Choice Home Warranty Review: Prices and Ratings (2025)

Choice Home Warranty sells two home warranty plans and offers add-on coverage for pools, septic systems, roof leaks, and more.[1] It has a nationwide network of more than 25,000 licensed contractors and provides 24/7 customer support to assist whenever you need to file a claim.
In terms of customer satisfaction, Choice Home Warranty has varying reviews. On Trustpilot, the company has mostly positive reviews and a rating of 4 out of 5 stars. On Reddit, though, countless users strongly advise against purchasing a warranty from the company.
Quick Facts
Choice Home Warranty charges a $100 service fee for every technician visit.
Plans have a maximum payout limit of $3,000 per covered item every 12 months.
The company receives many complaints from customers about denied claims.
Choice Home Warranty at a glance
Available in nearly every U.S. state, Choice Home Warranty offers two plans: the Basic Plan and the Total Plan. The Basic Plan covers limited home systems, while the Total Plan provides more complete coverage for your home’s systems and appliances. Optional add-on coverage is available, too.
If you file a home warranty claim, the company will send a licensed repair professional to your home — you can’t choose your contractor. You’ll pay a $100 service fee each time a contractor visits your home, regardless of how much the repair costs.
When new customers sign up and choose a single-payment plan, Choice Home Warranty offers one month of free service. Coverage begins after a 30-day waiting period.
Pros
25,000 licensed repair professionals nationwide
Customizable coverages
24/7 claim support online or by phone
Cons
Flat $100 service call fee
30-day waiting period before coverage begins
Can’t choose your service professional
Choice Home Warranty plans and coverage
Choice Home Warranty has two core warranty plan options. The table below shows how the Basic Plan and the Total Plan compare.
Covered Item
Basic Plan
Total Plan
Air conditioning
𝗫
✔
Heating system
✔
✔
Plumbing system
✔
✔
Electrical system
✔
✔
Water heater
✔
✔
Refrigerator
𝗫
✔
Dishwasher
✔
✔
Oven/stove
✔
✔
Washing machine
𝗫
✔
Dryer
𝗫
✔
Garage door opener
✔
✔
Built-in microwave
✔
✔
Garbage disposal
✔
✔
Ceiling and exhaust fans
✔
✔
In addition to these two plans, Choice Home Warranty offers the following add-on coverages for an extra fee:
Pools/spas
Well pumps
Sump pumps
Central vacuums
Roof leaks (limited coverage)
Septic systems
Second refrigerators
Stand-alone freezers
Septic tank pumping
What does Choice Home Warranty not cover?
Choice Home Warranty’s plans have some exclusions. Items not covered under either warranty contract include:
Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC)
Underground piping, window air conditioning (AC) units, portable AC units, fuel storage tanks, chimneys, pellet stoves, wood stoves, insulation, and clogged ductwork
Electrical systems
Circuit overload, face plates, and all components and wiring to or from a solar power system or generator
Plumbing systems
Sewer lines outside the home’s foundation, lines broken by roots or foreign objects, bathtubs, sinks, showers, septic tanks, saunas, and water filtration systems
Pools/spas
Portable or above-ground pools or spas, liners, jets, pool covers, pumps, and waterfalls
Coverage and payout limitations of Choice Home Warranty
A Choice Home Warranty plan provides a maximum payout of $3,000 per covered item every 12 months, with roof leak coverage capped at $500. It’s up to the company to decide whether to repair or replace a covered appliance or system.
Coverage limits include access costs, diagnosis, and repair or replacement. If a covered system or appliance isn’t easily accessible, the company will pay up to $500 to gain access through roofs, unobstructed walls, ceilings, or floors.
How customers feel about Choice Home Warranty
Choice Home Warranty has mixed ratings. It has a rating of 4 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot, with mostly positive reviews. But on Reddit, you’ll find countless posts claiming that Choice Home Warranty is a scam and should be avoided at all costs. Dozens of customers report having warranty claims denied that should’ve been covered based on the terms of their contract.
Where Choice Home Warranty stands out
People leave positive reviews about friendly customer support agents and fast claim response times. Many also express satisfaction with the service technicians sent to their homes for repairs or replacements.
Choice Home Warranty’s positive reviews often mention:
Helpful customer service agents
Efficient claim handling
Knowledgeable service providers
Where Choice Home Warranty falls short
Numerous reviews state that Choice Home Warranty isn’t trustworthy and finds ways to deny claims. Customers also complained about very slow service call times when claims were approved.
Some of the biggest complaints about Choice Home Warranty are:
Denied claims, even for covered items
Low claim payouts
Technicians not showing up
How Choice Home Warranty compares to other companies
Before purchasing a home warranty, it’s a good idea to compare a few companies to ensure you get the coverage you need.[2] Here’s how Choice Home Warranty compares against two of its biggest competitors.
Choice Home Warranty vs. American Home Shield
If appliance coverage is your priority, American Home Shield’s Platinum Plan pays up to $4,000 per covered appliance. In comparison, Choice Home Warranty’s plans cover up to $3,000 for each covered appliance.
American Home Shield has a rating of 4.2 stars from Trustpilot, which is slightly better than Choice Home Warranty’s 4-star rating. Reviews for the company vary widely. Some customers praise the skillful technicians and prompt service times, but others complain about poor customer service, difficulty canceling their contract, and high plan costs.
Factor
Choice Home Warranty
American Home Shield
Monthly cost
Varies
Plans start at less than $1 per day
BBB rating
1.03 out of 5 stars
1.86 out of 5 stars
Service fee
$100
$100 or $125
Response time
Technicians are contacted within four hours of your service request, but it could take 48 hours or longer for a technician to accept the job
Within 24 to 48 hours of your request
Workmanship guarantee
90 days for parts; 60 days for labor
30 days
Appliance coverage limit
$3,000 per appliance
$2,000 per appliance for Gold Plan; $4,000 per appliance for Platinum Plan
Choice Home Warranty vs. Liberty Home Guard
Liberty Home Guard stands out against Choice Home Warranty because of its high BBB rating. With 4.21 out of 5 stars, it scores significantly higher than Choice Home Warranty. Additionally, Liberty Home Guard has a 4.6-star rating from Trustpilot.
Liberty Home Guard has mostly positive reviews. Customers often express satisfaction with the easy claim process, speed of service, and repair technicians. But others said their claims were repeatedly denied or the company paid for only a small portion of the claim cost, leaving them with a big out-of-pocket expense.
Factor
Choice Home Warranty
Liberty Home Guard
Monthly cost
Varies
Plans start at $1 per day
BBB rating
1.03 out of 5 stars
4.21 out of 5 stars
Service fee
$100
$50 to $125
Response time
Technicians are contacted within four hours of your service request, but it could take 48 hours or longer for a technician to accept the job
Within 24 to 48 business hours of your request
Workmanship guarantee
90 days for parts; 60 days for labor
60 days
Appliance coverage limit
$3,000 per appliance
$2,000 per appliance
How to file a home warranty claim with Choice Home Warranty
You can file a Choice Home Warranty claim 24/7. Follow these steps to request service:
Contact the company. Call Choice Home Warranty at 1 (888) 531-5403 or log in to your online portal to file a claim.
Wait for the technician. After you submit your claim, Choice Home Warranty will send a licensed and insured repair professional to your home to assess the issue. You’ll pay a $100 service fee.
Technician makes the repair or replacement. The technician will repair or replace the covered system or appliance. If the repair cost exceeds your plan’s coverage limits, you’ll pay the difference out of pocket.
Choice Home Warranty FAQs
If you’re considering getting a home warranty plan from Choice Home Warranty, the additional information below can help you decide if it’s the right choice for you.
Is Choice Home Warranty a good home warranty company?
Choice Home Warranty might be a good company for you, depending on your needs. It offers customizable coverage with higher per-item coverage limits than some competitors, but customers give the company mixed reviews.
What’s the average cost of Choice Home Warranty?
Choice Home Warranty doesn’t advertise its plan costs online — you’ll have to get a personalized quote to see how much your rate will be. Costs depend on factors like your location, home size, type of home, and plan.
Which company has the best home warranty?
No single company offers the best home warranties for everyone. To find the right home warranty company, compare companies based on cost, plan types, exclusions, and customer reviews.
What isn’t covered by Choice Home Warranty?
Choice Home Warranty doesn’t cover window AC units, fuel tanks, chimneys, wood and pellet stoves, solar panel wiring, bathtubs, sinks, showers, and above-ground pools.
Are there hidden fees with Choice Home Warranty?
No. Choice Home Warranty has no hidden fees. It charges a flat $100 fee for every service call, and coverage is limited to $3,000 for each covered item within 12 months.
Are home warranties worth it?
Home warranties can be worth it, especially if your home has aging appliances and systems. But they can be expensive and often have many exclusions, so it’s essential to read the fine print to understand its benefits before you purchase a plan.[3]
