Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you’re a driver who has experienced incidents such as at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) convictions, or other moving violations, finding budget-friendly car insurance is essential. Keep in mind that incidents often lead to higher rates because they indicate a higher probability of future claims.[4]

If you have any minor or major violations on your driving record, here’s what you need to know about how it can affect your car insurance premiums in Stillwater.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

If you have a speeding ticket on your record, you can expect your auto insurance premiums to be higher than if you have a clean driving record, even if you didn’t cause a car accident. Speeding is a risky behavior and was a factor in 29% of all car accident fatalities in 2021.[5] To offset this risk, insurance companies charge higher rates to drivers with speeding tickets.

On average, Stillwater residents with a speeding ticket pay $314 per month for full-coverage insurance, and $134 per month for liability-only coverage.

Here’s a look at the average monthly quotes for the cheapest Stillwater insurance companies for drivers with a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Liability Only Full Coverage State Farm 42 79 USAA 53 98 Allstate 58 108 Safeco 81 203 GEICO 84 157 Farmers 89 167 Mercury 102 198 Clearcover 104 179 Progressive 104 197 National General 106 214 CSAA 124 262 Liberty Mutual 126 320 Direct Auto 127 206 GAINSCO 131 299 Shelter 137 257 The General 144 305 Bristol West 198 404 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Payne County, where Stillwater is located, reported a little more than 1,100 car crashes in 2020.[6] Having an at-fault accident on your driving record can lead to increased auto insurance rates. Insurance companies raise rates to mitigate potential losses from future accidents.[4]

But, drivers with an accident on their record can still find affordable liability rates from State Farm for $44 per month.

If you have an at-fault accident on your record, consult the table below for the average quotes from the cheapest car insurance companies in Stillwater.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Liability Only Full Coverage State Farm 44 82 USAA 55 102 Allstate 61 112 Safeco 84 211 GEICO 87 163 Farmers 92 172 Mercury 105 204 Progressive 107 203 National General 111 225 Clearcover 119 204 Liberty Mutual 130 331 CSAA 131 276 Direct Auto 132 213 GAINSCO 137 312 Shelter 141 264 The General 148 315 Bristol West 201 411 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

DUIs are major violations and lead to significantly higher car insurance premiums. Car insurance companies see a history of DUIs as a significant risk to them financially and increase rates accordingly.

On average, drivers with a DUI pay $152 per month for liability coverage, and $357 for full coverage in Stillwater

If you have a DUI on your record, State Farm offers the cheapest rates in Stillwater, but review this table to help find more affordable companies.