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Florida Home Insurance Costs Spiked 18% in 2025, New Report Finds

The Sunshine State remains the most expensive place in the U.S. for homeowners insurance, according to Insurify’s Insuring the American Homeowner Report.

Evelyn Pimplaskar
Written byEvelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

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Chris Schafer
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

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MacKenzie Korris
Reviewed byMacKenzie Korris
MacKenzie Korris
MacKenzie KorrisLicensed P&C Agent, Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 10+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 21630969

MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Missouri.

Published | Reading time: 2 minutes

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Florida’s average annual cost of home insurance hit $8,292 in 2025, an 18% increase over 2024, according to Insurify’s 2026 Insuring the American Homeowner Report. Home insurance costs have risen by more than 14% in the state since 2023.

Rates are likely to increase by another 2% by the end of 2026, Insurify data scientists project.

How Florida home insurance costs have changed over time

Florida’s home insurance has consistently been the most expensive in the U.S. for several years. While the state’s average cost dipped in 2024, it’s since rebounded, making a significant jump from 2024 to 2025.

Weather perils drive Florida’s home insurance costs

With nearly 8,500 miles of coastline, Florida is particularly susceptible to severe weather events. Since 2020, the state has experienced at least 34 billion-dollar weather events, including severe storms, floods, and tropical cyclones, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data.

Even though no hurricanes made landfall in Florida during 2025, the state experienced other climate-related natural disasters. And in 2024, many insurers saw a crushing number of claims — about 300,000 — following Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Those losses affected Florida’s home insurance costs in 2025, driving the state’s average annual home insurance cost up by $1,252, Insurify reported.

How Florida home insurance costs compare

The following data table shows 2025 average annual home insurance costs for select states, how each state ranks in terms of costs, and Insurify’s projection for 2026 averages.

State
sort ascsort desc
Cost Ranking
sort ascsort desc
2025 Average Cost
sort ascsort desc
2026 Projected Average Cost
sort ascsort desc
Florida1st$8,292$8,458 (+2%)
Louisiana2nd$5,050$5,035 (-0.3%)
Texas4th$4,380$4,529 (+3.4%)
California23rd$2,455$2,843 (+15.8%)
New York31st$2,140$2,149 (+0.4%)
Washington, D.C.37th$1,688$1,702 (+0.8%)
Maine50th$1,374$1,359 (-1.1%)
Vermont51st$1,087$1,094 (+0.6%)

Source: Insurify’s Insuring the American Homeowner Report

What’s Next: 2026 forecast for Florida home insurance

Florida home insurance rates are likely to rise by another 2% by the end of 2026, according to Insurify’s report. But some Floridians may be able to avoid rate increases this year, as the state’s insurer of last resort, Citizens Property Insurance, will cut its rates by an average of 8.7%.

Currently, about 395,000 properties have insurance through the state-backed Citizens Property, which provides basic coverage to homeowners who haven’t been able to buy policies through the standard marketplace. The number of properties insured through Citizens peaked at 1.4 million in October 2023.

Citizens had requested state approval to cut its rates by 2.6% in December 2025. The lower rates — which will cut costs for some homeowners by more than 13% — take effect June 1.

“Broadly, Florida’s home insurance market is improving for insurers,” said Matt Brannon, senior economic analyst at Insurify. “High premiums and investment growth have put companies on a more stable financial footing. Meanwhile, reforms to curb excessive litigation have cut down operating expenses. Analysts say Florida’s domestic property insurers turned a profit in 2024 despite high hurricane losses. Given these improvements, insurers may feel less urgency to raise rates in 2026.”

Evelyn Pimplaskar
Written byEvelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

Featured in

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Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

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Chris Schafer
Edited byChris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Featured in

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MacKenzie Korris
Reviewed byMacKenzie KorrisLicensed P&C Agent, Insurance Copy Editor
MacKenzie Korris
MacKenzie KorrisLicensed P&C Agent, Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 10+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 21630969

MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Missouri.