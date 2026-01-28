Mandatory Wildfire Insurance in Nevada Goes Up in Smoke

Home insurers in Nevada no longer have to include wildfire coverage in homeowners policies under a new state law that took effect Jan. 1. Proponents of the law say it will lower home insurance costs. Detractors argue that it could leave homeowners financially devastated in the wake of a wildfire.

The law marks the first time a state has allowed insurers to sell home insurance coverage that doesn’t include wildfire protection. Insurers can sell individual wildfire-only protection policies.

Proponents hail the change as allowing for future innovation in the industry via more customized policy creation. They also say it’s a necessary change for areas like the Lake Tahoe region, where expensive homes face increasing wildfire risk and fewer insurers are willing to provide coverage.

Detractors say the change creates risk and will leave homeowners, who may not be aware of the change, defenseless in the face of a wildfire.

“If you’re a homeowner who doesn’t know much about insurance, which I argue most people don’t, we’re looking at folks assuming they had wildfire coverage and finding out they don’t,” Michele Steinberg, wildfire division director for the National Fire Protection Association, told E&E News. “It’s not a matter of ‘I lost the use of my kitchen for a month.’ You’re homeless.”