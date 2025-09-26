American Home Shield Home Warranty Review: Prices and Ratings (2025)

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
Founded in 1971, American Home Shield is a well-known name in the home warranty business.[1] It has more than 2 million members and offers three easily customizable home warranty plans. The basic plan covers your home’s major systems, such as HVAC, plumbing, and electrical, and the other two include appliance coverage.
American Home Shield’s pricing is often lower than competitors’, especially if you sign up during a sales event. But customer satisfaction is hit or miss. Although the company has 4.2 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) has received nearly 18,000 customer complaints about it over the past three years.[2][3]
Quick Facts
American Home Shield offers competitive rates and frequent promotions.
You can’t choose a repair tech — the company assigns a service provider.
Customers report repair delays, claim denials, and issues canceling coverage.
American Home Shield home warranty at a glance
American Home Shield has three coverage options. The cheapest option, ShieldSilver, provides warranty coverage only for major home systems. If you want more protection, the ShieldGold and ShieldPlatinum plans cover home systems and appliances.
All the plans offer add-on coverage options for pools, guest units, well pumps, and septic systems. While American Home Shield offers home warranties in most areas, coverage isn’t available in Alaska, Hawaii, or New York City.
Pros
Three plans to choose from
Affordable monthly pricing and frequent promotions
Widely available coverage
Cons
Hit-or-miss customer experience
No option to pick your repair technician
Not many available coverage add-ons
American Home Shield home warranty plans and coverage
American Home Shield offers three home warranty plans. The basic ShieldSilver plan covers only major home systems, whereas the top-tier ShieldPlatinum plan covers major home systems, appliances, and limited roof leak repairs. Each plan has coverage limits and payment caps, with the ShieldPlatinum plan offering $4,000 per appliance per agreement term.
You can choose between two service fees: $100 or $125. The higher fee reduces your average monthly costs by about $10.
Each home warranty plan’s coverage details are shown below, with monthly pricing based on a $125 service fee.
$29.99 per month
Covers electrical, heating systems, and air conditioning
Covers plumbing and water heaters
Excludes kitchen appliances
Excludes laundry appliances
$49.99 per month
Includes the same warranty coverage as ShieldSilver, plus kitchen and laundry appliances (refrigerator, oven, range, dishwasher, built-in microwave, garbage disposal, washer, and dryer)
Includes video chat with repair experts for immediate help
Repair costs are capped at $2,000 per appliance
$79.99 per month
Includes everything in ShieldGold, plus limited roof leak repairs and up to $250 for permits and code violations
Repair cost capped at $4,000 per appliance — double the other plan types
Covered Item
ShieldSilver
ShieldGold
ShieldPlatinum
Air conditioning
✔
✔
✔
Electrical systems
✔
✔
✔
Plumbing systems
✔
✔
✔
Kitchen appliances
𝗫
✔
✔
Laundry appliances
𝗫
✔
✔
Extra coverage for roof leak repair and code violations
𝗫
𝗫
✔
What does American Home Shield home warranty not cover?
Even though American Home Shield’s coverage options are relatively extensive, the following exclusions apply:
Geothermal systems under the home’s foundation
Fireplaces
Humidifiers
Home purification systems
Home generators
Light fixtures
Security systems
Garage doors
Some plumbing stoppages
Specialty refrigerators
Freestanding freezers
Condo or townhouse roofs
Mobile home roofs
The company offers several coverage add-ons that aren’t included in any of American Home Shield’s plans. While these additional coverages increase the monthly payment, some homeowners might find the protection worth it.
Add-on coverage is available for the following:
Pools and built-in spa equipment
Guest units
Septic system ejector pumps
Well pump units
Coverage and payout limitations of American Home Shield’s home warranty
American Home Shield covers certain repair services, but only up to specific amounts.
Here’s a look at the payout limits for each item during an agreement term.
Coverage
ShieldSilver
ShieldGold
ShieldPlatinum
Appliances
No coverage
$2,000 limit per appliance
$4,000 limit per appliance
HVAC systems
$5,000 limit per system
$5,000 limit per system
$5,000 limit per system
Code violations, permits, and modifications
No coverage
No coverage
$250
Roof leaks
No coverage
No coverage
$1,000
How customers feel about American Home Shield home warranty
Customer reviews for American Home Shield are largely negative due to claim denials, repair delays, and problems canceling coverage. The company has 1.75 out of 5 stars on the BBB website, with nearly 18,000 customer complaints.
And while it has 4.2 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot, the score is deceptive: 50% of customers gave it 5 stars, while 39% gave it only 1 star.
Here’s where American Home Shield stands out and where it falls short.
Where American Home Shield stands out
Despite American Home Shield’s many negative reviews, some customers express satisfaction with the service. Positive reviews mention a straightforward online claims process, helpful technicians, and a timely response.
