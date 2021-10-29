Medicare Premiums & Tax Deductions: Here’s How To Save Big

Medicare and Tax Deductions

Before Medicare, you likely had health insurance through an employer. Back then, your premiums were mostly likely deducted pre-tax. That means that they were taken out before your income was assessed for taxes. In other words, your premiums were automatically deducted from your taxable income (yay!)

Though Medicare premiums are tax-deductible, they’re not automatically deducted. That means you’ll have to deduct them come tax season. But, not everyone will find the deduction worth the trouble (more on this below).

Are Medicare Premiums Deductible? Any Medicare premiums you paid in 2020 are tax-deductible because they’re considered medical expenses. However, deducting medical expenses on your tax return is a bit complicated. As a general rule, only people with medical expenses that exceeded 7.4% of their Adjusted Gross Income should deduct Medicare expenses from their taxes.

The Medical Expense Tax Deduction

Qualifying medical expenses are tax-deductible on your income tax return. That includes health insurance premiums, such as Medicare premiums. The catch is that medical expenses are an “itemized deduction.”

When you file your 2020 tax return, you’ll have the option between a standard and an itemized deduction. The standard deduction is a predetermined amount that you can deduct from your income to reduce your taxes, and it is based on your filing status (single, married filing jointly, head of household, etc.).

The alternative is to decline the standard deduction in favor of itemizing. That means you add up all your qualified itemized deductions and claim that amount. Itemized deductions include:

Medical expenses

Mortgage interest

State income taxes

You total your itemized deductions on the Schedule A tax form.

To claim the medical expenses deduction, including Medicare premiums, you’ll need to itemize deductions. Don’t take the standard deduction.

This is appropriate for you if the total of your itemized deductions is greater than the standard deduction.

An Important Note on Itemized Deductions

Unlike most itemized deductions, the medical expense deduction has a threshold. You can only deduct medical expenses that are more than 7.5 percent of your adjusted gross income (AGI) for the year.

For example, if your AGI for 2020 was $50,000, your threshold would be at $3,750. So if your medical expenses were $5,000 for 2020, you’d actually deduct $5,000 minus $3,750, which comes to $1,250.