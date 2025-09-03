Home>Home Warranty

Best Home Warranty Companies (2025)

A home warranty is a service contract that helps pay to repair or replace your home’s major systems and appliances.

Kim Porter
Written byKim Porter
Kim Porter
Kim Porter

  • Co-authored the book “Future Millionaires’ Guidebook”

  • 13 years writing personal finance content

A former chief copy editor at Bankrate and past managing editor at Macmillan, Kim specializes in writing easy-to-understand, actionable personal finance content.

Becky Helzer
Edited byBecky Helzer
Becky Helzer
Becky HelzerEditor

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.

A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.

Updated

Unlike homeowners insurance, home warranties cover normal wear and tear, mechanical breakdowns, and aging systems or appliances. These plans can help make homeownership more affordable, but finding the right one is key.

The ideal home warranty company depends on your budget, preferred coverage level, and unique needs. This comparison highlights the best home warranty companies for various needs.

Quick Facts

  • Home warranty companies offer a selection of term options, plans, and add-ons to customize your coverage.

  • Basic-tier plans usually offer major systems coverage for your heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC), electrical, and plumbing.

  • Upgraded plans may include roof leak and appliance coverage, with added features to improve the customer experience.

Best home warranty companies in 2025

You have many home warranty companies to choose from. Consider these top options:

American Home Shield: Best for older homes

American Home Shield’s plans cover your home’s major systems and appliances. This coverage is ideal for older homes, since it covers undetectable pre-existing conditions, breakdowns caused by lack of maintenance, or damage from improper installations or modifications.

The company receives excellent reviews for its customer support, and coverage is available anywhere in the U.S. except Alaska, Hawaii, and New York City.

Pros

  • High coverage limits for major systems and home appliances

  • Strong customer service reviews on Trustpilot

  • No age limits for covered systems and appliances

Cons

  • Higher average pricing on monthly plans

  • Limited add-on choices

  • Unavailable in Alaska, Hawaii, and New York City

    • ShieldSilver (base plan): Covers HVAC, electrical systems, and plumbing systems

    • ShieldGold: Covers everything in ShieldSilver, plus kitchen and laundry appliances, and offers free video chats with live repair techs

    • ShieldPlatinum: Covers everything in ShieldGold plus roof leak repair and one free HVAC tune-up

    • Add-ons: Roof leak repair, home electronics, pool and spa, guest unit, septic pump, and well pump

Liberty Home Guard: Best for customizable coverage

Liberty Home Guard operates in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. It’s a good fit for homeowners who want flexible coverage options with longer contract terms. Within the company’s three bundles, you can choose a yearly plan or one that provides coverage for five years.

Liberty also offers many customization options that allow you to tailor your coverage even more. Plus, it receives excellent customer satisfaction ratings.

Pros

  • 60-day workmanship guarantee

  • Excellent customer reviews on Trustpilot

  • Five-year plans available

Cons

  • Excludes coverage for pre-existing conditions

  • $50 cancellation fee

  • Relatively low coverage maximums

    • Appliance Guard (base plan): Covers kitchen and laundry appliances such as the refrigerator, oven, dishwasher, washer, and dryer

    • Systems Guard: Covers major home systems, including air conditioning, heating, ductwork, plumbing, and electrical

    • Total Home Guard: Covers all major home systems and essential appliances

    • Add-ons: Pool, spa, pumps (sump, well, ejector, grinder), septic system, central vacuum, limited roof leak, lighting fixtures, re-key, gutter cleaning, pest control, carpet cleaning, water softener, electronics, lawn sprinkler system, optional appliances, and more

First American Home Warranty: Best for luxury homes

First American Home Warranty has three primary plan tiers. Its premium bundle includes appliances and items other companies exclude, such as luxury or premium-brand appliances, with up to $7,000 in coverage per appliance. This warranty company also offers multiple add-ons, such as coverage for pool and spa equipment, septic systems, roof leaks, and well pumps.

Pros

  • Premium plan covers luxury appliances

  • No age limitations on systems or appliances

  • Good customer ratings on Trustpilot

Cons

  • Strict cancellation policy

  • Doesn’t cover pre-existing conditions

  • Unavailable in 15 U.S. states

    • Starter (base plan): Covers plumbing, electrical, heating, dishwasher, refrigerator, garbage disposal, oven, cooktop, and built-in microwave

    • Essential: Covers everything in the Starter plan plus laundry appliances, water heater, air conditioning, and garage door opener

    • Premium: Covers everything in the Essential plan plus luxury appliances, full garage door system, faucets, instant hot water dispenser, and more

    • Add-ons: Extra refrigeration appliances, pool and spa, roof leak repairs, septic system, well pump, water softener, and HVAC tune-up

Fidelity National Home Warranty: Best for add-ons

Fidelity National Home Warranty is one of the best plan choices for home warranty add-ons. In addition to providing several plans with increasing coverage levels, it offers roughly two dozen ways for homeowners to supplement their home protection.

