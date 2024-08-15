>Health Insurance

More Than 27 Million Now Without Health Insurance, Reversing Record Lows

8% of the population lacks healthcare coverage, according to CDC.

Chris Schafer
Written byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferSenior Editor

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Edited byEvelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
John Leach
Reviewed byJohn Leach
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo

Published August 15, 2024 at 12:00 PM PDT | Reading time: 1 minutes

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Insurify partners with top insurance companies to provide a comprehensive comparison experience. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners. Check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, how we make money, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.

Share

Table of contents

Table of contentsexpand/collapse

More than 8% of the U.S. population didn’t have health insurance in the first three months of 2024, according to findings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) quarterly National Health Interview Survey. That percentage equates to 27.1 million Americans and marks the first notable increase in uninsured citizens since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The percentage of uninsured Americans in the first quarter of 2023 was 7.7%, according to the CDC. The 2023 figure was one of four consecutive quarters in which the percentage of uninsured Americans fell below 8%.

While 2024 numbers have broken the streak and mark an increase, the CDC says this rising total is not yet “statistically significant,” adding that future quarterly surveys will paint a more accurate picture of health insurance use in the United States.

Why the increase?

The number of uninsured Americans climbed to 10.3% in the months before the COVID-19 pandemic. However, numbers dropped during the pandemic and remained on a lower trajectory until 2024’s recent upswing.

Experts have credited pandemic-era healthcare changes with significantly reducing that number, particularly a moratorium placed on states reverifying Medicaid eligibility requirements. This moratorium prevented habitual churn and stopped many otherwise eligible individuals from being displaced from state health insurance programs.

However, the moratorium is over and most states are expected to return to standard Medicaid reviews by the end of August.


What’s next? Increase may be start of disturbing trend

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services forecasts that the return of eligibility checks, otherwise known as Medicaid unwinding, and the conclusion of COVID-related temporary subsidies will cause the number of uninsured Americans to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2026.

The Congressional Budget Office shares a similar view, adding that the influx of new immigrants will also drive the nation’s uninsured population higher.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/3228x4804/58bc3b6a9f/adobestock_482428099-meijer-blue-cross-partnership.jpeg

    Meijer/Blue Cross Collab Latest Example of Retail-Healthcare Partnerships

    Groceries and Medicare plans will be available in one convenient spot. Read more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/1856x1392/c6c2d006bc/woman-at-doctor-orange.png

    When Does Health Insurance Expire After Leaving a Job?

    Most employers end coverage on the last day you work, or extend it to the last day of the last month in which you worked. Learn more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/1856x1392/34591a89af/woman-with-documents-orange.png

    How to Use Good RX

    You can use GoodRX to get free discounts for prescription medication, but you can't combine the coupons with insurance. Keep reading.

Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferSenior Editor

Chris is Insurify’s Senior Editor for home insurance. He’s a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more. He is passionate about breaking down complex subject material to make important information accessible to everyone. 

Chris began his career as a journalist, managing two weekly newspapers, then moving into marketing and content marketing roles. Before joining Insurify, Chris served as the content strategy manager at Siteimprove and as the content manager at Brandpoint, where he managed a team of content creators. 

Away from work, Chris is an active hockey player and proud father of two rambunctious little girls. Chris holds a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in mass communications from the University of Minnesota. 

Learn More
linkedin
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Edited byEvelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
John Leach
Reviewed byJohn LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo