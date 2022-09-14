Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Pennsylvania
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $32/mes para solo responsabilidad y $72/mes para cobertura total en Pennsylvania.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
If you’re lucky enough to live in Erie, Pennsylvania, you know how beautiful it can be. And you also know how treacherous it can be to drive beside the windswept snow banks and on the slippery streets in winter. This is why it’s important to find good car insurance at an affordable price.
Thankfully, car insurance is relatively affordable for most Erie residents, averaging $98 per month for liability-only coverage and $166 for full coverage. The statewide average, by contrast, is $92 per month for liability-only insurance and $194 per month for full coverage.
Erie, Pennsylvania, is home to the Erie Insurance company — also one of the top-rated insurers for local residents.
A minimum-liability policy in Erie includes coverage of $15,000 for bodily injury (up to $30,000 per accident) and $5,000 for property damage.[1]
Pennsylvania allows for limited-tort or full-tort liability policies, which affect the degree to which you can sue the party responsible for an accident.
Best car insurance companies in Erie
The way insurance companies price their products can vary dramatically. That’s why it’s a good idea to get quotes from as many companies as you can when you’re shopping for rates.
As you begin your search, start with these companies.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Erie Insurance
4.4
$119
$64
Customer service
Mile Auto
3.5
$72
$53
Affordability
State Farm
4.5
$103
$55
Coverage options
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
870
Liability Only
$59/mo
Full Coverage
$108/mo
Erie Insurance might be a big corporation now, but it’s still based in the town where it all began. This means you can still shop local without compromising on quality because Erie has some of the highest customer satisfaction ratings in the industry.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
$49/mo
Full Coverage
$67/mo
Mile Auto is a newer company that sets your monthly premium based on the amount you drive. Each month, you send in a photo of your odometer, and Mile Auto uses this information to generate your bill. This gives you control over your insurance costs you won’t find with other insurers.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
$51/mo
Full Coverage
$93/mo
State Farm is the largest insurer in the country, and there’s a reason why. It has excellent marks for affordability, customer service, and financial stability. As a large insurer, State Farm also offers plenty of coverage options, increasing the possibility you’ll find the right solution for your needs.
Ventajas
Outstanding app ratings
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Excellent J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings
Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified
Pricing
Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified
Fair
They are the cheapest car insurance around.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Erie
The rates insurers offer you are based on several different factors, like your gender, marital status, age, ZIP code, and more. Some of these things are out of your control, but others can be altered in order to lower your rates.
To get the best rates in Erie, focus on these steps:
Compare rates from several different insurers.
Work on improving your credit score.
Look for discounts, especially for using telematics apps.
Choose a mileage-based option if you don’t drive very much.
Choose the highest deductible option you can afford to pay out of pocket.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Erie: Mile Auto
Liability-only insurance covers damages and injuries suffered by the other party in an accident you cause. However, it doesn’t cover any damage to your vehicle or injuries you and your passengers may suffer.
Because its coverage is more limited, liability insurance is often the most affordable option. Erie residents pay on average $98 per month for liability coverage, and can find the cheapest rates from Mile Auto for $49 per month.
In the table below, you can see the rates for liability coverage offered by different insurers in Erie.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Erie: Mile Auto
Full-coverage insurance provides the same coverage as liability insurance, but it also pays to cover your car in case of a mishap or accident. This is true even if you’re the one who caused the incident. That’s why most lenders require you to carry this coverage while you’re paying off your car, even though it adds a bit to your total cost.
On average, Erie drivers pay $166 per month for full coverage, and can find the cheapest rates from Mile Auto for $67 per month.
Full-coverage rates are generally higher, and you can see how rates compare in Erie below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Car insurance requirements in Pennsylvania
In order to drive legally in Pennsylvania, your insurance coverage must meet the following minimum requirements:
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$15,000 per person, up to $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$5,000
Good to Know
Pennsylvania is one of a few states that allow you the choice of either a “limited-tort” or “full-tort” liability policy. The difference is that a limited-tort policy may be cheaper, but you waive your right to sue someone for certain damages, such as pain and suffering, if you’re involved in an accident they cause. A full-tort policy is more expensive, but you get to keep your full rights to sue for damages.[2]
However, if you’d like to have coverage that exceeds the minimum, you can also add:
Collision coverage
Collision insurance covers your car if it’s damaged in a collision, even if you were the one who caused the accident.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance pays for most other vehicle-related damage when you’re not driving, such as vandalism or storm damage — or if you hit a deer or other wildlife, for example.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
In the following sections, you’ll see how different incidents affect your insurance rates in Erie.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Insurers know that speeding dramatically increases your chances of injuring or killing someone, which — from a business perspective — is a very expensive claim.[3] That’s why most insurers increase your payments after you have a speeding ticket listed on your driving record.
