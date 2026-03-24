Wildfire, Hail, Building Costs Pushed Montana Home Insurance Costs Up by 18% in 2025

What’s next: Searching for solutions in the face of continued increases

The state’s 2025 home insurance policy average of $2,399 was still $549 lower than the national average. But Montana homeowners likely face another 1.6% increase by the end of 2026, Insurify data scientists project.

A 1.6% rise in 2026 would bump the state’s annual average to $2,437. Montana consistently ranks in the middle for home insurance costs compared to other states.

Nearly a year ago, the Montana state legislature authorized the creation of an interim committee to study the state’s “escalating insurance challenges.” The legislature called on the committee to evaluate the causes of rising property insurance costs, determine how those causes affect rates, and put forth possible solutions.

The legislature’s Economic Affairs Interim Committee is conducting the study. The bill authorizing the study requires the committee to deliver its results by Sept. 15, 2026.

Meanwhile, state legislators passed a bill that allows insurers to provide discounts for homeowners who take steps to make their homes more wildfire-resistant, such as using fire-resistant materials in construction and placing non-flammable landscaping around their property. But the bill doesn’t require insurance companies to provide the discount.

Montana requires insurance companies to notify the state’s insurance office whenever they intend to change their rates or policy rules. But they’re allowed to apply new rates and rules as soon as they’ve filed the information with the state.

In a February 2026 interview with NonStop Local, the Fox affiliate serving central and western Montana, Brown stressed that he can’t approve or disapprove home insurance rates.

Instead, he said, “We look at … if a premium increase is excessive. We can’t set the actual price of the premium, but we can see if it’s excessive. Then we look to see if the premium may be discriminatory.”