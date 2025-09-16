Carley Clark is a freelance financial writer based in Michigan. She has written for several well-known brands, including Benzinga, CNN Underscored, GOBankingRates, and FinanceBuzz. Carley earned her bachelor’s degree in business from Spring Arbor University in 2018 and later worked as a revenue auditor for a casino before transitioning to writing. Outside of work, she enjoys reading, playing video games, and going for walks with her dog.
Featured in
Table of contents
When a washing machine breaks down, the repair bills can be pricey — $125 to $450, on average.[1] Replacing a washer is even more expensive.
Washing machine insurance — essentially a home appliance protection plan or extended warranty — helps cover these expenses so you’re not paying out of pocket. For both new and older machines, this coverage can protect against expensive breakdowns after the manufacturer’s warranty expires.
Let’s take a closer look at how washing machine insurance works and whether it makes sense for your situation.
You can purchase appliance insurance from retailers, device insurers, and home warranty companies.
Plans often exclude cosmetic issues, intentional damage, and pre-existing conditions.
Many policies have coverage limits and charge a fee for service calls.
What is washing machine insurance?
Washing machine insurance is an extended warranty for repair or replacement costs if your appliance breaks down.
Companies may use different terminology for these plans. Some call it a service contract, protection plan, or appliance insurance. But they all typically cover parts and labor costs to fix your washer and other household appliances and systems.
An insurance policy may be ideal for homeowners or renters with a new or older washing machine. The coverage can help avoid surprise expenses and reduce downtime if your appliance malfunctions.
Best home appliance insurance for washing machines
If you’re shopping for washing machine insurance, you can usually find it through three main avenues.
Appliance retailers: Stores like Lowe’s, Best Buy, and Home Depot usually offer an extended warranty at checkout. These are usually the cheapest plans available and typically have low service fees.
Device insurers: Third-party companies like Asurion and Assurant might also provide coverage. Their premiums and service fees could be higher than a retailer’s but might also protect other appliances and tech in your home.
Home warranty companies: Although home warranties typically have the highest premiums and service fees, you often get protection for other household appliances and home systems.
Below is an overview of the primary home appliance insurance companies to help you find the best coverage choice. Plan terms can vary based on location, coverage type, and washing machine model.
Protection Plan Provider
Plan Cost
Service Fees
Coverage Limits
Best For
|Asurion
|$34.99 per month
|$99 per service call
|$5,000 per 12-month period
|Multiple home appliance coverage
|American Home Shield
|$30–$80 per month
|$100 or $125 per service call
|$2,000–$4,000 for each covered appliance
|Affordable home warranty plan options
|Assurant
|$9–$11 per month
|$50 (plus tax) deductible per claim may apply
- One replacement per plan
- One accident per 12 months
- 50% (up to $100) for cosmetic parts
|Fast claims process
|Best Buy/Geek Squad
|$2–$3 per month
|$9–$99 per claim
|Two claims per 12-month period
|Affordability
|Choice Home Warranty
|$55 per month
|$100 per service call
|$3,000 per 12-month period
|Customizable coverage
|First American Home Warranty
|$50–$70 per month
|$100–$125
|$3,500–$7,000 per appliance
|Higher coverage limits
|Home Depot
|$4–$50 per month
|No fees or deductibles
- One replacement per plan
- Up to $500 for preventative maintenance and cosmetic parts
|Cosmetic and maintenance reimbursements
|Liberty Home Guard
|$50–$60 per month
|$50–$125 or more per service call
|$2,000 per appliance
|Home warranty Trustpilot ratings
|Lowe’s
|<$1–$5 per month
|No fees or deductibles
- One replacement per plan
- $100 for cosmetic parts and $100 for performance and care items per 12-month period
|No fees for service calls
To identify the best washing machine insurance plans, our editorial team evaluated well-known providers. We reviewed these providers based on plan costs, service fees, coverage limits, deductible amounts, coverages, and other factors. We referenced publicly provided cost and coverage information where available. For some companies, we obtained sample quotes.
What washing machine insurance covers
Whether you buy it as part of a whole home warranty or as individual appliance protection, washing machine insurance provides financial protection for a range of problems. While coverage details vary, most plans generally include:
Repairs: Pays for fixes if your washer stops working.
Parts replacement: Covers the cost of new parts, like motors, pumps, and control boards.
Labor costs: Most plans include the technician’s time but might charge service fees.
Breakdowns: Your protection plan may pay for repair bills or replacement after mechanical or electrical failures.
