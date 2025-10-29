Cost of flood insurance in Florida

FEMA phased in a risk-based pricing approach which took full effect in 2023. Before this, homeowners were paying more or less than their actual risk, creating unfair premiums, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Now FEMA looks at the likelihood of different flooding events as well as additional information like elevation and distance from flood sources, levee performance, and building characteristics, resilience, and replacement costs. NFIP premiums can change based on community development and infrastructure decisions, FEMA notes.

The average annual cost of an NFIP policy for single-family Florida homes is $1,363, above the national average of $1,290, FEMA data shows. Premiums vary geographically. For example, central Florida’s Marion County policyholders pay an average annual premium of $590, while southern Monroe County averages $4,697 per year.

Florida County Average Risk-Based NFIP Cost Alachua $704 Baker $792 Bay $1,197 Bradford $890 Brevard $1,009 Broward $943 Calhoun $1,451 Charlotte $3,414 Citrus $2,696 Clay $1,083 Collier $3,195 Columbia $939 Desoto $944 Dixie $1,466 Duval $1,151 Escambia $1,142 Flagler $1,807 Franklin $5,129 Gadsden $1,127 Gilchrist $1,061 Glades $1,069 Gulf $2,183 Hamilton $1,022 Hardee $848 Hendry $1,012 Hernando $928 Highlands $575 Hillsborough $1,840 Holmes $1,159 Indian River $1,231 Jackson $947 Jefferson $851 Lafayette $1,017 Lake $717 Lee $3,795 Leon $1,011 Levy $3,329 Liberty $801 Madison $816 Manatee $1,307 Marion $590 Martin $1,357 Miami-Dade $1,148 Monroe $4,697 Nassau $1,248 Okaloosa $1,457 Okeechobee $984 Orange $640 Osceola $656 Palm Beach $709 Pasco $969 Pinellas $2,809 Polk $644 Putnam $1,489 Santa Rosa $940 Sarasota $1,495 Seminole $736 St. Johns $1,594 St. Lucie $693 Sumter $591 Suwannee $1,040 Taylor $2,675 Union $1,047 Volusia $898 Wakulla $2,952 Walton $1,030 Washington $910

Will Florida flood insurance rates continue to rise?

For most property owners, yes. Rates increased for 77% of policyholders as FEMA phased in risk-based pricing between October 2021 and April 2023. Only 4% saw rate increases of more than $20 per month.

NFIP rates will continue to rise as FEMA brings premiums in line with risk. By law, the NFIP can’t increase rates by more than 18% annually for primary residence policies. Premiums for other properties, like non-primary residences and business properties, must increase by 25% annually until they reach full risk-based rates.[2]

Rates will likely change as aging structures and severe weather patterns shift FEMA’s assessed risk levels.