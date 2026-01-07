California Home Insurer Allowed to Drop 1,300-Plus Policies in High Wildfire Risk Areas

A year after a series of wildfires ripped through the Los Angeles and San Diego metropolitan areas, one California home insurer has gotten the go-ahead to drop nearly 1,400 policies in areas with high wildfire risks.

On Jan. 3, state insurance regulators granted Standard Guaranty Insurance Company’s request to change eligibility rules for its First Select home insurance product. The change tightens the wildfire risk rating Standard Guaranty will treat as insurable under a First Select policy.

The move will “result in the non-renewal of 1,363 policies,” the insurer stated in the request it filed with the California Department of Insurance. The non-renewed policies represent roughly 72% of all the policies in the First Select program, the insurer stated.

Previously, homes with Verisk FireLine scores of 7 or higher weren’t eligible for coverage. Now, homes with FireLine scores of 3 or higher will be ineligible.

Verisk, the data analytics company that produces the wildfire scoring model, says its FireLine scores range from 0 (negligible risk) to 30 (extreme risk).