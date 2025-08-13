How Much Does a Home Warranty Cost? (2025)

Home warranty fees

Premiums for home warranty coverage range between $30 and $100 per month, depending on the company and plan, but that’s not the only expense. A home warranty includes several cost components, including a monthly (or annual) premium, a per-visit service fee, and charges for optional add-on coverages.

Monthly premium

The monthly premium is the fixed amount you pay to keep your home warranty active. Some companies offer the option to make one annual payment for a slight discount.

Premiums can range between $30 and $100 per month, depending on the company and coverages you select, as well as your home’s size, age, and location. Broader coverage usually means a higher premium.

Per-visit service fee

You’ll pay a per-visit fee each time you request service. This fee is separate from your monthly premium and typically ranges from $50 to $150. Whenever your warranty company sends a technician, you’ll pay this fee, regardless of whether they repair or replace the system or appliance.

Additional coverage costs

Most home warranty plans cover basics like plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and kitchen appliances, but they don’t cover everything.

You can often purchase add-on coverage for roof leak repairs, pool and spa systems, well pumps, second refrigerators or freezers, or septic systems. Each add-on typically increases your monthly premium by $2 to $20, depending on the item and your home warranty company.