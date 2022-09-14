Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Springfield, Ohio (2024)
Mile Auto, State Farm, and Hugo are the cheapest insurers in Springfield.
Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Ohio
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $40/mes para cobertura total en Ohio.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Springfield residents pay less for car insurance than residents of many other Ohio cities. The average cost for a full-coverage policy in Springfield is $128 per month, compared to the state average $154. The city’s comparatively smaller size — it ranks 12th in population in the state — likely contributes to its lower car insurance costs.
Springfield was once known as the City at the End of the Road. Back in the 1800s, Congress authorized the construction of the National Road — the first U.S. highway built solely with federal dollars. The road eventually reached Springfield, but construction was halted there for 10 years due to a dispute over the route.
Yes, Springfield was literally the end of the road.
Today, a number of roads run through Springfield, including Interstate 70. And Springfield drivers who navigate these roads pay an overall average monthly cost of $94 for car insurance.
Ohio requires motorists to carry liability insurance to drive legally in the state.
On average, Springfield motorists pay less for car insurance than other Ohioans do.
The Ohio Automobile Insurance Plan guarantees coverage for high-risk drivers.
Best car insurance companies in Springfield
State Farm, Mile Auto, and Erie Insurance are three of the best car insurance companies in Springfield, based on their attractive rates and overall value offerings. While you may ultimately choose to go with a different insurer, you can’t go wrong starting your search with any of these three.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$71
$39
Cheap rates
Mile Auto
3.5
$56
$37
Pay-per-mile
Erie Insurance
4.4
$82
$45
Customer satisfaction
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$33/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$60/mo
Founded in 1922, State Farm ranks as the country’s largest auto insurance company based on its market share. Car insurance represents about 60% of State Farm’s premiums. In 2022, the company posted revenue of $89.3 billion.
In Springfield, State Farm routinely offers some of the lowest rates for liability and full-coverage car insurance.
Ventajas
Well-known, well-established company
Top J.D. Power score among large insurers for satisfaction with car insurance shopping experience
Above-average J.D. Power score for satisfaction with auto insurance claims
Contras
Fewer discounts than some competitors
Higher-than-expected complaint index from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
Rating of 1.8 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot review site
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$32/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$48/mo
Mile Auto, founded in 2017, sells coverage in Ohio and 10 other states. Policyholders pay based on how much they drive, making it an appealing car insurance company for people who drive infrequently. This allows for control over a customer’s insurance spending that isn’t available from other insurers.
Ventajas
Low rates for drivers who rack up low mileage
No tracking devices required
Strong AM Best financial strength rating for insurance underwriter
Contras
Lower Insurify Quality Score
No discounts
Some consumer complaints about filing claims
Best insurer for customer satisfaction: Erie Insurance
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
870
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$39/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$70/mo
Erie Insurance has more than 6 million auto, home, and business insurance policies in effect in Ohio, 11 other states, and the District of Columbia. It’s the 12th-largest auto insurer in the U.S. Erie’s growth is due in part to its customer satisfaction, and the insurer ranks high in the region in this category, according to J.D. Power.
Ventajas
Highest score among regional car insurers in J.D. Power study of customer satisfaction
Rate Lock feature helps avoid rate increases
YourTurn driver-tracking app may save you money
Contras
No ability to buy a policy or file a claim online
No usage-based coverage
2.4 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot review site
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Springfield
Some of the factors that go into calculating car insurance rates are out of your control, like your age or gender. But you can do certain things to lower your car insurance rates in Springfield, like:
Compare quotes from at least three insurers.
Ask for a higher deductible. Raising the deductible from, say, $200 to $500 should result in a lower auto insurance premium.
Bundle your coverage. Many insurers offer discounts if you buy two or more kinds of insurance from them, such as car insurance and homeowners insurance.
Ask about discounts. Insurers offer an array of discounts, including those for earning good grades and being a loyal customer.
Maintain a driving record free of accidents and traffic violations.
