How To Save Money With The SLMB Program

What Does SLMB Mean?
SLMB stands for Specified Low-Income Medicare Beneficiary. The SLMB Program is a Medicare Savings Program designed to assist individuals who have low income and struggle to meet the regular costs of healthcare. In its current form, those who qualify for the SLMB Program will have their Medicare Part B Premiums totally covered, in addition to automatically qualifying them for the Medicare Part D Extra Help Program.
The SLMB Program is a Medicare Savings Program that assists individuals who have low-income but are not below the Federal Poverty Line. To qualify you must meet income and asset limits (more below).
When it comes to eligibility requirements, you should pay attention to the income limits that could affect whether you qualify for SLMB:
You must have an annual income between 100 and 120 percent of the Federal Poverty Level ( FPL ).
Your total resources must be equal to or below two times the standard allowed by the SSI program.
Countable resources include money in your checking or savings accounts, stocks, mutual funds, and bonds.
Your primary home, any household items, one vehicle, a burial plot, and up to $1,500 worth of burial expenses (if that’s been set aside) do not count toward your total resources.
If you are an individual, your monthly income must be lower than $1,296, and your total resources must be lower than $7,860.
For married couples, your monthly income must be lower than $1,744, and your total resources must be lower than $11,800.
It should be noted that these requirements are specific to the 48 contiguous states, as both Alaska and Hawaii have slightly higher income limits than the rest of the country. Also, be aware that the FPL can change from year to year, altering the income and asset limits.
For more information regarding SLMB eligibility or income/ resource limits, please contact your local Medicaid office or call the Social Security Administration at 1 (800) 772-1213 (1 (800) 325-0778 for TTY users). There are also resources available at Medicare.gov. Alternatively, you can speak with one of our licensed insurance agents who can provide objective assistance, free of charge. Give us a call at 1-844-965-1378 (TTY 711) Monday-Friday 8am – 8pm ET.
If you’re unsure whether you would qualify for the SLMB program, you’ve got nothing to lose by applying anyway. In some cases, individuals can still qualify for SLMB or another assistance program even if their income and/or assets exceed the established limits. Don’t be discouraged.