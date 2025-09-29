With National Flood Insurance Program Set to Expire, Fewer Are Buying Flood Coverage

NFIP set to expire on Sept. 30

Since creating the NFIP in 1968, Congress has had to periodically vote to continue the program. It’s done so 31 times since the end of the 2017 fiscal year. The most recent extension was in March of this year, authorizing the program until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2025.

Bills are pending in both the House and Senate to extend the program through Dec. 31, 2026. The House bill is currently with the Committee on Financial Services for review, where it’s remained since its introduction on April 10, 2025. The Senate’s version of the bill has been with that body’s Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs since March 13, 2025.

If Congress doesn’t pass legislation to extend the program by the Sept. 30 deadline, the NFIP will have to stop selling new policies and renewing existing ones. And the amount the program can borrow from the U.S. Treasury will plummet from $30.425 billion down to $1 billion.

Since 2017, the program has only lapsed three times. The longest lapse was two days in 2018.

“Congress cannot allow” the NFIP to expire during the height of hurricane season, Jimi Grande, senior vice president of federal and political affairs for the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (NAMIC), told Insurance Journal. “Everyone agrees the NFIP is in dire need of reform … but as the government runs up against a shutdown, Congress must first ensure that homeowners have the protection they need at such a pivotal time.”