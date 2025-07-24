Select Home Warranty Review: Prices and Ratings (2025)

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
Select Home Warranty provides warranty coverage for most things a homeowner would want to protect in a home. It offers three plans for customers to choose from. Select also offers various add-on coverages, including well and sump pump, septic system, and pool equipment coverage.
Select Home Warranty earned customer review ratings of 1.49 out of 5 stars from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), a 2.4 rating on Trustpilot, and a 3.8 rating on ConsumerAffairs.
Here’s what you should know about Select Home Warranty, including different offerings and whether or not it’s the right option for you.
Quick Facts
Select Home Warranty offers 24/7 claims and a 48-hour response time.
The company has three plans, with options to protect appliances, home systems, or both.
Select Home Warranty has a $500 coverage limit on appliances.
Select Home Warranty at a glance
Select Home Warranty is a good option for homeowners looking for a straightforward, affordable home warranty. It offers three plans: Bronze Care, Gold Care, and Platinum Care. Bronze covers appliances, Gold protects systems, and Platinum includes coverage for both. It operates in every state and Washington, D.C.
Select Home Warranty has reasonably priced warranties, with its Platinum plan only slightly more expensive than the Bronze and Gold plans. The warranty company also offers free roof leak coverage with every plan, while many other companies only offer this coverage as a paid add-on.
Pros
24/7 claims
48-hour response time
30-day free trial
Cons
Low coverage limits for appliances
Limited add-ons
Excludes coverage for manufacturer defects
Select Home Warranty plans and coverage
Select Home Warranty offers three plans: Bronze Care, Gold Care, and Platinum Care.[1]
Bronze Care: Bronze Care focuses more on appliances, such as your dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, washer, dryer, and more. This is Select Home Warranty’s most basic plan, so it costs the least per month.
Gold Care: This plan covers your major home systems, including your heating, electrical, and plumbing systems. The Gold Care plan doesn’t include coverage for appliances.
Platinum Care: Platinum Care includes everything covered in the Bronze and Gold plans, with a few additions. It also includes plumbing stoppage, garage door openers, and ceiling fan coverage. It typically costs more per month than the other two plan options.
See how the coverage between plans differs in the table below:
Covered Item
Bronze Care
Gold Care
Platinum Care
AC, cooling
𝗫
✔
✔
Heating system
𝗫
✔
✔
Plumbing system
𝗫
✔
✔
Electrical system
𝗫
✔
✔
Water heater
𝗫
✔
✔
Ductwork
𝗫
✔
✔
Plumbing stoppage
𝗫
𝗫
✔
Clothes washer
✔
𝗫
✔
Garbage disposal
✔
𝗫
✔
Refrigerator
✔
𝗫
✔
Stove/oven
✔
𝗫
✔
Microwave oven (Built-in)
✔
𝗫
✔
Cooktop
✔
𝗫
✔
Dishwasher
✔
𝗫
✔
Clothes dryer
✔
𝗫
✔
Garage door opener
𝗫
𝗫
✔
Ceiling fan
𝗫
𝗫
✔
What does Select Home Warranty not cover?
Select Home Warranty won’t cover everything that goes wrong in your home. For example, it won’t cover secondary damage. It might cover an appliance leak, but Select Home Warranty doesn’t cover any resulting water or mold damage. It also won’t cover damage due to structural defects of your home or things that break from “acts of nature.”
Select Home Warranty also excludes coverage for manufacturer defects, so if your dishwasher breaks due to an issue with the production of the unit, your warranty won’t cover the repair or replacement cost. Similarly, it won’t cover any damages due to incorrect installation.[2]
Coverage and payout limitations of Select Home Warranty
Select Home Warranty has varying coverage and payout limitations for covered damages. Even if your warranty covers an item, you may still be on the hook for some costs.[3]
Here are Select Home Warranty’s coverage limitations:
Appliances, electrical, and plumbing systems have a limit of $500 per item per year.
Add-ons, like pool and spa equipment, have a limit of $400 per item per year.
Freon replacement has a limit of $200 per year.
How customers feel about Select Home Warranty
Customers have left mixed reviews online about Select Home Warranty. The home warranty company earned a low rating of 1.49 out of 5 on the BBB and a slightly higher rating of 2.4 out of 5 on Trustpilot. It has a higher customer rating on ConsumerAffairs, where it earned 3.8 out of 5 stars.
Generally, satisfied customers appreciate the company’s helpful customer service representatives and the option to customize plans. Dissatisfied customers cite frustration with the quality of contractors and remaining out-of-pocket expenses.
Where Select Home Warranty stands out
The customers who were happy with Select Home Warranty often cited fast, polite, and efficient service. Other customers highlighted the ability to customize warranty plans and helpful sales representatives. One customer was pleased that they didn’t have to purchase multiple add-ons to ensure coverage for their important systems.