If you live in Erie and have a speeding ticket on your record, you can expect to pay an average of $121 per month for liability-only car insurance. Drivers can find the cheapest rates from State Farm for $60 per month.
The table below shows what type of increase you can expect from various insurers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
Speeding means you’re at higher risk for an accident, but if you’ve already caused an accident, things get even tougher still. Insurers will view you as higher-risk if you’re at fault for an accident and raise your premiums to offset their risk.
Erie drivers with an at-fault accident pay $131 on average for liability-only coverage, but they can find the cheapest rates from State Farm for $65 per month.
If you have an at-fault accident on your record, you may see your rates to climb to the mark of those listed below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
A DUI is one of the most serious marks you can have on your driving record, and your rates will often increase dramatically after receiving one. Some insurers may drop you altogether, and you’ll be limited to insurers who specialize in charging very expensive rates to higher-risk drivers. Fortunately, if you’ve been convicted of a DUI, Pennsylvania doesn’t require you to purchase SR-22 insurance like drivers in other states.
Drivers in Erie with a DUI can expect to pay an average of $151 per month for liability-only car insurance. State Farm offers the cheapest rates at $79 per month.
The insurers below offer the most affordable rates for drivers with a DUI.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Mile Auto
Driving well requires a lot of experience as well as mental and physical ability. For most people, those two things generally start to peak around age 35. At some point, those abilities start to decline again, usually around age 70. That’s why most insurers tend to start increasing rates for seniors, as you may be more likely to get into an accident and suffer serious injuries if you’re in a crash.
Senior drivers in Erie pay $71 per month for liability car insurance, on average. Mile Auto offers the cheapest rates for seniors in Erie at $35 per month.
The Erie insurance companies below offer the most affordable rates to senior drivers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Mile Auto
Teenagers have plenty of physical ability but lack driving experience. History shows they’re also more prone to taking risks in general, and that’s why many insurers charge higher rates for teen drivers.[4] Fortunately, some companies offer special discounts for teens who get good grades, drive a safe vehicle, and more.
Teen drivers in Erie with liability-only coverage pay an average of $158 per month. Mile Auto offers the cheapest rates for teens at $90 per month.
Below are the most affordable monthly quotes for teen and young drivers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Erie car insurance quotes by credit tier
Insurers in Erie are allowed to take your credit history into account when setting your policy rates. Companies view excellent credit as evidence that you’re a responsible driver. In contrast, if you have a poor credit, you may end up paying a much higher rate.
Here are the average full-coverage rates in Erie based on credit scores.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Erie?
If you live in Erie, you’ll typically pay about the same for insurance compared to people in the rest of the country.
If you’re looking for a no-frills liability-only policy, Erie residents pay an average of $98 per month, which is on par with the national average. Full-coverage insurance costs more for Erie residents, at $166 per month, compared to the national full-coverage average of $213.
More cities in Pennsylvania
You’ll pay a lot less for car insurance in Erie than in more urban parts of Pennsylvania, like Philadelphia or Allentown. However, residents of other areas in Pennsylvania have even cheaper car insurance rates, as you can see below.
Erie car insurance FAQs
Looking for more information to help you find the best rates in Erie? Consult the answers below.
How much is car insurance in Erie, Pennsylvania?
Car insurance in Erie averages $98 per month for liability coverage and $166 per month for full coverage.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Erie?
Mile Auto, State Farm, and Foremost have the cheapest car insurance in Erie.
What are the best car insurance companies in Erie?
Erie Insurance Group, Mile Auto, and State Farm rank as three of thetop insurers in Erie. Erie Insurance Group and State Farm both have Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores of 4.4 out of 5 and strong financial stability and customer satisfaction scores. Mile Auto is a newer insurer, but the ability to control your premiums based on how much you drive is unlike many other insurers in the marketplace.
Is Erie Insurance available in Pennsylvania?
Yes. Erie Insurance began in Erie, Pennsylvania, and today remains one of the dominant insurers in the state.
How much car insurance do you need in Pennsylvania?
In order to drive legally in Pennsylvania, you must carry insurance that meets at least the state’s minimum requirements of $15,000 per person and up to $30,000 per accident in bodily injury liability. You must also carry $5,000 in property damage liability.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.