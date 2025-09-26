American Home Shield Home Warranty Review: Prices and Ratings (2025)

American Home Shield home warranty plans and coverage

American Home Shield offers three home warranty plans. The basic ShieldSilver plan covers only major home systems, whereas the top-tier ShieldPlatinum plan covers major home systems, appliances, and limited roof leak repairs. Each plan has coverage limits and payment caps, with the ShieldPlatinum plan offering $4,000 per appliance per agreement term.

You can choose between two service fees: $100 or $125. The higher fee reduces your average monthly costs by about $10.

Each home warranty plan’s coverage details are shown below, with monthly pricing based on a $125 service fee.

ShieldSilver $29.99 per month Covers electrical, heating systems, and air conditioning Covers plumbing and water heaters Excludes kitchen appliances Excludes laundry appliances

ShieldGold $49.99 per month Includes the same warranty coverage as ShieldSilver, plus kitchen and laundry appliances (refrigerator, oven, range, dishwasher, built-in microwave, garbage disposal, washer , and dryer) Includes video chat with repair experts for immediate help Repair costs are capped at $2,000 per appliance

ShieldPlatinum $79.99 per month Includes everything in ShieldGold, plus limited roof leak repairs and up to $250 for permits and code violations Repair cost capped at $4,000 per appliance — double the other plan types



Covered Item ShieldSilver ShieldGold ShieldPlatinum Air conditioning ✔ ✔ ✔ Electrical systems ✔ ✔ ✔ Plumbing systems ✔ ✔ ✔ Kitchen appliances 𝗫 ✔ ✔ Laundry appliances 𝗫 ✔ ✔ Extra coverage for roof leak repair and code violations 𝗫 𝗫 ✔

What does American Home Shield home warranty not cover?

Even though American Home Shield’s coverage options are relatively extensive, the following exclusions apply:

Geothermal systems under the home’s foundation

Fireplaces

Humidifiers

Home purification systems

Home generators

Light fixtures

Security systems

Garage doors

Some plumbing stoppages

Specialty refrigerators

Freestanding freezers

Condo or townhouse roofs

Mobile home roofs

The company offers several coverage add-ons that aren’t included in any of American Home Shield’s plans. While these additional coverages increase the monthly payment, some homeowners might find the protection worth it.

Add-on coverage is available for the following:

Pools and built-in spa equipment

Guest units

Septic system ejector pumps

Well pump units

Coverage and payout limitations of American Home Shield’s home warranty

American Home Shield covers certain repair services, but only up to specific amounts.

Here’s a look at the payout limits for each item during an agreement term.