Here’s an overview of what positive reviews tend to highlight:
Easy sign-up process
Quick service
Comprehensive coverage
Where Select Home Warranty falls short
While Select Home Warranty receives some positive feedback, quite a bit of it is negative. Customers expressed frustration at the company’s inability to connect them with good contractors and at still having to cover some out-of-pocket expenses. Some users on Reddit also complained about misleading offerings and unfair claim denials.
Here’s an overview of what many of the negative reviews focus on:
$75 cancellation fee
Frustrating repair process
Bad claims experience
How Select Home Warranty compares to other companies
Let’s take a look at how Select Home Warranty stacks up to some other home warranty companies. Below, you can see how American Home Shield and Choice Home Warranty compare.
Select Home Warranty vs. American Home Shield
Select Home Warranty and American Home Shield are comparable in a couple of regards, with both offering 48-hour response times and earning B-ratings from the BBB. Select has a lower service fee and a longer workmanship guarantee, but American Home Shield has a lower floor for monthly costs and a higher appliance coverage limit.
Both home warranty companies earned 3.8 out of 5 stars on ConsumerAffairs, but American Home Shield earned 4.2 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot, while Select Home Warranty only earned 2.4. The best choice for you depends on your coverage needs and home.
Factor
Select Home Warranty
American Home Shield
Monthly cost
$40–$70
$30–$90
BBB rating
B
B
Service fee
$75–$100
$100 or $125
Response time
Within 48 hours
Within 48 hours
Workmanship guarantee
Yes, 60-day
Yes, 30-day
Appliance coverage limit
$500 per item per year
$2,000–$4,000
Select Home Warranty vs. Choice Home Warranty
Select Home Warranty and Choice Home Warranty are similar in a few ways. Both companies have similar pricing, B ratings from the BBB, and a 48-hour response time. While Select offers a lower floor for service fees, Choice has a longer workmanship guarantee and a higher appliance coverage limit.
Choice Home Warranty also has higher customer reviews than Select Home Warranty. It earned 4 out of 5 stars on both ConsumerAffairs and Trustpilot, while Select earned a 3.8 and 2.4 on each site, respectively. Ultimately, the right choice depends on your home and coverage needs.
See more about how the two companies match up in the table below.
Factor
Select Home Warranty
Choice Home Warranty
Monthly cost
$40–$70
$40–$60
BBB rating
B
B
Service fee
$75–$100
$100
Response time
Within 48 hours
Within 48 hours
Workmanship guarantee
Yes, 60-day
Yes, 90 days for parts and 60 days for labor
Appliance coverage limit
$500 per item per year
$3,000 per year
How to file a home warranty claim with Select Home Warranty
Filing a claim with Select Home Warranty is straightforward. Follow the steps below to begin your claims process:
1. Check your policy
Before filing a claim, make sure your warranty will cover the damage.
2. Document the damage
Take photos and videos of the damage to include with your claim.
3. File your claim
You can file a claim with Select by calling 1 (855) 267-3532, emailing [email protected], or filing online on the company’s website. Don’t attempt any repairs before filing your claim.
4. Schedule a visit
If the company approves your claim, you’ll need to pick a time for a contractor to come by and fix the issue. Select responds within 48 hours.
5. Pay the fee
You’ll need to pay your service fee at the time of service. With Select Home Warranty, your service fee will typically be between $75 and $100.
Select Home Warranty FAQs
The following information can help you decide whether Select Home Warranty is right for you and answer your remaining questions.
What’s the average cost of Select Home Warranty?
The average cost of Select Home Warranty ranges between $40 and $70 per month. The monthly price depends on various factors, such as your home’s age and condition, your appliances and systems, and repair and replacement costs in your area.
Who owns Select Home Warranty?
Select Home Warranty is a privately held company. Joseph Scott Shrem is the company’s owner and CEO. XPD Warranty Group, Inc., is an alternate name for the company.
Which company has the best home warranty?
The company with the best home warranty will depend on your needs, budget, and home. Every homeowner is different, so the best home warranty company will look different depending on several factors. But Liberty Home Guard and First American Home Warranty are two of the best home warranty companies. It’s crucial that you compare options before buying.
What does Select Home Warranty cover?
What Select Home Warranty covers depends on your plan. The Bronze Care plan covers mostly appliances, such as your refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher, while the Gold Care plan focuses on your home systems, such as heating, electrical, and plumbing. Platinum Care covers everything in the Bronze and Gold plans.
Are home warranties worth it?
It depends on your situation. If you’re living in an older home with old appliances and systems more likely to break, a home warranty could be worth it. But if you’re in a newer home or feel comfortable that you can pay repair or replacement costs out of pocket, then home warranties aren’t usually worth it.
Danny is a Brooklyn-based writer with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance. A former editor at Insurify, he specializes in auto, home, and pet insurance. He works to translate his insurance expertise into digestible, easy-to-understand content for drivers, homeowners, and pet owners alike.
Danny has been a contributor at Insurify since March 2022.