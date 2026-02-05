Consumer Complaints About Insurers Rose 7% in 2025

Table of contents What’s next Table of contents Compare quotes What’s next

Not all U.S. policyholders are happy with their insurance coverage, and they’re showing it in increasing numbers.

Insurance companies received about 7% more total complaints overall in 2025 than in 2024, according to data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

Only 37% of Americans trust that their insurance companies will provide them help in the event of an incident, according to a 2025 Guardian Service survey.

Accident and health insurance coverage generated 37,023 complaints filed, or about 37% of the total, the highest of any insurance segment. This marked an increase of about 5.3% from 35,162 complaints in 2024.

Auto insurance and home insurance were the next most common subjects of complaint, accounting for about 35% and 18% of total complaints, respectively.

Car insurance customers filed 35,063 complaints in 2025, up 7.5% from 32,578 in 2024. Homeowners had the largest percentage increase in formal dissatisfaction. They filed 12.4% more complaints in 2025 than the previous year, rising from 16,264 to 18,282.

The remaining coverage types, including liability and life insurance, received significantly fewer complaints, but complaint filings still increased between 2024 and 2025.