate in the NFIP. As of August 2025, that number has risen to 2,290, FEMA data shows. Michigan remains the state with the highest number of non-participating communities, at 192. Missouri (167), Iowa (140), Texas (129), and North Dakota (120) round out the five states with the highest number of non-participant communities.

An analysis of FEMA data shows that high-risk coastal states tend to have the fewest non-participating communities, while interior and Midwest/Great Plains states have the most non-participating communities. But the perception that interior states have less flood risk — and therefore less need for NFIP participation — is misleading.

For example, in North Dakota, several Red River Valley counties are at a high risk of frequent river flooding. Texas is another outlier, with many high-risk areas and more than 120 non-participating communities.

State
sort ascsort desc
2025 Non-Participating Communities
sort ascsort desc
2024 Non-Participating Communities
sort ascsort desc
Alabama6161
Alaska33
Arizona22
Arkansas9090
California55
Colorado1920
Delaware55
Florida910
Georgia6969
Idaho1515
Illinois112110
Indiana6767
Iowa153162
Kansas106100
Kentucky5658
Louisiana3436
Maine2930
Massachusetts129
Michigan192194
Minnesota9696
Mississippi3333
Missouri190190
Montana89
Nebraska9293
Nevada11
New Hampshire1212
New Jersey55
New Mexico1414
New York99
North Carolina2727
North Dakota121114
Ohio100101
Oklahoma118118
Oregon53
Pennsylvania3434
South Carolina2828
South Dakota5746
Tennessee98
Texas134135
Utah2525
Vermont2020
Virginia1819
Washington1716
West Virginia55
Wisconsin5657
Wyoming1715

What’s next?

The future of the National Flood Insurance Program remains unclear. A potential federal government shutdown looms Oct. 1 and may overshadow the Sept. 30 deadline for reauthorizing the NFIP.

“Congress must act swiftly to prevent any lapse in the NFIP, particularly as we enter the height of hurricane season,” New York Assemblywoman Pamela Hunter, president of the National Conference of Insurance Legislators, told Insurance Journal. “A long-term reauthorization is overdue, but in the meantime, we cannot risk leaving families, businesses, and communities vulnerable.”

Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

Evelyn Pimplaskar is Insurify’s director of content. With 30-plus years in content creation – including 10 years specializing in personal finance – Evelyn’s done everything from covering volatile local elections as a beat reporter to building fintech content libraries from the ground up.

Before joining Insurify, she was editor-in-chief at Credible, where she launched and developed the lending marketplace’s media partnership’s content initiative and managed the restructuring of the editorial team to enhance content production efficiency. Formerly, as tax editor for Credit Karma, Evelyn built a library of more than 300 educational articles on federal and state taxes, achieving triple-digit year-over-year growth in e-files from organic search.

Her early career included work as a content marketer, vice president and managing officer of a boutique public relations agency, chief copy editor for 14 weekly Forbes publications, reporting for large and mid-sized daily newspapers, and freelancing for the Associated Press.

Evelyn is passionate about creating personal finance content that distills complex topics into relatable, easy-to-understand stories. She believes great content helps empower readers with the information they need to make important personal finance decisions.

Learn More
linkedin
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
John Leach
Reviewed byJohn LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo