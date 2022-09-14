>Seguros de Autos>Texas

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Grand Prairie, Texas (2024)

State Farm offers the most affordable car insurance in Grand Prairie, with liability rates of $43 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Texas

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $35/mes para solo responsabilidad y $58/mes para cobertura total en Texas.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Grand Prairie is home to more than 175,000 people and sits between Dallas and Fort Worth. The city’s proximity to Dallas and Fort Worth means it has plenty of drivers on the road, which typically leads to slightly higher auto insurance rates.

The average rate for car insurance coverage in Grand Prairie is $204 per month, compared to the Texas state average of $184 per month. However, your rates could be lower depending on the choices you make.

Comparing car insurance quotes from multiple companies can help Grand Prairie drivers save.

Datos Breves

  • Full-coverage car insurance costs an average of $276 per month in Grand Prairie; liability averages $132 per month.

  • Texas allows insurers to review your credit history before assigning rates.

  • Grand Prairie recorded 3,294 motor vehicle accidents in 2022, according to Texas Department of Transportation data.[1]

Cheapest car insurance companies in Grand Prairie

Your ideal insurance policy is one that best matches your unique needs and situation, all at a rate you can afford. That’s why it’s important to compare quotes from several insurers. This process allows you to see how each company’s plan differs and identify areas where you can save money.

As you begin this process, keep these leading insurers in mind.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
State Farm4.5$64$38Low rates
GEICO4.2$69$42Discounts
Allstate4.2$90$54Bundling
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for low rates: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$43/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$71/mo

State Farm has grown from a one-person operation selling insurance inside farm bureaus to one of the largest insurance companies in the United States. It has also expanded its services to include financial products alongside insurance products. State Farm’s growth is due to many things, including its customer service and its ability to offer low rates in communities like Grand Prairie.

Ventajas

  • Offers coverage for rideshare vehicles and drivers

  • Drivers can access their policies via mobile app

Contras

  • Charges higher rates for people with incidents on their records

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for discounts: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$47/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$78/mo

GEICO is the third-largest auto insurance company in the United States. Founded in 1936 by Leo and Lilian Goodwin, GEICO initially focused on providing insurance to government employees. Today, GEICO holds more than 17 million policies on more than 28 million vehicles.

GEICO was the first company to allow customers to purchase insurance policies on a mobile format and operates in all 50 states as of 2009. GEICO offers drivers several discounts, including for safe driving, good students, multi-vehicle, multi-policy, being a member of the military, being a federal employee, and more.

Ventajas

  • Offers competitive rates compared to other companies

  • Industry-leading mobile app

Contras

  • Doesn’t offer bundling of life insurance and auto insurance policies

  • Doesn’t offer rideshare insurance or gap insurance products

Read our GEICO review
Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

Best insurer for bundling: Allstate

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$60/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$100/mo

Allstate opened its doors at the height of the Great Depression in 1931. In the first decade, the company had more than 100,000 customers. Today, Allstate offers a range of products, including auto, homeowners, business, and pet insurance, allowing you to bundle policies like home and auto, renters and auto, or renters and motorcycle insurance to save even more.

Ventajas

  • Offers both traditional and pay-per-mile insurance options

  • Has an A+ rating from AM Best

Contras

  • Low customer satisfaction scores

  • Average rates compared to other insurers

Read our Allstate review
Carolyn - April 24, 2024
Verified

Change in Agency, Considering Switch

I've been with Allstate at the Welsh agency for the past 5 years and the service has been very good. However, since the retirement of my agent, I haven't had the same personal experience with the Carlisle agency and am considering switching to another company.
James - April 23, 2024
Verified

Recommend Allstate

Other than continually raising my rate, I consider them very good.
James - April 22, 2024
Verified

Good

Very good but expensive.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Grand Prairie

As you look for a new policy, you should know your insurance company will consider your age, driving history, miles driven per year, where you live, and more when setting your rates. While some of these factors are out of your control, you can do some things to secure the lowest rates possible, including:

  • Compare the cost of full-coverage and state-minimum policies. The price difference may not be large, and you could have extra coverage for a few dollars more per month.

  • Combine your renters insurance and auto policy. You can also get a discount by bundling your home and auto or multiple vehicle policies.

  • Don’t just look at the premium cost. You should compare the different rates of the policies and the coverage options at multiple insurance companies. Don’t forget to check discount options and customer service ratings.

  • Consider paying your insurance twice per year. You can save money with a lump sum payment for your policy every six months.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Grand Prairie

Rates start at $43 per month for liability policies

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Grand Prairie: State Farm

Liability policies pay for property damages and medical care for the other parties in an accident you cause. In Texas, these policies don’t protect your vehicle. As such, they’re generally the most affordable insurance policy type.

The average rate for liability-only coverage in Grand Prairie is $132 per month, and you can see a collection of quotes offered by top insurers in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm43
GEICO47
Hugo59
Mile Auto59
Allstate60
USAA77
Safeco89
Nationwide101
Mercury104
Midvale Home & Auto108
Progressive108
Dairyland115
Clearcover118
Chubb130
National General134
Liberty Mutual139
Elephant141
Commonwealth Casualty145
Direct Auto147
21st Century150
The General163
GAINSCO165
Bristol West181
State Auto194
AssuranceAmerica202
Infinity210
Foremost239
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Grand Prairie: State Farm

Full-coverage auto insurance offers more protection than liability insurance. In addition to covering damages to the other party in a car accident, full coverage provides additional financial protection for you, your passengers, and your property.