Pros

  • Many optional add-ons

  • Doesn’t set age limits on certain items

  • Reasonably priced

Cons

  • Many online complaints about customer service quality

  • Service fees apply, even for denied claims

  • Available in only a handful of states

    • Standard (base plan): Covers plumbing, HVAC, electrical, kitchen appliances, built-in jetted bathtub, sump pump, toilets, water heater, recirculating hot water pump, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, telephone wiring, central vacuum system, garage door opener, ceiling fans, trash compactor, pest control, re-key, and more

    • Standard Plus: Covers everything in the Standard plan plus plumbing system, water heater, heating system, garage door opener, dishwasher, trash compactor, stove, built-in microwave, mismatched systems, and improper installations, repairs, or modifications

    • Comprehensive Plus: Covers everything in the Standard Plus plan plus a home improvement installation option and an air conditioning/evaporative cooler option

    • Enhanced Plan: Covers everything in the Comprehensive Plus plan plus a preseason HVAC tune-up option, smart home option, washer and dryer option, and kitchen refrigerator option

    • Enhanced Plus Plan: Covers everything in the Enhanced plan plus a manufacturer’s warranty items option, water softener/reverse osmosis water filtration system option, additional inaccessible/concrete-encased and external pipe leak coverage option, stoppages due to roots, water heater expansion tank, radiant hot water/steam heat, and code violation/modification

    • Add-ons: HVAC zone control, tune-ups (preseason HVAC, water heater, and garage door), pool, spa, ornamental fountain motor and pump, laundry appliances, refrigerators, outdoor kitchen, water softener, well pump, septic system, external pipe leak, roof leak repair, subterranean termite treatment, home improvement installation, smart home, emergency lodging, portable AC reimbursement, homeowners insurance deductible coverage, and more

Select Home Warranty: Best for roof coverage

Select Home Warranty offers basic, affordable home warranty plans in 46 states. You won’t need a home inspection to get coverage, and you can try it out risk-free for 30 days without a penalty if you decide to cancel. Select also offers free roof leak coverage with every plan, which many other companies offer only as a paid add-on.

Pros

  • Free roof coverage

  • 48-hour response time

  • Can cancel coverage within 30 days and receive a full refund

Cons

  • Unavailable in the District of Columbia, Iowa, Nevada, Washington, and Wisconsin

  • $75 cancellation fee after 30 days

  • Doesn’t cover manufacturer defects or pre-existing conditions

    • Bronze Care (base plan): Covers major kitchen and laundry appliances

    • Gold Care: Covers HVAC system, ductwork, electrical system, plumbing system, and water heater

    • Platinum Care: Covers HVAC system, ceiling fans, kitchen and laundry appliances, ductwork, electrical system, plumbing stoppage/system, water heater, and garage door opener

    • Add-ons: Central vacuum, lawn sprinkler system, pool, spa, roof leak, septic system, stand-alone freezer, sump pump, and well pump

What is a home warranty?

A home warranty is a service contract that helps pay replacement or repair costs for appliances and major home systems. You can buy one anytime and choose the coverage level that fits your needs, although it’s common to begin coverage when you buy a home.

After buying a plan, you’ll have a waiting period that typically lasts 30 days. Once the waiting period ends, you can start requesting repairs. Home warranty companies usually charge service call fees — ranging from around $50 to $150 — for each repair visit.

Most home warranties last one year, but some companies offer three- or five-year plans.

What home warranties cover

A home warranty policy covers appliances, home systems, and other items that stop working due to age, wear and tear, or mechanical issues. While the specific details vary by plan and company, warranties often cover:

  • HVAC systems

  • Electrical systems

  • Plumbing systems

  • Refrigerators

  • Dishwashers

  • Ovens

  • Washers and dryers

  • Water heaters

  • Garbage disposals

What home warranties don’t cover

Home warranty plans can protect your home’s systems and appliances, but they typically exclude the following:[1]

  • Damage covered by homeowners insurance: Home warranties cover wear and tear, mechanical breakdowns, and aging systems and appliances. In contrast, home insurance covers damage caused by natural disasters, theft, or accidents.[2]

  • Cosmetic damage: Home warranties don’t cover scratches, dents, chipped paint, or other surface-level imperfections.

  • Structural issues: Home warranties won’t pay to repair foundation issues such as cracks or settling.

  • Pre-existing issues or problems that develop during the waiting period: Home warranties typically exclude issues that existed before coverage started or developed during the waiting period.

  • Damages related to lack of maintenance: Home warranty companies often require service records showing regular maintenance — especially for major home system failures. If a system hasn’t been regularly serviced or maintained, a company may deny your claim.

Best home warranty FAQs

For additional information about home warranties, see the answers to frequently asked questions below.

  • What is the best home warranty?

    There’s no one “best” home warranty, and the best home warranty for you depends on your priorities and coverage needs. While some shoppers prefer only home systems coverage, others want more extensive coverage that includes appliance breakdowns.

  • Are home warranties worth the money?

    Yes. A home warranty may be worth the money — especially if you budget for monthly premiums rather than paying for contractor repairs out of pocket. But home warranties come with exclusions and limitations. For that reason, they might not be worthwhile if you have a newer home with appliances and home systems still under manufacturer warranty.[3]

  • What are the disadvantages of home warranties?

    Home warranties often contain exclusions, have set coverage caps, and charge a per-visit fee. You also run the risk of paying for coverage you’ll never use.

  • Can you purchase a home warranty at any time?

    Yes. You can purchase a home warranty at any time. But claim submission may not be allowed until you’ve completed a waiting period, which usually lasts 30 days.

Sources

  1. Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia. "Consumer Alert: Home Warranties."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "What is covered by standard homeowners insurance?."
  3. Federal Trade Commission Consumer Advice. "Warranties for New Homes."
