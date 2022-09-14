Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, DUIs, and other serious traffic violations can dramatically affect your car insurance rates. Insurers view these incidents as risky behavior and hedge their bets against your needing to file a claim in the future.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how different incident types can affect your car insurance rates in Springfield.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Springfield

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto

A speeding ticket can put you in a higher cost category when it comes to your car insurance. Insurify data shows that someone in Ohio pays an average of $128 a month for full-coverage insurance if they have a clean driving record. But when a speeding ticket shows up on an Ohioan’s driving record, that figure rises to an average of $190 a month.

Here, you can see the average monthly quotes offered by several insurers for drivers with a speeding ticket on their record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Mile Auto 70 46 State Farm 78 43 Elephant 93 65 Auto-Owners 96 53 Clearcover 100 64 Safeco 100 55 Erie 101 56 GEICO 101 55 USAA 104 56 Nationwide 105 65 American Family 116 63 Hugo 137 49 Progressive 137 74 Travelers 140 105 Liberty Mutual 161 87 GAINSCO 162 89 Direct Auto 165 100 National General 173 87 Allstate 175 96 Commonwealth Casualty 180 75 The General 182 87 CSAA 186 106 Farmers 194 106 Dairyland 239 94 Bristol West 294 144

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

On average, the cost of car insurance rises 26% following an at-fault accident, Insurify data shows. And in Ohio, an accident stays on your driving record for three years, meaning you could be paying more for insurance for a long time with an accident on your record.

Drivers with an at-fault accident in Springfield pay, on average, $92 for liability-only coverage and $193 for full coverage. Here’s a collection of average monthly quotes you can expect to receive with an accident on your record in Springfield.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only State Farm 81 45 Elephant 97 68 Auto-Owners 98 54 Erie 103 57 Safeco 104 58 GEICO 106 58 USAA 108 59 Nationwide 109 68 Clearcover 115 73 American Family 120 65 Hugo 130 47 Progressive 142 77 Travelers 146 110 Liberty Mutual 167 91 GAINSCO 170 93 Direct Auto 172 105 Allstate 183 100 National General 183 92 The General 190 91 Commonwealth Casualty 195 81 CSAA 198 113 Farmers 203 111 Dairyland 246 97 Bristol West 301 148

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto

A DUI on your driving record can cost a lot when it comes to car insurance. In fact, Insurify data shows a DUI can bump up the cost of car insurance by close to 100%.

In Ohio, the term “operating a vehicle under the influence,” or OVI, substitutes for the term DUI. A first-time OVI offense in Ohio can lead to as much as a six-month jail term, a $1,075 fine, and a one- to three-year license suspension.[1]

Springfield drivers with an OVI conviction face an overall average rate of $160 per month for car insurance, compared to the overall average for drivers with a clean record of $94. The following table illustrates the cost of liability-only insurance for drivers with an OVI in Springfield.