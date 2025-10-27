Carley Clark is a freelance financial writer based in Michigan. She has written for several well-known brands, including Benzinga, CNN Underscored, GOBankingRates, and FinanceBuzz. Carley earned her bachelor’s degree in business from Spring Arbor University in 2018 and later worked as a revenue auditor for a casino before transitioning to writing. Outside of work, she enjoys reading, playing video games, and going for walks with her dog.
With the new year approaching, you may be wondering when the open enrollment period is for health insurance. It depends on whether you’re buying through the marketplace, Medicare, or your employer, since each has its own rules.
Open enrollment is a limited annual window when you can buy or change coverage without a qualifying life event, such as marriage or having a baby.
Because of the Affordable Care Act, insurers can’t deny you coverage based on your health history or pre-existing conditions. Open enrollment helps ensure people don’t wait until they’re sick to enroll in a health insurance plan.[1]
Here’s what you need to know about enrollment dates, how to sign up, and what happens if you miss the deadline.
Missing open enrollment could leave you uninsured until the following year.
State-run marketplace open enrollment dates may differ from the federal open enrollment period.
Employer open enrollment periods typically last two to four weeks in the fall.
When is open enrollment for marketplace health insurance?
The open enrollment period (OEP) for the federal marketplace runs from Nov. 1 to Jan. 15 each year. If you enroll by Dec. 15, your coverage will begin Jan. 1. Enrolling later means your coverage starts on Feb. 1.[2]
Most states use the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace at HealthCare.gov. But some operate their own exchanges. State marketplaces can have a longer or shorter enrollment window, so always check your state’s exchange for exact dates.
The timing is especially important for young adults choosing their first plan or anyone new to the health insurance exchange. Missing the deadline usually means you can’t enroll until the next year unless specific life changes qualify you for a special enrollment period (SEP).
Open Enrollment Begins
Last Day for Jan. 1 Coverage
Final Deadline
|Nov. 1, 2025
|Dec. 15, 2025
|Jan. 15, 2026
Open enrollment deadlines by state
States with their own health insurance marketplace may shorten or extend the open enrollment window. Adjusting deadlines could align the dates with employer open enrollment periods (OEPs), give residents more time to shop for plans, and increase the number of healthy enrollees. Enrollment statistics show that longer OEPs could result in more sign-ups.
The table below shows states with deadlines that differ from the federal marketplace. If your state isn’t listed in this table, your marketplace open enrollment period is the same as the federal OEP: Nov. 1 to Jan. 15.
State
Open Enrollment Begins
Open Enrollment Closes
|California
|Nov. 1, 2025
|Jan. 31, 2026
|Washington, D.C.
|Nov. 1, 2025
|Jan. 31, 2026
|Idaho
|Oct. 15, 2025
|Dec. 16, 2025
|Kentucky
|Nov. 1, 2025
|Jan. 16, 2026
|Massachusetts
|Nov. 1, 2025
|Jan. 23, 2026
|New Jersey
|Nov. 1, 2025
|Jan. 31, 2026
|New York
|Nov. 1, 2025
|Jan. 31, 2026
|Rhode Island
|Nov. 1, 2025
|Jan. 31, 2026
When is open enrollment for employer-sponsored health insurance?
Employer-sponsored health insurance usually has its own enrollment schedules, which each company sets. Most employers hold open enrollment in the fall, generally lasting around two to four weeks.
During this time, you can choose or decline your employer’s coverage, add dependents, or make other changes to your benefits. If you miss open enrollment, you may have to wait until next year unless you have a qualifying life event.
Always check with your HR team or benefits portal to find out your employer’s open enrollment period. This is especially important for recent graduates or first-time professionals who may be more likely to overlook the deadline.
Medicare open enrollment, when you can make changes to your existing Medicare coverage, is Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 every year. Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) don’t have enrollment periods. You can apply for them at any time.
Why health insurance has open enrollment periods
Holding open enrollment periods — rather than allowing year-round sign-ups — encourages people to get coverage before they get sick. Without deadlines, many might wait until they need care to buy health insurance.
When both healthy and sick people enroll simultaneously, insurance companies spread risk more evenly. This balance keeps premiums stable, preventing sudden spikes in health insurance costs.
Open enrollment also makes it easier for employees to compare plan options and access health insurance resources. With more than 27 million people uninsured, deadlines create urgency and push more people to buy coverage.
How to enroll during health insurance open enrollment
You can buy health insurance through official enrollment websites, by phone, with a licensed agent, or through your company’s benefit portal. To apply, you’ll typically need your:
Social Security number
Household size and income
Current list of healthcare providers
Address and ZIP code
Having this enrollment information ready can make the process smoother and make it easier to compare plans. Let’s look at the specific steps for health insurance open enrollment.
Marketplace enrollment steps
The steps can vary by state, but here’s how marketplace open enrollment usually works:
Create an account or log in through official enrollment websites like HealthCare.gov.
Compare coverage to evaluate your health insurance plan options, including different coverage levels such as Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum plans.
Estimate subsidies by entering your income and household size. This determines your eligibility for a tax credit or other subsidies that lower your monthly premium.
Choose a plan that fits your needs for coverage and health insurance costs, including premium, copays, and deductible.
Pay the first premium to activate your marketplace coverage.
If you run into problems, you can contact the marketplace call center. You can also submit an enrollment request through a certified enrollment partner or a paper application sent by mail.
Employer plan enrollment steps
Each employer may have its own procedure, but most use a similar process:
Find out from your HR team what your company’s open enrollment dates are.
Review your coverage options by reading the plan summary descriptions. Some employers offer more than one plan.
Confirm whether your current healthcare providers are in network.
Estimate your annual costs, including your premium, copays, and deductible, to see which health insurance plans make the most sense.
Decide whether you’ll use a flexible spending account (FSA) or health savings account (HSA), if eligible, to set aside pre-tax dollars for medical expenses.
Finalize your choices in your employer’s HR system.
What if you miss open enrollment?
If you miss open enrollment, you typically can’t buy an ACA plan or change your employer coverage until the next enrollment period. While there’s no monetary enrollment penalty if you miss the deadline, it could mean you’ll go an entire year without coverage.
In some cases, you may qualify for a special enrollment period (SEP) if you experience a qualifying life event, such as getting married or moving.
Losing employer-sponsored coverage can also trigger an SEP, letting you sign up for marketplace coverage, COBRA, or a new employer plan. If you don’t qualify, you could try applying for Medicaid or CHIP if you meet specific eligibility and income requirements.
Open enrollment FAQs
If you’re still unsure of when your open enrollment period is and what you should do, here are some answers to commonly asked questions that may help.
What is the open enrollment period for Obamacare?
The federal health insurance marketplace OEP is from Nov. 1 to Jan. 15. You may receive marketplace notices reminding you of deadlines and coverage options. State-run exchanges may have different dates.
Does Medicare open enrollment happen every year?
Yes. Medicare open enrollment starts Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 7 each year. During this enrollment window, you can sign up, change, or renew your coverage.
Why is open enrollment only two weeks?
Open enrollment periods vary, so they aren’t always just two weeks. ACA marketplace plan OEPs can be six weeks or longer. And employers set their own enrollment schedules, often between two and four weeks.
What can you do if you miss your employer’s open enrollment period?
If you miss the deadline, your HR team generally can’t process an enrollment request until the next renewal period. The only exception is if you have a qualifying life event that triggers special enrollment.
What qualifies you for a special enrollment period?
Certain life changes could trigger a special enrollment period. Examples of a qualifying life event include losing your health coverage, getting married, having a baby, and changing residence.
