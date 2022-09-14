>Seguros de Autos>Oregon

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Grants Pass, Oregon (2024)

Mile Auto is the cheapest car insurance company in Grants Pass, with monthly liability-only rates of $46.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Oregon

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $40/mes para solo responsabilidad y $44/mes para cobertura total en Oregon.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

In Grants Pass, Oregon, the average monthly cost of car insurance is $115. This is under the state average of $136. The city’s relatively small size (home to around 39,000 people) and bicycle-friendly environment play a role in keeping the average rate for car insurance low in the area.

Datos Breves

  • Grants Pass drivers pay $146 per month for full coverage and $85 per month for liability-only coverage, on average.

  • A full-coverage policy costs drivers in Grants Pass an average of $1,753 per year.

  • GEICO offers the best insurance for high-risk drivers in Grants Pass.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Grants Pass

The best auto insurance company for Grants Pass residents depends on your driving record, as well as the coverage you need. Check out some of the insurers offering coverage in Grants Pass that provide the most affordable coverage for local residents. The rates shown in the table below are statewide rates for Oregon.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
Travelers4.3$83$130Safe drivers
Mile Auto3.5$68$54Full coverage
GEICO4.2$83$74High-risk drivers
Best insurer for safe drivers: Travelers

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
829
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A++
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$74/mo

Travelers offers some of the most affordable car insurance in Oregon for motorists with a clean driving record, and the insurer’s safe-driving discount helps keep costs low. Travelers’ IntelliDrive program also rewards drivers who practice safe habits, and it could provide additional discounts for the many Grants Pass residents who choose to limit their time behind the wheel by taking advantage of the city’s bike-friendly streets.

Ventajas

  • Some of the lowest insurance premiums for safe drivers in Oregon

  • Many discount opportunities, including the IntelliDrive program

Contras

  • Below-average Better Business Bureau (BBB) customer rating

  • Rideshare insurance only available in Colorado and Illinois

Raymond Gary - April 21, 2024
Verified

Disappointed with the Outcome

We had a very minor collision while waiting at a traffic light. The vehicle in front of us claimed we crept forward. Since there was very little damage (none to our car), we submitted the claim. To our surprise, we found that the other driver reported $3000 worth of damage to the rear of his car, with the only visible damage being a cracked piece of chrome trim at the base of the hatch. We called Travelers immediately, warning them that it was a scam. They seemed indifferent and said they would pay the claim. This could be one of the reasons why insurance rates are so expensive.
Willard - April 13, 2024
Verified

No

Too expensive.
Jeffrey - March 23, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Fast.

Best insurer for full-coverage insurance: Mile Auto

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$46/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$57/mo

Grants Pass roads can be dangerous in the winter — especially for people who commute to their office near some common crash sites in the city, including 6th Street at Morgan and 7th Street at Park. Fortunately, full-coverage auto insurance from Mile Auto provides comprehensive protection at an affordable price, so you can make an insurance claim after any accident, no matter who’s at fault.

Ventajas

  • Pay-per-mile insurance offers low rates

  • No telematics-based tracking device required

Contras

  • Available in only 11 states

  • Limited coverage options

Best insurer for high-risk drivers: GEICO

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$119/mo

GEICO provides affordable, comprehensive insurance coverage for high-risk drivers in Grants Pass. This could include the 209 people who were arrested for DUI in Grants Pass in 2022, as well as drivers who have a speeding ticket or an accident on record from the past few years. GEICO’s premiums are lower than many competitors for high-risk drivers, and the insurer also offers many opportunities to earn discounted rates.

Ventajas

  • Premiums remain relatively affordable, even for high-risk drivers

  • Offers SR-22 proof of insurance, which may be required after a DUI

Contras

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Northwest region

  • DriveEasy Pro app, which rewards drivers for safe behaviors, has mixed reviews with many reports of problems

Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Grants Pass

The cheapest auto insurance company for one Grants Pass driver may not always offer the lowest price for another. Auto insurance premiums vary based on factors including driving history, age, business, marital status, and vehicle type.

Here are some steps every driver should take to try to get the most affordable car insurance rates:[1]

  • Compare insurance quotes. Get quotes from several different insurers to see which offers the best premiums for the desired coverage. An insurance agent can help — look for an independent insurance agency with a solid reputation for customer service. Or you can get quotes online if you have some basic knowledge about your vehicle and your driving record.

  • Choose a higher deductible. If you agree to pay more out of pocket if a covered incident happens, your auto insurance premiums will be lower.

  • Take advantage of discounts. Most insurance companies reward you for things like safe driving or working for a certain employer.

  • Bundle coverage. Buying multiple types of policies from the same company — such as home insurance or renters insurance, life insurance, and other insurance products — can help you get discounted coverage and save money.

  • Improve your credit. In most states, insurers are allowed to consider credit history as a factor when setting rates. Paying bills on time and repaying debt could help you lower your costs.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Grants Pass: Mile Auto

Liability-only car insurance only pays a claim if you damage another person’s property or injure them in an accident. It could pay for any resulting legal costs as well as for their damages. But it wouldn’t pay for any losses to your own vehicle or for harm you experienced due to an uninsured or underinsured driver.[2]

The cheapest liability-only insurer in Grants Pass is Mile Auto, with an average monthly rate of $46 for minimum coverage. 

You can also check out other affordable insurers below if you’re interested in liability-only insurance coverage.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto46
Safeco56
GAINSCO76
Liberty Mutual76
National General83
Midvale Home & Auto91
Direct Auto92
Dairyland111
Bristol West118
The General129
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Grants Pass: Mile Auto

Full-coverage auto insurance provides broader protection. It includes liability coverage but also comprehensive coverage that pays for theft, vandalism, or other non-crash losses. And if you get into a crash that you cause, your full-coverage policy will include collision coverage to repair or replace your damaged vehicle.

Mile Auto sells the cheapest full-coverage auto insurance in Grants Pass, with an average monthly premium of $57. The table below also shows other affordable insurance companies for drivers interested in full coverage.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto57
Travelers74
Nationwide88
Safeco94
Liberty Mutual135
Midvale Home & Auto137
GAINSCO162
Direct Auto163
National General168
Bristol West223
The General243
Dairyland245
Estimate your Grants Pass car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Oregon

Like most states, Oregon imposes certain mandates regarding car insurance. If you want to drive legally on the state’s roads, you must buy at least as much coverage as the state requires within the community.

Here are the minimum car insurance requirements in Oregon:[3]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$20,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$15,000 per person
Uninsured motorist coverage$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident

For many drivers, it makes sense to buy additional coverage beyond what’s required. Some other kinds of protection you may want to add to your policy include:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for losses resulting from non-crash causes, such as theft, bad weather, or vandalism.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for your losses in any collision not caused by another motorist, including single-vehicle crashes or collisions you’re at fault for.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    Gap insurance pays the difference between what your car is worth at the time it’s damaged beyond repair and the remaining amount you still owe on your auto loan if you’re “upside down” on your car loan.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental car reimbursement coverage

    If you can’t drive your car due to a covered loss, this add-on pays for you to rent a vehicle to get around while your car is being repaired.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Certain incidents on the road make insurers fear your chances of a crash are greater. This can include things like speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), or at-fault accidents.[4] These incidents can cause your premiums to increase, as insurers feel there’s a great chance they’ll need to pay out a claim for you due to a higher accident risk.

Premium increases can be substantial after an incident, with most Oregon insurers charging at least $30 more per month for coverage for drivers with an at-fault accident. But some insurers impose bigger premium penalties than others.

The table below shows some of the most affordable insurance in Grants Pass following an incident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
Mile Auto46697178
Safeco56828492
GAINSCO76101104125
Liberty Mutual76111113125
National General83113117136
Direct Auto92128131151
Dairyland111155157182
Bristol West118163163194
The General129181185212
Average cost of car insurance by age

Age affects collision risk, with both younger and older drivers facing the biggest danger of a crash.

Because there’s a correlation between age and risk, insurers charge different premiums for people in different age groups. Premiums typically start high for teens due to their lack of driving experience and immaturity. Costs then decline at around age 35 before beginning to climb again at 70. [5] [6]

The table below shows average monthly car insurance costs by age so you can see what you may pay depending on your life stage.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$300
20s$203
30s$158
40s$141
50s$126
60s$120
70s$123
Grants Pass car insurance quotes by credit tier

Insurers aren’t allowed to cancel auto insurance policies based on credit risk factors in Oregon, but they can take your credit history into account when they set your premium initially.[7] 

The chart below shows how much drivers can expect to pay with excellent or good credit scores versus poor credit scores.

Rates by Credit Tier

Grants Pass car insurance FAQs

Still have more questions about getting covered? Here are the answers to some common questions about auto insurance in Grants Pass.

  • How much is car insurance in Grants Pass?

    Car insurance in Grants Pass costs $146 per month for full coverage and $85 per month for liability-only coverage, according to Insurify data.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Grants Pass?

    Mile Auto has the cheapest monthly auto insurance premiums in Grants Pass, starting at $46 per month for liability-only coverage. Other cheap insurers in the city include Safeco and GAINSCO, with liability-only rates as low as $56 and $76 per month, respectively.

    However, this doesn’t mean these insurers will be the cheapest for every driver. You should get several quotes to find the best price for your situation, as insurers assess risks differently when setting premiums.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Grants Pass?

    The best car insurance companies in Grants Pass include State Farm and USAA, each of which have IQ Scores of more than 4.0 out of 5.0 and received top customer satisfaction and financial strength ratings from both J.D. Power and AM Best.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "How to save money on car insurance."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
  3. Oregon Driver & Motor Vehicle Services. "Minimum Insurance Requirements."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  5. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Teen Drivers and Passengers: Get the Facts."
  6. National Institute on Aging. "Safe Driving for Older Adults."
  7. OregonLaws. "Use of credit history or insurance score."

