How Much Does a Home Warranty Cost? (2025)

On average, home warranties cost between $30 and $100 per month, plus a service fee per visit. The total cost depends on your home’s features, the plan you choose, and the coverage level.

A home warranty is a service contract for your home that pays to repair or replace major home systems and appliances when they break down due to age or normal wear and tear.[1] Depending on the plan and coverage, a home warranty typically costs between $30 and $100 per month. But your actual costs will vary based on the size and age of your home, its location, and the level of coverage you choose.

This guide breaks down what a home warranty typically costs, what the price includes, and how to determine whether it offers good value for your situation.

Quick Facts

  • Home warranty coverage varies by provider, so it’s important to read the fine print before buying.

  • In addition to a monthly premium, you also pay a service fee for each repair visit, regardless of the outcome.

  • Add-on coverage for items like pools or extra appliances increases your total cost.

Cost of top home warranty plans

When comparing the best home warranty companies, it’s helpful to review what providers offer side by side. Prices and coverage can vary widely, so understanding what each plan includes and how much it costs can make it easier to find the best fit for your home and budget.

The table below shows the top warranty providers’ plan options, coverage, monthly premiums, service fees, and add-ons.

American Home ShieldShieldSilver (base plan), ShieldGold, ShieldPlatinumHVAC, electrical systems, and plumbing systems$29.99–$79.99$100 or $125Roof leak repair, septic pump, well pump, and more
Liberty Home GuardAppliance Guard (base plan), Systems Guard, Total Home GuardMajor home appliances$49.99–$59.99$50–$150, depending on planLimited roof leak repair, pool and spa, sump pump, well pump, central vacuum, carpet cleaning, gutter cleaning, pest control, and more
AFC Home WarrantyGold (base plan), Platinum, DiamondHeating and cooling, kitchen and laundry appliances, electrical, and plumbing$56.42–$96.83$75 or $125Roof leak coverage, in-ground pool and spa, septic system, sump pump, well pump, stand-alone freezer, and home electronics
First American Home WarrantyStarter (base plan), Essential, PremiumPlumbing, electrical, and heating systems, dishwasher, refrigerator, garbage disposal, oven and cooktop, and built-in microwave$52–$87$100 or $125Limited roof leak, pool and spa, central A/C, septic system, and more
Select Home WarrantyBronze Care (base plan), Gold Care, Platinum CareMajor appliances$60.42–$63.75$75–$100, depending on contract lengthRoof leak, lawn sprinkler system, pool, spa, septic system, central vacuum, and more
2-10Simply Kitchen (base plan), Complete Home, Pinnacle HomeKitchen appliances, washer and dryer, HVAC, plumbing, and electrical$35–$69$65–$100Roof leak, pool and spa equipment, septic system, additional refrigerator, garage door opener, and more
Choice Home WarrantyBasic (base plan), TotalHeating, electrical, plumbing, and major kitchen appliances$46.67–$55$100Limited roof leak, pool and spa, central vacuum, second refrigerator, well pump, sump pump, and more

Home warranty fees

Premiums for home warranty coverage range between $30 and $100 per month, depending on the company and plan, but that’s not the only expense. A home warranty includes several cost components, including a monthly (or annual) premium, a per-visit service fee, and charges for optional add-on coverages.

Monthly premium

The monthly premium is the fixed amount you pay to keep your home warranty active. Some companies offer the option to make one annual payment for a slight discount. 

Premiums can range between $30 and $100 per month, depending on the company and coverages you select, as well as your home’s size, age, and location. Broader coverage usually means a higher premium.

Per-visit service fee

You’ll pay a per-visit fee each time you request service. This fee is separate from your monthly premium and typically ranges from $50 to $150. Whenever your warranty company sends a technician, you’ll pay this fee, regardless of whether they repair or replace the system or appliance.

Additional coverage costs

Most home warranty plans cover basics like plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and kitchen appliances, but they don’t cover everything. 

You can often purchase add-on coverage for roof leak repairs, pool and spa systems, well pumps, second refrigerators or freezers, or septic systems. Each add-on typically increases your monthly premium by $2 to $20, depending on the item and your home warranty company.

Learn More: Home Warranty vs. Home Insurance: Key Differences

Factors that affect home warranty cost

Home warranty costs aren’t one-size-fits-all. What you pay can vary significantly based on your home and the coverage you choose. These factors all influence your price:

  • Home size and age: Larger homes and those with older appliances may require more coverage, which can increase your premium.

  • Location: Labor rates, climate, and local regulations affect pricing. For example, homes in hot or humid regions may face higher costs due to heavier HVAC use.

  • Type of plan: Basic plans are more affordable but cover fewer items. Comprehensive plans typically cost more.

  • Optional add-ons: Extra coverage for pools, septic systems, or standing freezers will increase your costs.

  • Service fees: Choosing a lower service fee usually results in a higher monthly premium, and vice versa.

  • Provider pricing model: Since each company sets its own rates, costs can vary from one company to another — even for similar coverage.

How home warranties work

A home warranty is a service contract that helps cover repair or replacement costs when major systems or appliances break down due to normal wear and tear. If a covered item stops working, you submit a service request to your warranty provider. The company sends a contractor to diagnose the issue, and you pay a service fee.

If your contract covers the problem, the warranty company pays for the repair or replacement.

A home warranty covers mechanical failures due to age or use. This is different from homeowners insurance, which covers damage from events such as fires and storms.[2]

Learn More: Home Warranty vs. Home Insurance: Key Differences

What home warranties cover

Coverage varies by plan and provider, but most home warranties include protection for major systems and appliances that tend to wear out over time. Commonly covered items include:

  • HVAC systems

  • Plumbing systems

  • Electrical panels and wiring

  • Water heaters

  • Kitchen appliances

  • Laundry appliances

  • Garbage disposals

  • Exhaust fans

Some plans also cover garage door openers, ceiling fans, and doorbells. It’s important to check your contract to understand what it includes.

What home warranties exclude

Home warranties don’t cover everything, so it’s also a good idea to understand what they may exclude. Most plans won’t cover:

  • Pre-existing conditions or improper installations

  • Cosmetic issues like dents or scratches

  • Structural features, including roofs and walls

  • Non-mechanical components like windows and doors

  • Items still under the manufacturer’s warranty

Pros and cons of home warranties

The primary benefit of a home warranty is the potential savings when a major home system or appliance breaks down. But home warranties aren’t for everyone. For example, homeowners with brand-new appliances still under the manufacturer’s warranty may not get much value from an additional plan.[3]

Pros

  • Helps cover unexpected repair or replacement costs

  • Simplifies the service process by providing a contractor

  • Offers peace of mind for first-time homeowners

  • Customizable plans for specific needs or systems

Cons

  • Coverage may be limited based on the plan you choose

  • Service fees apply for each visit, even if the contractor can’t repair the item

  • Contracts often limit the amount they’ll pay out

  • Warranties may cost more than paying out of pocket for minor repairs

Home warranty cost FAQs

The answers to these frequently asked questions may help you decide whether a home warranty is right for you.

  • Are home warranties worth the cost?

    Home warranties can be worth the cost if you have older systems and appliances or want predictable repair costs. But if you have new appliances covered under a manufacturer’s warranty or bought the appliances with a credit card that extends the manufacturer’s warranty, a home warranty may not offer much value for the price.

  • Should you buy a home warranty for a new home?

    No. New homes typically come with builder warranties, and new appliances have a manufacturer’s warranty. Adding a home warranty may duplicate protection you already have.

  • What affects the cost of a home warranty?

    Home warranty costs depend on your home’s size, age, location, coverage, add-ons, and the service fee you choose.

  • Who pays for a home warranty at closing?

    Sometimes, the seller or real estate agent includes a home warranty as part of the sale. Other times, the buyer purchases it directly before moving in.

Methodology

Our editorial team analyzed home warranty companies to assess which offer homeowners the best prices, coverage options, customer service, and savings. We looked at available plans, coverage limits, service fees, and agreements, prioritizing competitive prices, customer service reviews, discounts, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

Sources

  1. California Department of Insurance. "Home Protection Contracts."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "Homeowners Insurance Basics."
  3. Federal Trade Commission. "Warranties for New Homes."
