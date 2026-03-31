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Indiana Home Insurance Costs Jumped Over 17% Since 2023

After a 6% increase in 2025, the state will see an additional 3% hike in 2026, new report projects.

Doug Bailey
Written byDoug Bailey
Doug Bailey
Doug BaileySenior Content Writer

Doug Bailey is a senior content writer at Insurify. Doug is an experienced business writer having worked more than a decade as a reporter and business editor at the Boston Globe, covering financial services and the insurance industry. Most recently, Doug was a regular contributor to InsuranceNewsNet, a news and information service for the insurance and financial industry.

Doug is a native New Englander hailing from Maine and works in Insurify’s Cambridge office.

Chris Schafer
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

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MacKenzie Korris
Reviewed byMacKenzie Korris
MacKenzie Korris
MacKenzie KorrisLicensed P&C Agent, Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 10+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 21630969

MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Missouri.

Published | Reading time: 1 minutes

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By the end of 2025, the average annual home insurance premium in Indiana was $2,023, according to Insurify’s 2026 Insuring the American Homeowner Report. That’s about 31% lower than the U.S. average of $2,948, but still 17.5% more than the 2023 state average, data shows.

Insurify data scientists expect premiums in Indiana to increase another 3% by the end of 2026, bringing the state’s typical annual cost to $2,082, an increase of $59. The report analyzed a typical Indiana policy for a single-family home with about $322,000 in dwelling coverage.

How Indiana home insurance costs compare

Even with the increase since 2023, Indiana remains one of the more affordable states for homeowners insurance.

The table below shows the average annual home insurance costs for some of the most and least expensive states in 2025, along with Insurify’s projections for 2026.

State
sort ascsort desc
Cost Ranking
sort ascsort desc
2025 Average Cost
sort ascsort desc
2026 Projected Average Cost
sort ascsort desc
Florida1st$8,292$8,458 (+2%)
Louisana2nd$5,050$5,035 (-0.3%)
Texas4th$4,380$4,529 (+3.4%)
California23rd$2,455$2,843 (+15.8%)
Indiana26th$2,023$2,082 (+3%)
New York31st$2,140$2,149 (+0.4%)
Maine50th$1,374$1,359 (-1.1%)
Vermont51st$1,087$1,094 (+0.6%)
Source: Insurify’s Insuring the American Homeowner Report

Severe storms help drive Indiana insurance costs

Weather risks help shape Indiana’s home insurance costs. Homeowners in the state face tornadoes, hailstorms, and severe thunderstorms.

Severe convective storms — including hail, tornadoes, and damaging winds — are the most frequent billion-dollar disasters in the U.S., according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Hail can cause widespread roof damage, which is among the most common and expensive types of homeowners insurance claims, according to the Insurance Information Institute and Verisk. Indiana is particularly at risk for hail damage. The state saw the third-most hail events in the U.S. in 2024.

Large storm systems can also generate thousands of claims across affected regions, particularly when tornado outbreaks and damaging winds impact multiple communities at once, elevating the total insurance costs of such events.

What’s next: 2026 forecast for Indiana home insurance

Indiana homeowners will likely see modest increases in insurance premiums through 2026 as insurers respond to higher claims costs and rising construction expenses, according to Insurify’s report.

Across the country, Insurify expects home insurance premiums to rise 4%, on average, increasing the national average from $2,948 in 2025 to $3,057 in 2026.

For Indiana homeowners, the pace of future increases will depend largely on storm activity and rebuilding costs, according to the Insurify report.

Doug Bailey
Written byDoug BaileySenior Content Writer
Doug Bailey
Doug BaileySenior Content Writer

Doug Bailey is a senior content writer at Insurify. Doug is an experienced business writer having worked more than a decade as a reporter and business editor at the Boston Globe, covering financial services and the insurance industry. Most recently, Doug was a regular contributor to InsuranceNewsNet, a news and information service for the insurance and financial industry.

Doug is a native New Englander hailing from Maine and works in Insurify’s Cambridge office.

Chris Schafer
Edited byChris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
MacKenzie Korris
Reviewed byMacKenzie KorrisLicensed P&C Agent, Insurance Copy Editor
MacKenzie Korris
MacKenzie KorrisLicensed P&C Agent, Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 10+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 21630969

MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Missouri.