The state of Texas requires liability coverage, but full coverage is optional. However, if you lease or finance your vehicle, the leasing company or lender will likely require you to have full coverage.

The average rate for full coverage in Grand Prairie is $276 per month. The table below lists insurance companies with the lowest quotes for full-coverage policies.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm71
GEICO78
Allstate100
Mile Auto118
USAA126
Clearcover155
Hugo160
Mercury165
Travelers177
Nationwide181
Progressive191
Midvale Home & Auto192
Safeco192
Chubb215
Elephant230
21st Century248
AssuranceAmerica262
Liberty Mutual284
Direct Auto290
Dairyland292
National General296
Infinity320
The General329
Bristol West341
State Auto356
GAINSCO358
Commonwealth Casualty373
Foremost481
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Grand Prairie car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Texas

Texas is an at-fault state, meaning drivers are responsible for paying for accidents they cause. Drivers without insurance face a fine between $175 and $350, plus an annual surcharge of $350 each year for three years.[2] Drivers with multiple infractions for not having insurance face fines of up to $1,000. Drivers with repeat offenses may also be required to provide proof of coverage. Failure to comply could result in up to six months in jail.

The chart below outlines the minimum coverage requirements your insurance must meet for you to drive legally in Texas.

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000

While the chart above outlines the state-required insurance minimums, you can always improve your coverage with optional policies like the following:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for damages to your vehicle if it’s in a car accident. Collision is a central component of a full-coverage policy.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for damages resulting from fire, storms, theft, or vandalism, among other things. This coverage is also part of a full-coverage policy.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays for property damage and medical treatment that isn’t covered because the at-fault driver has no insurance or not enough insurance. In addition, this type of coverage may pay for lost wages and pain and suffering.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Personal injury protection coverage

    Personal injury protection pays for medical bills and up to 80% of your lost income, plus the cost of a caregiver if necessary. All Texas auto policies include a minimum of $2,500 in PIP unless you opt out in writing.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Roadside assistance and towing covers the cost of towing your vehicle to a repair shop, changing a flat tire, and other roadside emergencies.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Car insurance companies may charge higher rates for drivers with moving violations on their records. Incidents typically refer to at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, moving violations, and DUIs. Insurers view these incidents as an indication of future risky behavior, and you can see how each incident type affects average quotes in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
State Farm43545870
GEICO47606577
Hugo59848189
Mile Auto598490100
Allstate60778298
USAA7799106126
Safeco89124133145
Nationwide101131140165
Mercury104154163174
Progressive108144154176
Dairyland115153161187
Clearcover118163192192
Chubb130169180212
National General134173187218
Liberty Mutual139192204227
Elephant141182196230
Commonwealth Casualty145181200212
Direct Auto147194208240
21st Century150200212245
The General163217231266
GAINSCO165207223269
Bristol West181237248295
AssuranceAmerica202276289329
Infinity210277277342
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

A driver’s age is another major factor affecting how insurance companies set rates. Teen drivers pay some of the highest rates because they’re at the highest risk of accidents that result in injuries and deaths, according to the CDC.[3]

Insurance rates typically drop for drivers around age 35 before rising again around age 70. This is to account for increased risks that come with age, including physical limitations and medical issues.

The table below showcases how auto insurance quotes vary based on a driver’s age.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$441
20s$306
30s$225
40s$201
50s$176
60s$165
70s$179
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Grand Prairie

Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Grand Prairie car insurance quotes by credit tier

Texas law allows insurance companies to consider a driver’s credit history when setting rates for car insurance. However, the state has mandates that prevent a company from refusing coverage based only on your credit.

Insurance companies use your credit report to create an insurance score. Drivers with excellent or good credit qualify for lower rates and discounts. Insurance companies view drivers with poor credit as a higher risk and charge them higher premiums.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Grand Prairie car insurance FAQs

Looking for more information to help you secure the lowest car insurance rates in Grand Prairie? Consult the answers below.

  • How much is car insurance in Grand Prairie?

    The average rate for car insurance in Grand Prairie is $204 per month. The average rate for liability-only coverage is $132, and the average rate for full coverage is $276 per month.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Grand Prairie?

    State Farm offers the most affordable car insurance in Grand Prairie, with a rate of $43 per month. GEICO and Hugo also offer low rates in the area, with liability quotes starting at $47 and $59, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Grand Prairie?

    State Farm, GEICO, and Allstate are recognized as three of the leading insurers in Grand Prairie. These national insurers are well known for offering competitive rates in the area, and each has been recognized for its customer service, financial stability, and number of discounts and bundling options it offers.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Texas Department of Transportation. "Crashes and Injuries, Cities and Towns."
  2. Texas.gov. "Transportation Code."
  3. CDC. "Teen Drivers and Passengers: Get the Facts."

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers