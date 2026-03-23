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Washington Home Insurance Costs Likely to Climb in 2026

State home insurance premiums could rise 4.4% by year’s end, but will still be among the most affordable in the U.S.

Doug Bailey
Written byDoug Bailey
Doug Bailey
Doug BaileySenior Content Writer

Doug Bailey is a senior content writer at Insurify. Doug is an experienced business writer having worked more than a decade as a reporter and business editor at the Boston Globe, covering financial services and the insurance industry. Most recently, Doug was a regular contributor to InsuranceNewsNet, a news and information service for the insurance and financial industry.

Doug is a native New Englander hailing from Maine and works in Insurify’s Cambridge office.

Chris Schafer
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

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MacKenzie Korris
Reviewed byMacKenzie Korris
MacKenzie Korris
MacKenzie KorrisLicensed P&C Agent, Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 10+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 21630969

MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Missouri.

Published | Reading time: 2 minutes

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Homeowners in Washington pay much less for insurance than the national average, according to Insurify data, but experts expect premiums to rise slightly this year.

The average yearly home insurance premium in Washington State was $1,533 by the end of 2025, according to Insurify’s 2026 Insuring the American Homeowner Report. That’s almost half the national yearly average premium of $2,948.

Washington remains one of the more affordable states for homeowners insurance — especially compared to disaster-prone places like Florida, Louisiana, and Texas. Florida has the highest yearly home insurance costs in the country, peaking at $8,292 by the end of 2025.

But Insurify data scientists predict that Washington’s rates will reach an annual average of $1,600 by the end of 2026, a 4.4% increase over 2025’s average.

How Washington’s home insurance rates have changed over time

Insurify’s report examined a typical Washington homeowners policy that covers a single-family home with about $388,000 in dwelling coverage.

What’s driving Washington’s home insurance rates

Washington doesn’t face hurricane risk, but homeowners still contend with wildfire, flood, and earthquake exposure.

Areas in the center of the state face elevated wildfire risk, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) National Risk Index. At the same time, the U.S. Geological Survey identifies the Cascadia subduction zone, which affects Washington,  as one of the most significant earthquake threats in North America.

Nationwide, the growing frequency of billion-dollar disasters — tracked by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) — continues to drive insurance losses and influence premiums.

Standard homeowners insurance usually doesn’t cover earthquake damage, so policyholders must purchase separate earthquake coverage.

Heavy rain, landslides, and winter storms can also cause property damage in some parts of Washington State.

What’s next: 2026 forecast for Washington home insurance

Experts expect home insurance premiums in Washington to rise at about the same rate as the national average in 2026.

Across the U.S., the average yearly homeowners insurance premium will increase from $2,948 in 2025 to $3,057 in 2026, a 4% rise, according to Insurify’s report.

Because Washington homeowners face fewer major disasters than people in states like Florida or California, data scientists expect residents will likely avoid large premium increases.

But the effect of the state’s climate risks will still be reflected in higher premiums.

“Even in relatively stable insurance markets, climate risks are becoming a larger part of underwriting decisions,” said Matt Brannon, senior economic analyst at Insurify and author of the report. “That’s one reason homeowners across the country are seeing steady premium increases.”

Doug Bailey
Written byDoug BaileySenior Content Writer
Doug Bailey
Doug BaileySenior Content Writer

Doug Bailey is a senior content writer at Insurify. Doug is an experienced business writer having worked more than a decade as a reporter and business editor at the Boston Globe, covering financial services and the insurance industry. Most recently, Doug was a regular contributor to InsuranceNewsNet, a news and information service for the insurance and financial industry.

Doug is a native New Englander hailing from Maine and works in Insurify’s Cambridge office.

Chris Schafer
Edited byChris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
MacKenzie Korris
Reviewed byMacKenzie KorrisLicensed P&C Agent, Insurance Copy Editor
MacKenzie Korris
MacKenzie KorrisLicensed P&C Agent, Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 10+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 21630969

MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Missouri.