Farmers Ends Cap on New Home Policies in California

Farmers Insurance has officially ended its cap on new home insurance policies in California, the insurer announced on Nov. 21, 2025. Previously, the company limited the number of new home insurance policies it issued in the state to 9,500 per month. Farmers is one of the state’s largest property insurers.

Ending the cap will open up coverage availability for California homeowners, condo owners, and renters, Farmers said.

“By removing the cap on offering new homeowners policies, Farmers is doubling down on its commitment to California homeowners, expanding choice and availability for consumers across the state,” Behram Dinshaw, the insurer’s president of personal lines, said in an announcement on the company’s website.

In June 2023, Farmers initially set its cap at a monthly maximum of 7,000 new home insurance policies to mitigate its loss risks in the state. It then increased that number to 9,500 in December 2024.

Farmers said it’s making this change in anticipation of further improvement in California’s home insurance market, largely due to new guidelines and efforts from the California Department of Insurance (CDI), according to a company press release.

“We are also reaffirming our commitment to serving the needs of residents by submitting a new Sustainable Insurance Strategy-inspired rating plan, which is designed to expand our offerings to more homeowners across California,” Dinshaw said.