Look at buying a less expensive type of car that costs less to insure.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Springfield: Mile Auto
Liability coverage features bodily injury and property damageliability insurance, which is required in most states, including Ohio. Bodily injury liability pays the medical expenses for other people’s injuries in an accident you cause. Property damage liability pays to repair damage to other people’s property when an accident is your fault.
Ohio requires motorists to carry bodily injury coverage and property damage liability coverage or to provide proof of financial responsibility.
On average, Springfield drivers pay $61 per month for liability-only insurance. But, drivers can find the cheapest rates from Mile Auto for $32 per month.
Here, you can see a list of insurers offering the cheapest liability coverage in Springfield.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
32
State Farm
33
Hugo
34
Auto-Owners
39
Erie
39
Safeco
39
GEICO
42
USAA
43
Clearcover
45
American Family
47
Midvale Home & Auto
47
Elephant
49
Nationwide
49
Progressive
54
Commonwealth Casualty
59
Liberty Mutual
62
The General
64
National General
66
Dairyland
69
GAINSCO
69
Allstate
73
Direct Auto
74
CSAA
78
Travelers
79
Farmers
81
State Auto
90
Bristol West
108
Foremost
113
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Find Cheap Liability Insurance in Springfield
Cheapest rates starting at $32/month
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Springfield: Mile Auto
Liability-only coverage comprises just bodily injury liability and property damage liability insurance. Full-coverage car insurance includes these along with comprehensive and collision coverages.
Comprehensive coverage pays for damage to your car in a non-collision incident, such as damage caused by hail or a fallen tree. Collision coverage pays to fix or replace your car when it’s damaged in a crash.
Mile Auto offers the cheapest full-coverage insurance in Springfield for $48 per month.
Here, you can see a list of quotes for full-coverage insurance offered by insurers in Springfield.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
48
State Farm
60
Elephant
70
Erie
70
Safeco
70
Auto-Owners
71
Clearcover
71
GEICO
77
Nationwide
79
USAA
79
Midvale Home & Auto
83
American Family
87
Hugo
95
Progressive
100
Travelers
105
Liberty Mutual
114
Direct Auto
122
GAINSCO
126
National General
131
Allstate
134
The General
134
CSAA
137
Commonwealth Casualty
141
Farmers
148
State Auto
158
Dairyland
176
Bristol West
220
Foremost
241
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Ohio
In Ohio, it’s against the law to drive a vehicle without coverage that meets the state’s minimum requirements. The guidelines for required minimum coverage are outlined here.
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
However, your coverage can exceed the minimum state requirements if you so choose. Other types of insurance that you might consider include:
Collision and comprehensive
Collision coverage pays to fix damage to your car when you crash into a car or an object, like a utility pole or fence. Comprehensive coverage pays to fix non-collision damage to your car in an incident, such as a fire or flood. If you have a car loan or lease, you might be required to carry both kinds of coverage.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays to repair damage to your car and treat your injuries if you’re in an accident with a motorist who has no insurance or lacks adequate insurance. UI/UIM insurance can also pay for damages from a hit-and-run accident.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Incidents like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, DUIs, and other serious traffic violations can dramatically affect your car insurance rates. Insurers view these incidents as risky behavior and hedge their bets against your needing to file a claim in the future.
In the sections that follow, you’ll see how different incident types can affect your car insurance rates in Springfield.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Springfield
Rates start as low as $41 for drivers with an incident
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto
A speeding ticket can put you in a higher cost category when it comes to your car insurance. Insurify data shows that someone in Ohio pays an average of $128 a month for full-coverage insurance if they have a clean driving record. But when a speeding ticket shows up on an Ohioan’s driving record, that figure rises to an average of $190 a month.
Here, you can see the average monthly quotes offered by several insurers for drivers with a speeding ticket on their record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Mile Auto
70
46
State Farm
78
43
Elephant
93
65
Auto-Owners
96
53
Clearcover
100
64
Safeco
100
55
Erie
101
56
GEICO
101
55
USAA
104
56
Nationwide
105
65
American Family
116
63
Hugo
137
49
Progressive
137
74
Travelers
140
105
Liberty Mutual
161
87
GAINSCO
162
89
Direct Auto
165
100
National General
173
87
Allstate
175
96
Commonwealth Casualty
180
75
The General
182
87
CSAA
186
106
Farmers
194
106
Dairyland
239
94
Bristol West
294
144
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
On average, the cost of car insurance rises 26% following an at-fault accident, Insurify data shows. And in Ohio, an accident stays on your driving record for three years, meaning you could be paying more for insurance for a long time with an accident on your record.
Drivers with an at-fault accident in Springfield pay, on average, $92 for liability-only coverage and $193 for full coverage. Here’s a collection of average monthly quotes you can expect to receive with an accident on your record in Springfield.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
State Farm
81
45
Elephant
97
68
Auto-Owners
98
54
Erie
103
57
Safeco
104
58
GEICO
106
58
USAA
108
59
Nationwide
109
68
Clearcover
115
73
American Family
120
65
Hugo
130
47
Progressive
142
77
Travelers
146
110
Liberty Mutual
167
91
GAINSCO
170
93
Direct Auto
172
105
Allstate
183
100
National General
183
92
The General
190
91
Commonwealth Casualty
195
81
CSAA
198
113
Farmers
203
111
Dairyland
246
97
Bristol West
301
148
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto
In Ohio, the term “operating a vehicle under the influence,” or OVI, substitutes for the term DUI. A first-time OVI offense in Ohio can lead to as much as a six-month jail term, a $1,075 fine, and a one- to three-year license suspension.[1]
Springfield drivers with an OVI conviction face an overall average rate of $160 per month for car insurance, compared to the overall average for drivers with a clean record of $94. The following table illustrates the cost of liability-only insurance for drivers with an OVI in Springfield.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Mile Auto
81
54
State Farm
98
54
Erie
104
58
Elephant
114
80
Safeco
114
63
Auto-Owners
116
63
Clearcover
116
73
GEICO
125
68
Nationwide
129
80
USAA
129
70
American Family
142
77
Hugo
143
51
Progressive
163
88
Travelers
171
129
Liberty Mutual
186
101
Direct Auto
199
120
GAINSCO
205
112
Commonwealth Casualty
206
86
National General
213
107
Allstate
218
119
The General
218
104
CSAA
223
127
Farmers
241
132
Dairyland
287
112
Bristol West
358
176
Foremost
392
184
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Mile Auto
Older drivers typically pay less for car insurance than young drivers. They normally get into fewer accidents than drivers younger than 25 do. Drivers in their 60s generally pay the lowest rates, but rates may go up when drivers reach their 70s.
If you’re a senior in Springfield, you can expect to pay an average rate of $84 for full coverage. Mile Auto offers the cheapest liability rates at $22 per month for coverage.
The table below shows the average quotes from area insurers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Mile Auto
33
22
State Farm
41
23
Erie
47
26
Elephant
49
34
Auto-Owners
50
28
Nationwide
53
33
GEICO
54
30
Safeco
54
30
USAA
56
31
Clearcover
60
38
American Family
61
33
Progressive
64
34
Travelers
74
56
Direct Auto
84
51
Liberty Mutual
84
46
GAINSCO
93
51
CSAA
94
53
National General
95
48
Allstate
97
53
The General
98
47
Commonwealth Casualty
99
42
Farmers
104
57
Dairyland
127
50
Bristol West
158
78
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
Insurance companies typically charge higher rates to cover teen drivers because they lack on-the-road experience and run a greater risk of getting into a car accident. In Springfield, teens can expect to pay $222 per month for full coverage.
To reduce these rates and get the best deals on insuring a teen driver, you should:
Shop around for the most competitive rates and coverage.
Encourage your teen to maintain a clean driving record.
Look into discounts for good students.
Enroll your teen in a driver’s education course.
Let your teen drive a car with a good safety record.
Add your teen to your policy rather than putting them on a separate policy.
State Farm offers the cheapest liability rates in Springfield for teens at $56 per month.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
State Farm
102
56
Elephant
115
80
Auto-Owners
117
64
GEICO
120
66
Safeco
124
69
Clearcover
126
80
Erie
127
70
USAA
129
70
Nationwide
134
83
American Family
147
79
Hugo
170
61
Progressive
178
96
Travelers
187
141
Liberty Mutual
190
104
The General
212
101
Direct Auto
220
134
GAINSCO
223
122
CSAA
228
130
Allstate
233
127
Commonwealth Casualty
245
102
National General
247
124
Farmers
255
140
Dairyland
283
111
Bristol West
362
178
Foremost
426
200
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Find Car Insurance in Springfield
Unlock savings and discounts when you compare rates with Insurify
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Springfield car insurance quotes by credit tier
Ohio allows car insurance companies to use a credit-based insurance score as one factor in setting rates. Insurers say this score, based on information from a driver’s credit history, can help predict the likelihood of a motorist filing an insurance claim.
A credit-based insurance score isn’t the same as a traditional credit score. A traditional credit score looks at a variety of factors to figure out how likely someone is to pay their debts. Nonetheless, drivers with excellent or good credit history tend to pay less for coverage than drivers with poor credit history. In the chart below, you can see the average quote you can expect to get in Ohio based on your credit score.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Springfield?
Car insurance in Springfield costs less than the statewide and national averages, Insurify data shows. In Ohio, the average monthly quote is $112, compared with $94 in Springfield. Nationwide, the average is $158.
An array of factors make car insurance premiums vary from one location to another. For instance, a driver in an urban area with a high rate of car accidents or thefts might pay more for car insurance than someone in a suburban or rural area with lower rates for these incidents.
More cities in Ohio
The average monthly quote for full coverage in Springfield is considerably lower than in some other Ohio cities, like Hamilton and Toledo. As a result, it might be easier for you to find cheap car insurance in Springfield.
City
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Cincinnati
$177
$83
Cleveland
$190
$86
Columbus
$188
$84
Dayton
$167
$75
Hamilton
$160
$80
Toledo
$194
$86
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Springfield car insurance FAQs
Looking for more information to help you find the most affordable car insurance in Springfield? The following answers can help.
How much is car insurance in Springfield, Ohio?
The average rates for car insurance in Springfield are $61 for liability coverage and $128 for full coverage. This makes Springfield one of the more affordable cities of its size in Ohio.
Which companies have the cheapest car insurance rates in Springfield?
Mile Auto has the lowest rates for liability-only car insurance at an average of $32 per month. Springfield drivers can also find affordable coverage with State Farm and Hugo, which have average monthly rates of $33 and $34 for liability coverage, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Springfield?
State Farm, Mile Auto, and Erie Insurance rank as three of the best insurers in Springfield. State Farm and Erie Insurance both have top Insurify Quality Scores of 4.4, and each is recognized for offering competitive rates and having outstanding customer satisfaction scores. Mile Auto’s unique business model invites you to pay for coverage only for the miles you drive. This can make coverage from Mile Auto incredibly affordable for drivers who drive fewer miles each year.
What factors affect the cost of car insurance in Springfield, OH?
Several factors can affect the rate you pay for car insurance in Springfield, including your age, gender, marital status, credit, driving history, and area of residence. If you live in an area where accidents and crime are common, you may end up paying more for car insurance than drivers in areas where these are rare.
How much car insurance do you need in Ohio?
To drive legally in the state of Ohio, you must carry insurance coverage that meets the state’s minimum requirements. This includes bodily injury liability coverage of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident. You must also carry property damage liability coverage of $25,000 per accident.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.