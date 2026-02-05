Let’s get you startedSign in or create an account to view your personalized quotes.
By continuing, you agree to Insurify's Terms & Conditions.
Home>Homeowners Insurance>News

Consumer Complaints About Insurers Rose 7% in 2025

Auto and home insurance customers, specifically, filed 9.2% more complaints in 2025 than in 2024.

Katie Powers
Written byKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersLicensed P&C Agent, Senior Insurance Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 4+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
John Leach
Reviewed byJohn Leach
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachLicensed P&C Agent, Chief Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 10+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John is Insurify’s Chief Copy Editor, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo

Published | Reading time: 2 minutes

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Share

Table of contents

Table of contentsexpand/collapse

Not all U.S. policyholders are happy with their insurance coverage, and they’re showing it in increasing numbers.

Insurance companies received about 7% more total complaints overall in 2025 than in 2024, according to data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

Only 37% of Americans trust that their insurance companies will provide them help in the event of an incident, according to a 2025 Guardian Service survey.

Accident and health insurance coverage generated 37,023 complaints filed, or about 37% of the total, the highest of any insurance segment. This marked an increase of about 5.3% from 35,162 complaints in 2024.

Auto insurance and home insurance were the next most common subjects of complaint, accounting for about 35% and 18% of total complaints, respectively.

Car insurance customers filed 35,063 complaints in 2025, up 7.5% from 32,578 in 2024. Homeowners had the largest percentage increase in formal dissatisfaction. They filed 12.4% more complaints in 2025 than the previous year, rising from 16,264 to 18,282.

The remaining coverage types, including liability and life insurance, received significantly fewer complaints, but complaint filings still increased between 2024 and 2025.

What’s next? How does it all fit into the insurance landscape?

The increase in complaints filed with the NAIC is one of many indicators that U.S. insurance customers aren’t fully satisfied with their insurers.

Insurance in the U.S. has been getting more expensive, with many people paying higher premiums and deductibles across coverage types, from health insurance to auto, home, and renters coverage. When it comes to property insurance, customers are also experiencing longer wait times for claims handling.

The average annual cost of car insurance has increased by 39% between January 2021 and 2026, rising from $1,535 to $2,135, according to Insurify data. That said, in 2025, average rates decreased by 6%, bringing the national average cost of full-coverage to $2,144 annually, according to Insurify’s Insuring the American Driver Report.

Between 2024 and 2025, Insurify estimated annual home insurance prices would increase by 8% from $3,259 to $3,520.

Coverage availability is also an ongoing issue. Several property and casualty insurers have left or dropped certain coverages in high-risk states like Florida and California to avoid costly claims stemming from hurricanes or wildfires.

Health insurance costs are also rising. Premiums for people with employer-based health insurance will increase by an average of 6.7% in 2026, according to Mercer’s National Survey of Employer-Sponsored Health Plans.

The recent expiration of Affordable Care Act subsidies is causing even higher cost increases and putting millions of Americans at risk of losing coverage. The average cost of ACA Marketplace silver plans has increased by 21.7% this year, and an estimated 4.8 million people will go without health insurance in 2026, according to the Urban Institute.

Katie Powers
Katie PowersLicensed P&C Agent, Senior Insurance Editor

Katie Powers is a Senior Editor at Insurify with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in New York and expertise in personal finance and auto insurance topics. She strives to help consumers make better financial decisions. Prior to joining Insurify, she completed her undergraduate and graduate degrees at Emerson College. Her work has been published in St. Louis Magazine, the Boston Globe, and elsewhere. Connect with Katie on LinkedIn.

Learn More
linkedin
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
John Leach
Reviewed byJohn LeachLicensed P&C Agent, Chief Copy Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachLicensed P&C Agent, Chief Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 10+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John is Insurify’s Chief Copy Editor, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo