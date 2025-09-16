How washing machine insurance works

Let’s take a look at how washing machine insurance works, from purchasing your plan to receiving payment from a claim:

Buy an insurance policy. Choose a repair plan from a retailer, home warranty company, or device insurer. Identify damage. If your washer breaks down, document the issue and check your policy terms to see if it covers the problem. File a claim. Contact the insurance provider’s customer service either online or by phone. Schedule service. The company will typically send a technician to inspect your appliance. Receive reimbursement. If the insurer approves your claim, it’ll either pay the service company directly or reimburse you for repair bills.

Let’s look at an example:

The motor on your washer fails, so you submit a claim to the insurance company. A technician comes to your home and replaces the motor. The insurer pays the technician for parts and labor costs.

Keep in Mind It’s convenient not having to find a service provider yourself, but the insurer may charge fees, and scheduling conflicts could delay repairs.

Coverage limits

Your coverage limit is the maximum amount the insurer will pay for repairs or a replacement.[2] Policy terms vary by company, location, washing machine model, and other factors.

Some protection plans cap payouts per incident. Others set annual coverage limits on the amount they’ll pay for repairs each year.

Service fees

Most washing machine protection plans charge a fee for each service call. The fee could be anywhere from $9 to $125 per claim.

When choosing an appliance insurance plan, it’s important to weigh both premiums and service fees against how often you realistically expect your washer to need repairs.

Claims

To file a claim, you usually need to contact your insurer, explain the issue, and schedule a technician to look at your washer. Each company has its own requirements, so check with your insurer for the exact process.

Some companies handle claims within 24 to 48 hours, while others may take longer depending on technician availability.