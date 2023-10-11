More Americans are seeking out therapists, but finding a provider is an arduous process, made more difficult by outdated insurer directories. Dozens of phone calls to providers often yield no response, and would-be patients are discouraged from finding help.

In a recent investigation, The Seattle Times contacted 400 therapists from Premera Blue Cross, Regence BlueShield, UnitedHealthcare, and Molina Healthcare directories across different Seattle ZIP codes. Only 32 of the 400 therapists confirmed openings. Of that group, 13 required a referral.

For those with health insurance who can afford therapy, simply finding a provider to begin that journey can be a monumental hurdle.

Thirty-eight therapists told The Seattle Times they weren’t accepting new patients, but in many cases, providers didn’t respond, effectively ghosting the paper. The problem with “ghost therapists” isn’t new, but it’s growing.