Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

People often repeat past driving habits and behaviors, and that’s why you might have a harder time finding an affordable policy if you have a driving infraction on your record. These incidents, as insurers call them, include speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and driving under the influence.

In the following sections, you’ll see how different incidents affect your insurance rates in Erie.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Insurers know that speeding dramatically increases your chances of injuring or killing someone, which — from a business perspective — is a very expensive claim.[3] That’s why most insurers increase your payments after you have a speeding ticket listed on your driving record.

If you live in Erie and have a speeding ticket on your record, you can expect to pay an average of $121 per month for liability-only car insurance. Drivers can find the cheapest rates from State Farm for $60 per month.

The table below shows what type of increase you can expect from various insurers.

Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only State Farm 109 60 Travelers 133 93 Auto-Owners 142 78 Erie 142 77 Safeco 145 87 Nationwide 161 122 GEICO 172 95 Liberty Mutual 180 125 Progressive 181 99 Direct Auto 187 118 Allstate 194 107 National General 224 72 USAA 227 125 CSAA 236 196 The General 258 110 Chubb 266 146 Bristol West 272 147 Dairyland 296 126

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Speeding means you’re at higher risk for an accident, but if you’ve already caused an accident, things get even tougher still. Insurers will view you as higher-risk if you’re at fault for an accident and raise your premiums to offset their risk.

Erie drivers with an at-fault accident pay $131 on average for liability-only coverage, but they can find the cheapest rates from State Farm for $65 per month.

If you have an at-fault accident on your record, you may see your rates to climb to the mark of those listed below.

Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Mile Auto 97 71

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

A DUI is one of the most serious marks you can have on your driving record, and your rates will often increase dramatically after receiving one. Some insurers may drop you altogether, and you’ll be limited to insurers who specialize in charging very expensive rates to higher-risk drivers. Fortunately, if you’ve been convicted of a DUI, Pennsylvania doesn’t require you to purchase SR-22 insurance like drivers in other states.

Drivers in Erie with a DUI can expect to pay an average of $151 per month for liability-only car insurance. State Farm offers the cheapest rates at $79 per month.