While you can’t request a specific technician, some reviewers have had success requesting a second opinion after being unhappy with the first.
Easy online claims process
Polite and trustworthy repair technicians
Helpful customer service representatives
Where American Home Shield falls short
American Home Shield has low ratings and many negative customer reviews on sites like the BBB and Reddit. Common complaints include frustration with denied claims, repair delays, and difficulty canceling coverage.
One review from a longtime customer expressed dissatisfaction when the company didn’t cover an issue listed in the contract. Another reviewer mentioned feeling “betrayed” and “scammed” by the company and waiting for weeks or months for a repair or replacement.
Unwarranted claim denials
Long service delays
Problems canceling coverage
How American Home Shield home warranty compares to other companies
While American Home Shield is a legitimate home warranty company, it’s only one of many options.[4] Here’s how the company stacks up against well-known competitors.
American Home Shield vs. Choice Home Warranty
Choice Home Warranty and American Home Shield have similar coverage options, exclusions, and ratings. Both companies have many negative reviews online, and customers often advise against purchasing coverage from the two companies.
While American Home Shield stands out with its user-friendly website and lower rates, Choice Home Warranty offers a better workmanship guarantee and generally higher coverage caps.
Factor
American Home Shield
Choice Home Warranty
Monthly cost
$29.99–$79.99
$49.17–$57.50
BBB rating
B
Not accredited
Service call fee
$100 or $125
$100
Response time
24–48 hours
Within 48 hours
Workmanship guarantee
30 days
90 days for parts
60 days for labor
Appliance coverage limits
$2,000–$4,000 per appliance, depending on plan
$3,000 for each covered item
American Home Shield vs. Liberty Home Guard
American Home Shield’s warranties are typically cheaper than Liberty Home Guard’s. The price difference is even more pronounced if you sign up for American Home Shield coverage with a promotional rate.
Liberty Home Guard offers a home systems plan, appliance protection, or both. American Home Shield’s basic plan covers only home systems, but the two higher-tier plans include additional coverage and a higher maximum appliance limit.
Both companies have mixed online reviews, but Liberty Home Guard’s customer feedback is more positive, especially on Trustpilot. Unlike American Home Shield, Liberty Home Guard isn’t BBB accredited, but its workmanship guarantee lasts twice as long.
Factor
American Home Shield
Liberty Home Guard
Monthly cost
$29.99–$79.99
$49.99–$59.99
BBB rating
B
Not accredited
Service fee
$100 or $125
$75–$125
Response time
24–48 hours
24–48 hours
Workmanship guarantee
30 days
60 days
Appliance coverage limits
$2,000–$4,000 per appliance, depending on plan
$2,000 per covered item
How to file a home warranty claim with American Home Shield
To file a home warranty claim with American Home Shield, call 1 (800) 858-1922. But for faster service, you can file service requests online 24/7. Here’s how the process works:
1. Log in to your account
Log in to your account with your username and password, and click “Request Service.”
2. Choose the item requiring service
Select which item or system needs repairing.
3. Explain the problem
Describe the issue and when it began.
4. Pay the fee
Depending on your selected service fee, you’ll pay either $100 or $125 up front before the company dispatches a technician.
5. Wait for a call
American Home Shield will assign a contractor, and you’ll get a call regarding your service request within 24 to 48 hours.
American Home Shield home warranty FAQs
Home warranties require monthly payments, so it’s important to make sure it’s worth the cost. These answers to frequently asked questions about American Home Shield can help you decide if this company is the right fit.
Is the American Home Shield warranty worth it?
It depends. American Home Shield warranties cost between $30 and $80 per month, in addition to a service fee of $100 or $125 each time you file a claim. Plus, customer reviews for the company are mostly negative. For these reasons, you might be better off saving for repairs instead of buying an American Home Shield home warranty.
What does the American Home Shield warranty cover?
The American Home Shield warranty covers major systems, such as electrical, heating, air conditioning, and plumbing. The two higher-tier plans also cover kitchen and laundry appliances.
What is the maximum payout for American Home Shield?
American Home Shield’s maximum payout is $50,000, regardless of the plan you choose.
Will American Home Shield replace your roof?
No. American Home Shield won’t replace your roof. But the company offers $1,000 in limited roof leak coverage per plan agreement term. Although home warranties are designed to cover wear and tear, they don’t cover regular maintenance and pre-existing conditions. And unlike home insurance, home warranties don’t pay for your home’s structure.
Does American Home Shield require an inspection?
No. American Home Shield doesn’t require an inspection before your coverage begins.
How long do you have to wait to make a claim with American Home Shield?
You have to wait 30 days after purchasing coverage before you can submit a claim to American Home Shield. But this waiting period doesn’t apply if your home warranty is part of a real estate transaction.
