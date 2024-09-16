Many Oregonians to Face Higher Health Insurance Costs in 2025

The impact for individuals and small businesses by the numbers

Oregon residents who buy their health insurance through the state’s individual market can expect a premium increase of roughly 8% in 2025. And some options, like PacificSource Health Plans, received approval for an 11.1% increase.

This means a 40-year-old living in Portland will now have to pay $573 per month for Silver Coverage from PacificSource, the Oregon Division of Financial Regulation (DFR) said.

Silver Coverage provides mid-level health insurance benefits.

PacificSource cited increased medical and pharmaceutical costs as the reason for its filing an increase request.

The Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Northwest secured the smallest rate increase, for individual filers, at 5%. A 40-year-old living in Portland will pay a monthly premium of $486 for Silver Coverage from the Kaiser Foundation in 2025, according to DFR data.

Average rate approvals for the small business market were far more volatile, topping out with a 16.3% rate increase for Providence Health Plan. PacificSource secured the smallest rate increase for the small business market, at 5.7%.

Providence’s dramatic increase looks to keep the insurer in line with market prices. For comparison, a 40-year-old living in Portland will now pay $467 per month for coverage from Providence, compared to a monthly premium of $459 from PacificSource in 2025.