Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Springfield, Ohio (2024)

Mile Auto, State Farm, and Hugo are the cheapest insurers in Springfield.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Ohio

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $40/mes para cobertura total en Ohio.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Springfield residents pay less for car insurance than residents of many other Ohio cities. The average cost for a full-coverage policy in Springfield is $128 per month, compared to the state average $154. The city’s comparatively smaller size — it ranks 12th in population in the state — likely contributes to its lower car insurance costs.

Springfield was once known as the City at the End of the Road. Back in the 1800s, Congress authorized the construction of the National Road — the first U.S. highway built solely with federal dollars. The road eventually reached Springfield, but construction was halted there for 10 years due to a dispute over the route.

Yes, Springfield was literally the end of the road.

Today, a number of roads run through Springfield, including Interstate 70. And Springfield drivers who navigate these roads pay an overall average monthly cost of $94 for car insurance.

In this guide, you’ll see what goes into those rates and learn ways you can reduce your car insurance premiums as much as possible.

Datos Breves

  • Ohio requires motorists to carry liability insurance to drive legally in the state.

  • On average, Springfield motorists pay less for car insurance than other Ohioans do.

  • The Ohio Automobile Insurance Plan guarantees coverage for high-risk drivers.

Best car insurance companies in Springfield

State Farm, Mile Auto, and Erie Insurance are three of the best car insurance companies in Springfield, based on their attractive rates and overall value offerings. While you may ultimately choose to go with a different insurer, you can’t go wrong starting your search with any of these three.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
State Farm4.5$71$39Cheap rates
Mile Auto3.5$56$37Pay-per-mile
Erie Insurance4.4$82$45Customer satisfaction
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for cheap rates: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$33/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$60/mo

Founded in 1922, State Farm ranks as the country’s largest auto insurance company based on its market share. Car insurance represents about 60% of State Farm’s premiums. In 2022, the company posted revenue of $89.3 billion.

In Springfield, State Farm routinely offers some of the lowest rates for liability and full-coverage car insurance.

Ventajas

  • Well-known, well-established company

  • Top J.D. Power score among large insurers for satisfaction with car insurance shopping experience

  • Above-average J.D. Power score for satisfaction with auto insurance claims

Contras

  • Fewer discounts than some competitors

  • Higher-than-expected complaint index from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

  • Rating of 1.8 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot review site

Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for pay-per-mile coverage: Mile Auto

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$32/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$48/mo

Mile Auto, founded in 2017, sells coverage in Ohio and 10 other states. Policyholders pay based on how much they drive, making it an appealing car insurance company for people who drive infrequently. This allows for control over a customer’s insurance spending that isn’t available from other insurers.

Ventajas

  • Low rates for drivers who rack up low mileage

  • No tracking devices required

  • Strong AM Best financial strength rating for insurance underwriter

Contras

  • Lower Insurify Quality Score

  • No discounts

  • Some consumer complaints about filing claims

Best insurer for customer satisfaction: Erie Insurance

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
870
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$39/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$70/mo

Erie Insurance has more than 6 million auto, home, and business insurance policies in effect in Ohio, 11 other states, and the District of Columbia. It’s the 12th-largest auto insurer in the U.S. Erie’s growth is due in part to its customer satisfaction, and the insurer ranks high in the region in this category, according to J.D. Power.

Ventajas

  • Highest score among regional car insurers in J.D. Power study of customer satisfaction

  • Rate Lock feature helps avoid rate increases

  • YourTurn driver-tracking app may save you money

Contras

  • No ability to buy a policy or file a claim online

  • No usage-based coverage

  • 2.4 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot review site

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Springfield

Some of the factors that go into calculating car insurance rates are out of your control, like your age or gender. But you can do certain things to lower your car insurance rates in Springfield, like:

  • Compare quotes from at least three insurers.

  • Ask for a higher deductible. Raising the deductible from, say, $200 to $500 should result in a lower auto insurance premium.

  • Bundle your coverage. Many insurers offer discounts if you buy two or more kinds of insurance from them, such as car insurance and homeowners insurance.

  • Ask about discounts. Insurers offer an array of discounts, including those for earning good grades and being a loyal customer.

  • Maintain a driving record free of accidents and traffic violations.

  • Look at buying a less expensive type of car that costs less to insure.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Springfield: Mile Auto

Liability coverage features bodily injury and property damage liability insurance, which is required in most states, including Ohio. Bodily injury liability pays the medical expenses for other people’s injuries in an accident you cause. Property damage liability pays to repair damage to other people’s property when an accident is your fault.

Ohio requires motorists to carry bodily injury coverage and property damage liability coverage or to provide proof of financial responsibility.

On average, Springfield drivers pay $61 per month for liability-only insurance. But, drivers can find the cheapest rates from Mile Auto for $32 per month.

Here, you can see a list of insurers offering the cheapest liability coverage in Springfield.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto32
State Farm33
Hugo34
Auto-Owners39
Erie39
Safeco39
GEICO42
USAA43
Clearcover45
American Family47
Midvale Home & Auto47
Elephant49
Nationwide49
Progressive54
Commonwealth Casualty59
Liberty Mutual62
The General64
National General66
Dairyland69
GAINSCO69
Allstate73
Direct Auto74
CSAA78
Travelers79
Farmers81
State Auto90
Bristol West108
Foremost113
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Springfield: Mile Auto

Liability-only coverage comprises just bodily injury liability and property damage liability insurance. Full-coverage car insurance includes these along with comprehensive and collision coverages.

Comprehensive coverage pays for damage to your car in a non-collision incident, such as damage caused by hail or a fallen tree. Collision coverage pays to fix or replace your car when it’s damaged in a crash.

Mile Auto offers the cheapest full-coverage insurance in Springfield for $48 per month.

Here, you can see a list of quotes for full-coverage insurance offered by insurers in Springfield.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto48
State Farm60
Elephant70
Erie70
Safeco70
Auto-Owners71
Clearcover71
GEICO77
Nationwide79
USAA79
Midvale Home & Auto83
American Family87
Hugo95
Progressive100
Travelers105
Liberty Mutual114
Direct Auto122
GAINSCO126
National General131
Allstate134
The General134
CSAA137
Commonwealth Casualty141
Farmers148
State Auto158
Dairyland176
Bristol West220
Foremost241
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Springfield car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Ohio

In Ohio, it’s against the law to drive a vehicle without coverage that meets the state’s minimum requirements. The guidelines for required minimum coverage are outlined here.

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

However, your coverage can exceed the minimum state requirements if you so choose. Other types of insurance that you might consider include:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/7b43b14514/damage-from-aircraft.svg

    Collision and comprehensive

    Collision coverage pays to fix damage to your car when you crash into a car or an object, like a utility pole or fence. Comprehensive coverage pays to fix non-collision damage to your car in an incident, such as a fire or flood. If you have a car loan or lease, you might be required to carry both kinds of coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays to repair damage to your car and treat your injuries if you’re in an accident with a motorist who has no insurance or lacks adequate insurance. UI/UIM insurance can also pay for damages from a hit-and-run accident.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, DUIs, and other serious traffic violations can dramatically affect your car insurance rates. Insurers view these incidents as risky behavior and hedge their bets against your needing to file a claim in the future.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how different incident types can affect your car insurance rates in Springfield.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto

A speeding ticket can put you in a higher cost category when it comes to your car insurance. Insurify data shows that someone in Ohio pays an average of $128 a month for full-coverage insurance if they have a clean driving record. But when a speeding ticket shows up on an Ohioan’s driving record, that figure rises to an average of $190 a month.

Here, you can see the average monthly quotes offered by several insurers for drivers with a speeding ticket on their record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
Mile Auto7046
State Farm7843
Elephant9365
Auto-Owners9653
Clearcover10064
Safeco10055
Erie10156
GEICO10155
USAA10456
Nationwide10565
American Family11663
Hugo13749
Progressive13774
Travelers140105
Liberty Mutual16187
GAINSCO16289
Direct Auto165100
National General17387
Allstate17596
Commonwealth Casualty18075
The General18287
CSAA186106
Farmers194106
Dairyland23994
Bristol West294144
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

On average, the cost of car insurance rises 26% following an at-fault accident, Insurify data shows. And in Ohio, an accident stays on your driving record for three years, meaning you could be paying more for insurance for a long time with an accident on your record.

Drivers with an at-fault accident in Springfield pay, on average, $92 for liability-only coverage and $193 for full coverage. Here’s a collection of average monthly quotes you can expect to receive with an accident on your record in Springfield.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
State Farm8145
Elephant9768
Auto-Owners9854
Erie10357
Safeco10458
GEICO10658
USAA10859
Nationwide10968
Clearcover11573
American Family12065
Hugo13047
Progressive14277
Travelers146110
Liberty Mutual16791
GAINSCO17093
Direct Auto172105
Allstate183100
National General18392
The General19091
Commonwealth Casualty19581
CSAA198113
Farmers203111
Dairyland24697
Bristol West301148
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto

A DUI on your driving record can cost a lot when it comes to car insurance. In fact, Insurify data shows a DUI can bump up the cost of car insurance by close to 100%.

In Ohio, the term “operating a vehicle under the influence,” or OVI, substitutes for the term DUI. A first-time OVI offense in Ohio can lead to as much as a six-month jail term, a $1,075 fine, and a one- to three-year license suspension.[1]

Springfield drivers with an OVI conviction face an overall average rate of $160 per month for car insurance, compared to the overall average for drivers with a clean record of $94. The following table illustrates the cost of liability-only insurance for drivers with an OVI in Springfield.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
Mile Auto8154
State Farm9854
Erie10458
Elephant11480
Safeco11463
Auto-Owners11663
Clearcover11673
GEICO12568
Nationwide12980
USAA12970
American Family14277
Hugo14351
Progressive16388
Travelers171129
Liberty Mutual186101
Direct Auto199120
GAINSCO205112
Commonwealth Casualty20686
National General213107
Allstate218119
The General218104
CSAA223127
Farmers241132
Dairyland287112
Bristol West358176
Foremost392184
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Mile Auto

Older drivers typically pay less for car insurance than young drivers. They normally get into fewer accidents than drivers younger than 25 do. Drivers in their 60s generally pay the lowest rates, but rates may go up when drivers reach their 70s.

If you’re a senior in Springfield, you can expect to pay an average rate of $84 for full coverage. Mile Auto offers the cheapest liability rates at $22 per month for coverage.

The table below shows the average quotes from area insurers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
Mile Auto3322
State Farm4123
Erie4726
Elephant4934
Auto-Owners5028
Nationwide5333
GEICO5430
Safeco5430
USAA5631
Clearcover6038
American Family6133
Progressive6434
Travelers7456
Direct Auto8451
Liberty Mutual8446
GAINSCO9351
CSAA9453
National General9548
Allstate9753
The General9847
Commonwealth Casualty9942
Farmers10457
Dairyland12750
Bristol West15878
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm

Insurance companies typically charge higher rates to cover teen drivers because they lack on-the-road experience and run a greater risk of getting into a car accident. In Springfield, teens can expect to pay $222 per month for full coverage.

To reduce these rates and get the best deals on insuring a teen driver, you should:

  • Shop around for the most competitive rates and coverage.

  • Encourage your teen to maintain a clean driving record.

  • Look into discounts for good students.

  • Enroll your teen in a driver’s education course.

  • Let your teen drive a car with a good safety record.

  • Add your teen to your policy rather than putting them on a separate policy.

State Farm offers the cheapest liability rates in Springfield for teens at $56 per month.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
State Farm10256
Elephant11580
Auto-Owners11764
GEICO12066
Safeco12469
Clearcover12680
Erie12770
USAA12970
Nationwide13483
American Family14779
Hugo17061
Progressive17896
Travelers187141
Liberty Mutual190104
The General212101
Direct Auto220134
GAINSCO223122
CSAA228130
Allstate233127
Commonwealth Casualty245102
National General247124
Farmers255140
Dairyland283111
Bristol West362178
Foremost426200
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Springfield car insurance quotes by credit tier

Ohio allows car insurance companies to use a credit-based insurance score as one factor in setting rates. Insurers say this score, based on information from a driver’s credit history, can help predict the likelihood of a motorist filing an insurance claim.

A credit-based insurance score isn’t the same as a traditional credit score. A traditional credit score looks at a variety of factors to figure out how likely someone is to pay their debts. Nonetheless, drivers with excellent or good credit history tend to pay less for coverage than drivers with poor credit history. In the chart below, you can see the average quote you can expect to get in Ohio based on your credit score.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Springfield?

Car insurance in Springfield costs less than the statewide and national averages, Insurify data shows. In Ohio, the average monthly quote is $112, compared with $94 in Springfield. Nationwide, the average is $158.

An array of factors make car insurance premiums vary from one location to another. For instance, a driver in an urban area with a high rate of car accidents or thefts might pay more for car insurance than someone in a suburban or rural area with lower rates for these incidents.

More cities in Ohio

The average monthly quote for full coverage in Springfield is considerably lower than in some other Ohio cities, like Hamilton and Toledo. As a result, it might be easier for you to find cheap car insurance in Springfield.

CityAverage Monthly Quote: Full CoverageAverage Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Cincinnati$177$83
Cleveland$190$86
Columbus$188$84
Dayton$167$75
Hamilton$160$80
Toledo$194$86
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Springfield car insurance FAQs

Looking for more information to help you find the most affordable car insurance in Springfield? The following answers can help.

  • How much is car insurance in Springfield, Ohio?

    The average rates for car insurance in Springfield are $61 for liability coverage and $128 for full coverage. This makes Springfield one of the more affordable cities of its size in Ohio.

  • Which companies have the cheapest car insurance rates in Springfield?

    Mile Auto has the lowest rates for liability-only car insurance at an average of $32 per month. Springfield drivers can also find affordable coverage with State Farm and Hugo, which have average monthly rates of $33 and $34 for liability coverage, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Springfield?

    State Farm, Mile Auto, and Erie Insurance rank as three of the best insurers in Springfield. State Farm and Erie Insurance both have top Insurify Quality Scores of 4.4, and each is recognized for offering competitive rates and having outstanding customer satisfaction scores. Mile Auto’s unique business model invites you to pay for coverage only for the miles you drive. This can make coverage from Mile Auto incredibly affordable for drivers who drive fewer miles each year.

  • What factors affect the cost of car insurance in Springfield, OH?

    Several factors can affect the rate you pay for car insurance in Springfield, including your age, gender, marital status, credit, driving history, and area of residence. If you live in an area where accidents and crime are common, you may end up paying more for car insurance than drivers in areas where these are rare.

  • How much car insurance do you need in Ohio?

    To drive legally in the state of Ohio, you must carry insurance coverage that meets the state’s minimum requirements. This includes bodily injury liability coverage of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident. You must also carry property damage liability coverage of $25,000 per accident.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. NOLO. "Ohio Drunk Driving Laws and Penalties."