Accidental damage: While not included in all plans, some cover accidents like drops or collisions.
Wear and tear: Insurers may protect against failures from regular daily use.
Maintenance: Some plans reimburse you for the preventative care of your washer.
If you purchase a home warranty, it might also protect other home systems, such as your roof, plumbing, or HVAC.
What washing machine protection doesn’t cover
Although washing machine insurance can protect your appliance, it doesn’t cover every situation. Knowing your plan terms can help you understand what costs you may be responsible for.
Plans generally won’t cover:
Pre-existing conditions
Cosmetic issues
Intentional damage
Problems that home insurance covers (like fire, theft, or liability protection coverage if your washer harms someone)
Some policies cap payouts, which means you may still pay out of pocket if repair bills exceed your coverage limits. By understanding your extended warranty exclusions and limitations, you can avoid surprise expenses and decide which coverage options are right for you.
How washing machine insurance works
Let’s take a look at how washing machine insurance works, from purchasing your plan to receiving payment from a claim:
Buy an insurance policy. Choose a repair plan from a retailer, home warranty company, or device insurer.
Identify damage. If your washer breaks down, document the issue and check your policy terms to see if it covers the problem.
File a claim. Contact the insurance provider’s customer service either online or by phone.
Schedule service. The company will typically send a technician to inspect your appliance.
Receive reimbursement. If the insurer approves your claim, it’ll either pay the service company directly or reimburse you for repair bills.
Let’s look at an example:
The motor on your washer fails, so you submit a claim to the insurance company. A technician comes to your home and replaces the motor. The insurer pays the technician for parts and labor costs.
It’s convenient not having to find a service provider yourself, but the insurer may charge fees, and scheduling conflicts could delay repairs.
Coverage limits
Your coverage limit is the maximum amount the insurer will pay for repairs or a replacement.[2] Policy terms vary by company, location, washing machine model, and other factors.
Some protection plans cap payouts per incident. Others set annual coverage limits on the amount they’ll pay for repairs each year.
Service fees
Most washing machine protection plans charge a fee for each service call. The fee could be anywhere from $9 to $125 per claim.
When choosing an appliance insurance plan, it’s important to weigh both premiums and service fees against how often you realistically expect your washer to need repairs.
Claims
To file a claim, you usually need to contact your insurer, explain the issue, and schedule a technician to look at your washer. Each company has its own requirements, so check with your insurer for the exact process.
Some companies handle claims within 24 to 48 hours, while others may take longer depending on technician availability.
Should you buy a washing machine protection plan?
Washing machine insurance may be worth it if the protection plan costs less than you would pay to repair or replace your appliance. When weighing coverage pricing, factor premiums, service fees, coverage limits, and exclusions into your comparison since they could diminish the financial benefits.
An appliance protection plan may be a smart investment for older washing machines since they may be more prone to breakdowns. It can also protect newer washers (especially expensive models), which may be pricier to fix or replace.
Here’s a quick look at the benefits and drawbacks of washing machine insurance:
Covers repairs or replacement
Helps avoid surprise repair bills
Protects older washers
Costs could outweigh the benefits
Exclusions and coverage limits may reduce value
Service call delays and fees can be frustrating
Washing machine insurance FAQs
To help you decide if washing machine insurance is right for you, here are answers to some common questions about washing machine protection plans:
Home appliance insurance vs. home appliance warranty: What’s the difference?
Manufacturers typically provide a home appliance warranty as a workmanship guarantee for the first year. Home appliance insurance, on the other hand, covers repairs or replacement for breakdowns after the manufacturer warranty ends.
Does homeowners insurance cover washing machines?
Home insurance coverage usually protects washing machines only against covered events, such as fire, theft, and certain natural disasters. It typically doesn’t cover normal breakdowns unless you add equipment breakdown coverage.[3]
Will washing machine insurance pay to replace a washer?
It depends on your policy terms, but many plans pay for a replacement if the technician can’t repair your washer. Some insurers have coverage limitations, though, and might reimburse you only for the depreciated value of your appliance.
How much does home appliance insurance cost?
Appliance insurance costs vary by insurer, location, and policy. Plans through retailers like Home Depot or Best Buy could range from $1 to $50 monthly. Home warranties tend to cost more but usually include other home systems.
Is an appliance protection plan worth it?
It depends. Home appliance coverage may be worth it for older appliances prone to breakdowns or more expensive models that are costly to replace. It’s important to weigh premiums, service fees, and coverage limits when deciding if it’s right for you.
