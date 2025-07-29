First American Home Warranty Review: Prices and Ratings (2025)

First American offers highly customizable home warranty policies, with three plans at various prices and add-on coverages.

Updated

Established more than 40 years ago, First American is a home warranty company that provides systems and appliance coverage for normal wear and tear. Homeowners insurance doesn’t cover wear-and-tear damage, so a home warranty can help homeowners budget for costly repairs and replacements.

First American customers report being generally happy with the service they receive from the company’s network of technicians, but it’s crucial to ensure a warranty contract provides the right coverage for your home.

Here, you can compare First American home warranty plans against other companies to find the best protection for your budget.

Quick Facts

  • Homeowners usually need add-on coverage or premium home warranty plans for luxury appliances.

  • Most home warranty providers have a 30-day waiting period after purchasing a plan before coverage begins.

  • Home warranties have technician service fees in addition to premiums. Filing a claim with First American costs $100 to $125.

First American Home Warranty at a glance

First American offers three home warranty plans — Starter, Essential, and Premium — with pricing to fit a range of budgets. Customers can make service requests to First American’s prescreened contractors online or by phone. The company has mostly positive customer reviews, with 4 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot and a B+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).[1] [2]

Pros

  • Ability to make service requests 24/7

  • Offers add-ons for customizable coverage

  • No age limitations on systems or appliances

Cons

  • Some customers report delays with the claims process

  • Not available in every state

  • No coverage for solar electrical systems

First American Home Warranty plans and coverage

First American offers three tiers of warranty plans with the following coverages:

  • Starter plan: The Starter warranty provides basic coverage for plumbing, electrical, and heating systems, dishwashers, refrigerators, garbage disposals, ovens and cooktops, and built-in microwaves. Pricing starts at about $37 per month.

  • Essential plan: First American’s most popular warranty plan covers everything in the Starter plan, plus water heaters, air conditioning, clothes washers and dryers, and garage door openers. Pricing starts at $50 per month.

  • Premium plan: The most comprehensive warranty, the Premium plan, covers everything in the Essential and Starter plans, plus luxury appliances, complete garage door systems, faucets, instant hot water dispensers, and central vacuum systems. Pricing starts at $68 per month.

Service call fees through First American are $100 or $125 per visit, depending on your chosen plan. Warranty plans with higher service fees have lower monthly premiums.

Customers can customize their home warranty with add-on coverage for pool and spa equipment, well pumps, electric central air conditioning, septic systems, up to three additional refrigerators, water softeners, limited roof leaks, and HVAC tune-ups. Each add-on costs between $2 and $20 monthly.

Here, you can compare First American’s coverage options.

Covered Item
sort ascsort desc
Starter Plan
sort ascsort desc
Essential Plan
sort ascsort desc
Premium Plan
sort ascsort desc
Air conditioning𝗫
Oven and cooktop
Built-in microwave
Plumbing system
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Garbage disposal
Clothes dryer𝗫
Clothes washer𝗫
Garage door opener𝗫
Full garage door system𝗫𝗫
Luxury appliances𝗫𝗫
Central vacuum system𝗫𝗫
Faucets𝗫𝗫
Instant hot water dispenser𝗫𝗫

What does First American Home Warranty not cover?

A First American home warranty covers systems and appliances that break down through normal wear and tear. The policies typically exclude the following:

  • Appliances or systems covered by a manufacturer’s warranty

  • Chimneys

  • Cosmetic damage

  • Damages that home insurance covers

  • Hot water heater vents

  • Improperly installed items

  • Items a customer tries to fix or has a contractor fix before filing a claim

  • Items broken through misuse

  • Items damaged by pests

  • Power surges and timed circuits for electrical systems

  • Propane systems

  • Repairs or replacements requiring changes to your home’s structure

  • Solar electric systems

  • Weather damage and acts of nature

Good to Know

First American also excludes damage that happened before your policy started. Most First American home warranty contracts include a 30-day waiting period before coverage begins.

Coverage and payout limitations of First American Home Warranty

Home warranties have different coverage limitations depending on the plan. First American’s payout limits are:

  • $3,500 per appliance for the Starter and Essential plans

  • $7,000 per appliance for the Essential plan

First American doesn’t limit the number of service calls members can make on any plan, but a service fee of $100 to $125 applies for each visit.

How customers feel about First American Home Warranty

First American has mostly positive customer reviews. The company has a “Great” rating on Trustpilot and a B+ rating with the BBB, meaning most home warranty policyholders had a good customer experience.

Happy customers reported saving thousands of dollars with successful repair claims for HVAC systems, sump pumps, and garage doors.

Some First American home warranty customers mentioned the qualified and friendly technicians, while others reported poor service. Customer complaints include delays in the claims process and low reimbursement rates.

Where First American stands out

About two-thirds (74%) of First American home warranty customers gave the company a 4- or 5-star rating on Trustpilot. The company stands out for:

  • Helpful technicians: Customers mentioned knowledgeable and personable service technicians. While some reviewers were unhappy with the service they received, feedback for First American’s contractor network is overwhelmingly positive.

  • Flexible plans: First American has three tiers of home warranty plans and add-ons for highly customizable coverage.

  • Payouts for multiple claims: First American doesn’t limit the number of claims members can make, and several customers rated the home warranty company highly for paying for multiple repairs or replacements.

