Meijer/Blue Cross Collaboration Latest Example of Retail-Healthcare Partnerships

Groceries and Medicare plans will be available in one convenient spot.

Chris Schafer
Written byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferSenior Editor

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Edited byEvelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo

Published October 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM PDT | Reading time: 1 minutes

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Insurify partners with top insurance companies to provide a comprehensive comparison experience. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners. Check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, how we make money, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.

Share

Michigan consumers accustomed to going to Meijer for groceries and home goods can now add Medicare plans to their shopping list. This is thanks to the retailer’s newly announced partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Michigan.

The partnership provides eligible consumers access to the Medicare Plus Blue PPO + Meijer plan. The coverage offers a $0 monthly premium, a $0 annual deductible, $0 primary care visits, and no copay for several generic prescription drugs. The plan also includes a $660 annual allowance that policyholders can spend across 120 Meijer stores in Michigan to purchase healthy foods as well as health services.

Expanding on current offerings

Meijer already offers several health and wellness solutions, but the partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Michigan allows the retail giant to expand its offerings to include Medicare, vision, and dental coverages. This change comes right as Medicare Open Enrollment begins (Oct. 15 to Dec. 7).

The next step in a continuing trend

While the partnership represents the first foray for Meijer into the health insurance market, the Michigan-based grocer is hardly the first retailer to pursue such opportunities. Walgreens and United Healthcare have partnered in certain regions, while Walmart has partnered with Anthem to support senior consumers.

What’s next?

Partnerships between retailers and healthcare companies show no signs of letting up. As retailers continue to seek ways to make their stores a destination, consumers should expect additional opportunities to truly realize one-stop shopping when they head to the store.

Related articles

Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferSenior Editor

Chris is Insurify’s Senior Editor for home insurance. He’s a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more. He is passionate about breaking down complex subject material to make important information accessible to everyone. 

Chris began his career as a journalist, managing two weekly newspapers, then moving into marketing and content marketing roles. Before joining Insurify, Chris served as the content strategy manager at Siteimprove and as the content manager at Brandpoint, where he managed a team of content creators. 

Away from work, Chris is an active hockey player and proud father of two rambunctious little girls. Chris holds a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in mass communications from the University of Minnesota. 

Learn More
linkedin
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Edited byEvelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo