Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Oklahoma
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $32/mes para solo responsabilidad y $61/mes para cobertura total en Oklahoma.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Home to Oklahoma State University, Stillwater has a permanent resident population of 49,000 and is the 10th-largest city in the state.[1] However, the university’s undergraduate population is 24,000 students, 26% of which come from out of state.[2] This influx of young drivers from across the state and country may contribute to Stillwater’s higher-than-expected average car insurance rates of $147 per month.
Full-coverage insurance costs on average $207 per month, and liability insurance costs $88 on average in Stillwater.
Stillwater drivers have lower average auto insurance rates than drivers in neighboring cities like Tulsa and Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma State students in Stillwater can use community buses and transit for free with a valid university ID, so it’s worth considering leaving your car at home for a potential student-away-at-school discount.
Best car insurance companies in Stillwater
When shopping for the cheapest car insurance in Stillwater, you need to keep more than the price in mind, as the cheapest policy may not be the right one for your needs as a driver. Insurify identified some of the top auto insurers in the city to help you start your search.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$61
$32
Full coverage
USAA
4.5
$76
$40
Military community
Allstate
4.2
$84
$44
Liability coverage
4.5
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$32/mo
Full Coverage
$60/mo
State Farm auto insurance offers comprehensive coverage options designed to meet the diverse needs of drivers. Its offerings include liability insurance, collision and comprehensive coverage, medical payments coverage, uninsured/underinsured motorist protection, and more. State Farm also provides additional coverage, such as rental car reimbursement and roadside assistance. With a wide network of agents, State Farm ensures personalized service and support.
Ventajas
Variety of available discounts
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Central region
4.5
JD Power
880
Liability Only
$40/mo
Full Coverage
$74/mo
USAA offers competitive rates and discounts for safe driving, bundling policies, and military affiliation — which can make it easier for military personnel and veterans to save on car insurance. USAA’s auto insurance includes features like roadside assistance, rental reimbursement, and flexible payment options. Overall, USAA offers reliable coverage tailored to the needs of military members and their families.
Ventajas
Many potential discounts
Roadside assistance available
Contras
Coverage only available to military members, veterans, and their family members
4.2
JD Power
833
Liability Only
$44/mo
Full Coverage
$81/mo
Allstate has some of the lowest average premiums for liability insurance in the city. Drivers who don’t need a lot of coverage can find savings with Allstate. Plus, drivers may be able to find even more savings with Allstate’s DriveWise app, which measures driving habits, has crash detection, and encourages users to drive safer. Allstate will also apply a policy credit every six months for participating in the program.
Ventajas
Range of available discounts
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings in Central region
Contras
Not accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB)
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Stillwater
It takes time to find cheap rates, so you should expect to spend some time in the insurance-shopping process.
“It pays to shop your coverage to compare costs and coverages,” says Mark Friedlander, director of corporate communications at the Insurance Information Institute. “You can find significant price differences between companies and potentially save hundreds of dollars based on the insurer you choose. When shopping for coverage, we recommend getting at least three quotes and finding out what kinds of discounts each insurer offers.”
Keep in mind the best ways to find affordable car insurance when shopping insurers in Stillwater:
Research different insurance companies. Shop around using a comparison site like Insurify and compare quotes from multiple insurance companies to find the best rate tailored to your needs.
Bundle your policies. Maximize your savings potential by inquiring about multi-policy discounts when bundling your auto policy with other insurance products like renters insurance, home insurance, or umbrella policies.
Drive safely. Maintain a clean driving record by obeying traffic laws and avoiding accidents and violations, as this can help keep your insurance rates affordable.
Choose a higher deductible. Raising your deductible typically results in lower premiums. Just make sure you can afford the out-of-pocket cost if you ever file a claim.
Ask for discounts. Don’t forget to ask about available discounts you may qualify for. Common discounts include vehicle safety features, anti-lock brakes, good driving, good grades, and defensive driving education courses.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Stillwater: State Farm
Liability insurance is a type of coverage that provides financial protection for damages or injuries you cause to other drivers and passengers in a car accident. It doesn’t cover repairs to your own vehicle or your medical bills. This type of insurance meets Oklahoma’s state-minimum requirements for car insurance and pays for the other party’s medical expenses and property damage up to your policy’s limits.
Stillwater residents can find the cheapest liability coverage from State Farm for $32 per month.
Here are the cheapest average liability-only car insurance quotes in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
32
USAA
40
Allstate
44
Safeco
56
GEICO
63
Farmers
67
Mercury
67
Clearcover
73
Progressive
75
National General
79
Liberty Mutual
88
CSAA
90
Direct Auto
93
Shelter
94
GAINSCO
101
Midvale Home & Auto
101
The General
104
Hallmark
112
Foremost
120
Bristol West
146
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Stillwater: State Farm
Liability-only car insurance safeguards against damages and injuries you cause to others while excluding coverage for your own vehicle. Full-coverage car insurance extends beyond liability, encompassing protection for damages to your car.
Full-coverage insurance is a good idea for drivers with valuable cars, people living in areas with high accident rates or theft incidents, or anyone seeking comprehensive coverage for both personal and third-party damages.
State Farm has the cheapest full-coverage insurance in Stillwater for $60
This table breaks down which Stillwater auto insurance companies offer the cheapest average full-coverage quotes.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
60
USAA
74
Allstate
81
GEICO
118
Clearcover
125
Farmers
125
Mercury
130
Safeco
141
Progressive
142
Direct Auto
150
National General
160
Shelter
176
CSAA
190
Midvale Home & Auto
201
The General
221
Liberty Mutual
224
GAINSCO
230
Hallmark
241
Foremost
257
Bristol West
298
Car insurance requirements in Oklahoma
To meet Oklahoma state law, drivers must meet the minimum car insurance requirements the state establishes. Oklahoma’s minimum liability insurance is 25/50/25, which translates to the following coverages:[3]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
Liability insurance is the bare-minimum coverage you can purchase to drive in Oklahoma. Because it doesn’t offer coverage for your own vehicle damages or injuries, drivers should consider additional coverages to add to their auto policies. In addition to bodily injury and property damage liability coverage, you can also buy these optional coverages for peace of mind:
Collision coverage
Collision coveragepays for damages to your vehicle resulting from a collision with another vehicle or object, even if you’re at fault.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coveragepays for non-collision incidents, like theft, vandalism, fire, falling objects, or natural disasters.
Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage
Personal injury protection (PIP) covers medical expenses and bills for you and your passengers in an accident, regardless of fault.
Glass coverage
Glass coverageincludes protection for windshield and other glass damages, such as side windows, rear windows, and glass sunroofs, sometimes with no deductible.
Gap coverage
If you finance or lease your car, gap insurance covers the difference between what’s left on your auto loan and the insurance settlement after a total loss.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
If you’re a driver who has experienced incidents such as at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) convictions, or other moving violations, finding budget-friendly car insurance is essential. Keep in mind that incidents often lead to higher rates because they indicate a higher probability of future claims.[4]
If you have any minor or major violations on your driving record, here’s what you need to know about how it can affect your car insurance premiums in Stillwater.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
If you have a speeding ticket on your record, you can expect your auto insurance premiums to be higher than if you have a clean driving record, even if you didn’t cause a car accident. Speeding is a risky behavior and was a factor in 29% of all car accident fatalities in 2021.[5] To offset this risk, insurance companies charge higher rates to drivers with speeding tickets.
On average, Stillwater residents with a speeding ticket pay $314 per month for full-coverage insurance, and $134 per month for liability-only coverage.
Here’s a look at the average monthly quotes for the cheapest Stillwater insurance companies for drivers with a speeding ticket.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
42
79
USAA
53
98
Allstate
58
108
Safeco
81
203
GEICO
84
157
Farmers
89
167
Mercury
102
198
Clearcover
104
179
Progressive
104
197
National General
106
214
CSAA
124
262
Liberty Mutual
126
320
Direct Auto
127
206
GAINSCO
131
299
Shelter
137
257
The General
144
305
Bristol West
198
404
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
Payne County, where Stillwater is located, reported a little more than 1,100 car crashes in 2020.[6] Having an at-fault accident on your driving record can lead to increased auto insurance rates. Insurance companies raise rates to mitigate potential losses from future accidents.[4]
But, drivers with an accident on their record can still find affordable liability rates from State Farm for $44 per month.
If you have an at-fault accident on your record, consult the table below for the average quotes from the cheapest car insurance companies in Stillwater.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
44
82
USAA
55
102
Allstate
61
112
Safeco
84
211
GEICO
87
163
Farmers
92
172
Mercury
105
204
Progressive
107
203
National General
111
225
Clearcover
119
204
Liberty Mutual
130
331
CSAA
131
276
Direct Auto
132
213
GAINSCO
137
312
Shelter
141
264
The General
148
315
Bristol West
201
411
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
DUIs are major violations and lead to significantly higher car insurance premiums. Car insurance companies see a history of DUIs as a significant risk to them financially and increase rates accordingly.
On average, drivers with a DUI pay $152 per month for liability coverage, and $357 for full coverage in Stillwater
If you have a DUI on your record, State Farm offers the cheapest rates in Stillwater, but review this table to help find more affordable companies.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
52
98
USAA
65
121
Allstate
72
133
Safeco
92
231
GEICO
103
193
Farmers
110
205
Mercury
113
218
Clearcover
119
205
Progressive
123
232
National General
129
262
Liberty Mutual
144
367
Shelter
145
271
CSAA
147
311
Direct Auto
152
246
GAINSCO
165
376
The General
170
362
Foremost
196
421
Bristol West
239
488
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Age is a key factor that auto insurers use in determining car insurance rates. Rates typically decrease around age 35 as drivers accumulate more experience. Nevertheless, around age 70, premiums may increase slightly due to factors such as potential health issues and higher accident risks.[7]
State Farm offers the cheapest rates for seniors at $23 per month.
The table below shows the insurers with the cheapest quotes for senior drivers in Stillwater.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
23
44
USAA
30
56
Allstate
34
62
Safeco
45
114
GEICO
47
88
Farmers
50
93
Progressive
51
96
Mercury
52
100
National General
61
123
Shelter
64
121
CSAA
65
138
Clearcover
65
111
Direct Auto
68
109
Liberty Mutual
68
174
GAINSCO
79
179
The General
80
171
Bristol West
111
226
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
Teenagers and young adults often face significantly higher rates compared to older drivers due to their limited driving experience and increased risk factors. As a teen, one way to secure cheap car insurance in Stillwater is by remaining on a parent’s insurance policy, as it typically results in more favorable rates. Moreover, selecting a safe and reliable vehicle with good safety features and maintaining good grades to qualify for a good student discount can further help you find affordable rates.
Stillwater teens can find the most affordable coverage from State Farm for $57 per month.
Here are the cheapest average car insurance quotes for teen drivers in Stillwater.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
57
106
USAA
68
126
Allstate
80
147
GEICO
103
193
Safeco
103
260
Farmers
120
225
Mercury
127
246
Clearcover
134
230
Progressive
139
263
Liberty Mutual
153
390
National General
154
313
CSAA
156
330
Shelter
167
313
The General
172
366
Direct Auto
175
282
GAINSCO
186
425
Foremost
221
473
Bristol West
251
512
Stillwater car insurance quotes by credit tier
While some states don’t allow insurance companies to use credit history to determine premiums, insurers in Oklahoma can. Having a poor credit can indicate to insurance companies that you’re more likely to file a claim and as a result, they may charge a higher premium. If you have an excellent or good credit, you may pay lower rates.
Here’s how average car insurance rates in Stillwater rise as credit scores go down.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Stillwater?
The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in the Oklahoma is $147, which similar to the average rate in Stillwater of $147. However, car insurance rates can vary significantly from one city to another in Oklahoma because of different factors in ZIP code, like weather conditions, crime rates, and traffic congestion.[8]
More cities in Oklahoma
To get a better idea of how car insurance rates can vary by city and ZIP code in Oklahoma, here’s how the average monthly rate for car insurance in Stillwater compares to other Oklahoma cities.
Stillwater car insurance FAQs
Understanding how much it costs to own a vehicle can give you important insights during your car insurance search. Insurify also answers frequently asked questions about auto insurance in Stillwater.
How much is car insurance in Stillwater?
The average cost of car insurance in Stillwater is $207 a month for full coverage and $88 a month for liability-only insurance.
What are the best car insurance companies in Stillwater?
The best car insurance companies in Stillwater include Allstate, State Farm, and USAA. These insurers have comparatively cheap rates, solid financial strength ratings from AM Best, and high Insurify Quality Scores, which indicate high-quality customer service. But the best insurance company depends on your specific needs and budget, so you should always request quotes from different companies, compare rates, and choose an option tailored to you.
Is Oklahoma a no-fault state?
No. Oklahoma is not a no-fault state. Instead, it follows a fault-based system in which the driver responsible for the accident pays for the damages and injuries of the involved parties.[9]
Why is car insurance in Oklahoma expensive?
Drivers in Oklahoma pay near-average car insurance rates compared to the national average, according to Insurify data. Car insurance in Oklahoma may be expensive because it has experienced hundreds of recorded tornadoes since the 1950s, and insurance companies increase rates to offset the risk of storm damage from these severe weather incidents.[10]
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.