Where First American falls short

About one-fifth of First American customers gave the home warranty a 1-star rating on Trustpilot. Unhappy customers reported:

  • Delays in the claims process: Some customers faced lengthy reimbursement delays or felt First American poorly resolved their claims.

  • Automated customer service: Customers complained about long, automated prompts to reach a human customer service representative.

  • Inconsistent experiences with technicians: Most First American customers had positive experiences with service technicians, but some report inconsistencies in the quality of service.

How First American Home Warranty compares to other companies

Every home warranty company offers different coverage, add-ons, and pricing. Comparing multiple quotes and plans can help you find the best home warranty for you.

First American vs. American Home Shield

Like First American, American Home Shield has three plan tiers. Basic coverage, or the Silver plan, covers 14 major HVAC, plumbing, and electrical systems. The Gold plan covers 23 systems and appliances, and the Platinum plan has higher limits and roof leak repair coverage.

The home warranty company has a higher Trustpilot rating than First American, at 4.2 compared to 4 stars, but it also has a higher percentage of 1-star reviews, suggesting a less consistent service experience.

American Home Shield doesn’t provide appliance coverage on its Silver plan, unlike First American, which covers $3,500 per appliance on its lowest-tier plan.

The table below compares home warranty coverage from American Home Shield versus First American.

Factor
sort ascsort desc
First American
sort ascsort desc
American Home Shield
sort ascsort desc
Monthly cost$37–$68$36–$100
BBB ratingB+B
Service fee$100–$125$100–$125
Response time48 hours24–48 hours
Workmanship guarantee30 days30 days
Appliance coverage limit$3,500–$7,000$2,000–$4,000

First American vs. Choice Home Warranty

Choice Home Warranty has mostly positive reviews on Trustpilot, with an average of 4 out of 5 stars and 61% 5-star ratings. Happy customers mentioned easy scheduling, prompt service, and knowledgeable technicians.

The home warranty provider has two plans: a Basic plan covering 14 appliances and systems and a Total plan covering 18 appliances and systems. Choice Home Warranty also offers add-on coverages.

The company offers a longer workmanship guarantee than most home warranty providers, backing their work for up to 90 days compared to the 30-day industry standard. But unlike First American and American Home Shield, Choice Home Warranty isn’t BBB-accredited.[3]

Factor
sort ascsort desc
First American
sort ascsort desc
Choice Home Warranty
sort ascsort desc
Monthly cost$37–$68$60–$68
BBB ratingB+Not BBB accredited
Service fee$100–$125$100
Response time48 hoursCould be more than 48 hours, depending on availability
Workmanship guarantee30 days90 days
Appliance coverage limit$3,500–$7,000$500–$3,000

How to file a home warranty claim with First American

Filing a home warranty claim with First American is a relatively simple process, according to most Trustpilot company reviews. To file a claim, follow these steps:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/7955361cf0/customer-support-1.svg

    1. Request service

    First American customers can request a service call for covered items 24/7 through First American’s online portal or by phone.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/df526b3cdf/surgery-96x96-yellow_028-form.svg

    2. Get a diagnosis

    Once you request a technician, First American will book the appointment, and the provider will assess the damage and diagnose the issue.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/340cccf72f/recovery-and-repair-96x96-orange_009-tools.svg

    3. Repair or replace the appliance or system

    If the damage is fixable, a service technician will repair it, ordering parts as needed. For replacements, First American replaces covered items with new appliances or systems that have similar features, efficiency, and capacity. In some cases, the home warranty company may offer a reimbursement check.

First American Home Warranty FAQs

Read Insurify’s answers to the most common home warranty questions below.

  • Is First American Home Warranty a good home warranty company?

    First American is a highly rated company with a long history of paying claims. The home warranty provider has a “Great” rating on Trustpilot, with 4 out of 5 stars, and a B+ rating from the BBB.

  • Which company has the best home warranty?

    Comparing coverage and quotes from several home warranty companies can help you find the best plan for your home. Some home warranty companies, for example, have age limitations on appliances. If you have older appliances, a company like First American, which doesn’t have age exclusions, may be the best home warranty company for you.

  • What does First American Home Warranty cover?

    First American home warranties cover repairs and replacements for everyday wear and tear on appliances and systems. The company offers three tiers of plans with different coverage. The Standard plan is the least expensive and most basic, followed by the mid-tier Essential plan, which provides more coverage. The Premium plan includes luxury appliance coverage.

    First American also offers add-on coverage for additional refrigeration, pools, sump pumps, and more.

  • Is there a waiting period for First American Home Warranty?

    First American has a 30-day waiting period for new home warranty contracts, meaning customers have to wait one month after buying a plan for coverage to begin.

  • Are home warranties worth it?

    A home warranty may be worth it if your home has dated appliances or systems or if you know that a large expense would disrupt your finances. Home warranties help cover costly home repairs and replacements.

  • When should you buy a home warranty?

    Many homeowners buy a home warranty when they close on their house, but you can purchase one at any time. A home warranty is a good way to budget for expected repairs and replacements if you have older appliances or systems.

Sources

  1. Trustpilot. "First American Home Warranty."
  2. Better Business Bureau. "First American Home Warranty."
  3. Better Business Bureau. "Choice Home Warranty."
